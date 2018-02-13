Melbourne Victory vs Ulsan Hyundai: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

The Melbourne Victory begins its Asian Cup campaign with a clash against Ulsan Hyundai at AAMI Park. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEDT).
The scouting report for the Korean visitors could read something along the lines of, ‘there is no reason to be intimidated by Victory anymore.’
Sadly, this appears to be the case for Kevin Muscat and the fans are letting both he and management know in no uncertain terms.
Victory have lost their lustre yet that won’t stop most Australian fans cheering them on, as they represent our A-League competition in the pinnacle of Asian club football.
Coming off a sequence of losses and poor performances, Muscat will look to use this competition to bring the season back to life and the confidence from beating top-flight Asian opponents would be invaluable with a semi-final series looming.
With the visitors still in pre-season and qualifying for the ACL via the Korean FA Cup, this is a start for the Melburnians and they will look to take advantage.
With combinations still developing for Ulsan and Melbourne experiencing something similar, despite approaching the completion of their season, here’s hoping the match grows into something far better than what many have predicted.
Expect a clash of styles and an extended settling period as both teams try to find some rhythm and flow, something often difficult to achieve in the ACL.
Prediction
The key advantage for Victory is match fitness, thanks to the seasonal differences of the two competitions. Along with home-ground advantage, the evidence is there that Melbourne can win this game.
Reversing poor form will be the biggest challenge.
Melbourne Victory 1-1 Ulsan Hyundai.
Catch all the action on The Roar live from 7:30pm (AEDT).
10:51pm
Cousin Claudio said | 10:51pm | ! Report
Good game. Mixed feelings.
Lots of goals and enjoyed it a lot, but conceding 3 away goals at home is not good.
I’m glad Victory went first this time.
I’m sure Arnie and the boys were watching and learnt a thing or two about the importance of not conceding at home.
“We go into every game expecting to win it.” Sir Graham James Arnold OBE.
9:37pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:37pm | ! Report
The Melbourne Victory have made a pleasing start to their Asian Champions League campaign at home against Ulsan Hyundai.
In a six-goal thriller, Victory never led, but where never far away and after each goal from the visitors they fired back aggressively. In the end, they looked like the winner in the final fifteen minutes.
Mislav Orsic opened the scoring from a long range free kick in the first half. It was a tricky goal by the visitors, whose players scattered in all directions at the kick and Lawrence Thomas appeared completely un-sighted.
Within eighty seconds the Victory were level after a ball fell at the feet of Besart Berisha and he thumped at goal only to have the attempt saved yet not held by the veteran keeper. Leroy George followed up to equalise and the crowd went nuts.
With parity restored, Ulsan set out for another goal and found it in the form of Richard Windbichler who headed home from a corner after the Victory defenders switched off completely. It was well taken but a really poor display of set piece defence.
Before you could throw the remote across the room in disgust the Victory were level again as they scored when Berisha set up George again and the keeper was given no chance this time.
Early in the second half, Orsic converted a free kick outside the area. It was a sublime strike and Thomas was not in the same postcode as the Croatian celebrated. Bizarrely, it happened again and this time the Ulsan defence completely switched off from a Barbarouses free kick and Rhys Williams strolled into the area and converted the most simple of headers.
Things tightened up after that and both teams fouled consistently while seeking a winner. There were late chances and Melbourne had the best of them yet lacked width at times and couldn’t find the net.
A thrilling start for the Australian representatives and a creditable point for both clubs. It set the tone well for another clash tomorrow night as Sydney take on Suwon at home.
A great night of high-scoring football.
Melbourne Victory 3 Ulsan Hyundai 3
9:29pm
Midfielder said | 9:29pm | ! Report
good on mv
9:22pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:22pm | ! Report
Match report to follow in fifteen minutes. Thanks for being on board. I’ll be back tomorrow for the Sydney vs Suwon game and hope to have you on board.
9:22pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:22pm | ! Report
Full Time
90‘ – We are done here in Melbourne and the spoils are shared but neither team will feel disgraced.
Melbourne Victory: 3
Ulsan Hyundai: 3
9:21pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:21pm | ! Report
93‘ – Ulsan clear, one long ball left.
Melbourne Victory: 3
Ulsan Hyundai: 3
9:20pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:20pm | ! Report
93‘ – Victory look to have the last chance.
Melbourne Victory: 3
Ulsan Hyundai: 3
9:20pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:20pm | ! Report
92‘ – Half-way three the three minutes of added time.
Melbourne Victory: 3
Ulsan Hyundai: 3
9:19pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:19pm | ! Report
91‘ – Theoharus breaks clear but is rounded up by three defenders and no support arrives.
Melbourne Victory: 3
Ulsan Hyundai: 3
9:19pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:19pm | ! Report
91‘ – Theoharus breaks clear but is rounded up by three defenders and no support arrives.
Melbourne Victory: 3
Ulsan Hyundai: 3
9:17pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:17pm | ! Report
89‘ – Late corner for Ulsan as Hope replaces Antonis.
Melbourne Victory: 3
Ulsan Hyundai: 3
9:16pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:16pm | ! Report
88‘ – Melbourne looking a little more likely here.
Melbourne Victory: 3
Ulsan Hyundai: 3