Melbourne Victory vs Ulsan Hyundai: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

The Melbourne Victory begins its Asian Cup campaign with a clash against Ulsan Hyundai at AAMI Park. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEDT).

The scouting report for the Korean visitors could read something along the lines of, ‘there is no reason to be intimidated by Victory anymore.’

Sadly, this appears to be the case for Kevin Muscat and the fans are letting both he and management know in no uncertain terms.

Victory have lost their lustre yet that won’t stop most Australian fans cheering them on, as they represent our A-League competition in the pinnacle of Asian club football.

Coming off a sequence of losses and poor performances, Muscat will look to use this competition to bring the season back to life and the confidence from beating top-flight Asian opponents would be invaluable with a semi-final series looming.

With the visitors still in pre-season and qualifying for the ACL via the Korean FA Cup, this is a start for the Melburnians and they will look to take advantage.

With combinations still developing for Ulsan and Melbourne experiencing something similar, despite approaching the completion of their season, here’s hoping the match grows into something far better than what many have predicted.

Expect a clash of styles and an extended settling period as both teams try to find some rhythm and flow, something often difficult to achieve in the ACL.

Prediction

The key advantage for Victory is match fitness, thanks to the seasonal differences of the two competitions. Along with home-ground advantage, the evidence is there that Melbourne can win this game.

Reversing poor form will be the biggest challenge.

Melbourne Victory 1-1 Ulsan Hyundai.

Catch all the action on The Roar live from 7:30pm (AEDT).