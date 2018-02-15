The Roar’s 2018 AFL Top 50: 40-31

Welcome to day four of The Roar’s AFL top 50 players of 2018.
On Monday, Ryan took us through the best of the best in the top 10, which was followed on Tuesday by Josh looking at those in the next bracket.
Yesterday, Madelyn wrote about players 21-30, and today I’ll be looking at numbers 31 through 40.
This is where these countdowns get really interesting, because the deeper you go the harder it gets to split players out.
Every reader will already have in mind a number of players they think should have been in the top 30 but are yet to be seen. Some of those may not even figure in our countdown at all.
31. Rory Laird
Rory Laird was a unanimous pick among our voters, with all five panellists putting him in between 24-39 in their individual rankings. He is the first half-back flanker in our countdown, thus making him the best player in this position in the league, at least according to us.
Another player who might have claimed this honour was Sam Docherty, but his pre-season ACL injury has meant he wasn’t considered this year.
Laird is the professional’s professional, with clarity of mind and crispness of foot his two standout features, along with astute reading of the play – therefore he makes the best decisions, chooses the best options, and then has the skill to deliver, all after being in the right spot in the first place.
Rebound off half-back is a must for successful teams, and the 45 degree in-board kick is an important attacking weapon – no-one does it better than Laird.
32. Patrick Cripps
It’s not spoiling too much from here on to state that Patrick Cripps is the only Carlton representative our top 50. Madelyn and I were most in love with the young midfield beast with the centre-half-forward build, and both of us expecting him to go to another level in 2018. Every footy fan in the country should be hoping he can stay injury free.
Cripps has only played in bad sides, but at the age of 21 was already the best midfielder in a team consisting of Bryce Gibbs and Marc Murphy, no lightweights themselves.
He specialises in the tough stuff, getting first hands on the ball in contested situations, and winning clearances against the best players in the league. He tackles fiercely on the rare occasions he is beaten.
Even people who hate Carlton love watching Patrick Cripps, which is probably the biggest compliment of all.
33. Ben Brown
The Kangaroos had a couple of players around the fringes, but ultimately it was only Ben Brown who made the top 50. Josh had him as high as 16 from an individual perspective, while Ryan didn’t find room for him at all.
Brown announced himself as a player in just his ninth game, when leading North to an elimination final victory with a four-goal effort in 2014 as a 21-year-old, and has continued to improve and be a shining light in the years since.
Unfortunately, his rising form has coincided with North’s downward spiral, but a strong finish to 2017 suggests a Coleman medal will be his in the near future.
Brown is a superb set shot at goal, is as good a mark on the lead as there is in the league, and he uses his height to advantage in marking situations, making him difficult to defend.
34. Isaac Heeney
Many people believe Isaac Heeney is destined to be a top-ten player in the competition, and it’s not a stretch to suggest he may fulfil the number one spot on this list some day.
Entering 2018, three of our panel had him rated between 30-32, while two others didn’t have him in their 50 and just want to see another season first.
Heeney was arguably Sydney’s player of the finals in 2016 – in just his second season mind you – but was a late starter in 2017 thanks to a pre-season bout of glandular fever. Such a setback didn’t prevent far more midfield time last year, enabling him to enhance his possession and clearance rate, albeit at the expense of scoreboard impact.
Heeney is clean when the hot ball is there to be won, powerful once he has it in hand, is strong overhead, and has a touch of magic that all the greats have. He’s destined to be one of them, and is ready to explode this year. Sydney will have one hand on the cup if he does.
35. Bryce Gibbs
Bryce Gibbs has been a model of consistency across 11 seasons, in a career worthy of the number one draft pick he was. Along with Marc Murphy and Matthew Kruezer, he has been somewhat maligned over the years, possibly because he didn’t deliver Carlton to the promised land as was expected when they were rebuilding in the Brett Ratten years.
Gibbs just does everything well. He can win his own ball, possesses fine skills, is a regular scoreboard hitter, and doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty, finishing top 20 in the league for tackles in 2017.
Not yet 29, Gibbs is destined to be a 350 game player. Adelaide certainly paid to get him, and rightly so. They can win the flag thanks to his inclusion.
36. Nic Naitanui
Nic Naitanui is the first ruckman to appear in this year’s top 50, which tells us two things – firstly, The Roar panel, along with the football world, are a bit down on ruckmen at the moment, and secondly, Naitanui is a rare talent that can hold the number one mantle for his position despite not having played in about 18 months.
Plenty of critics will line up to tell you what Nic Nat doesn’t do, such as win a high amount of possession or take a lot of marks, but as time goes on there are more defenders of him to tell you what he can – he’s in the top handful of tap ruckman the sport has ever seen, his follow-up at ground level is second to none, and the balls he wins at ground level in contested situations are always influential.
He has match-winning traits, and they are regularly on display when he takes the field, which is not something that can be said about many ruckmen.
37. Steele Sidebottom
Four of the five panellists had Steele Sidebottom rated between 33-46, so he has found his right level around the 37 mark. He’s similar to Gibbs in that he’s an uber-professional who has maintained a steady, consistent high level for a long period of time. While certainly more noted for his outside play, he’s no slouch on the inside either.
Not many run harder or longer than Sidebottom, and you can find him marking in the back pocket and popping up for a shot at goal in the same play often enough. At the very least he’ll be presenting himself as an option the length of the field.
He’s a more natural footballer than someone like a Tom Scully, is more impactful than an Andrew Gaff, and is more highly skilled than both of them. Hence why he appears here as either the first or second wingman on this list, depending on your view of Mitch Duncan.
38. Clayton Oliver
Clayton Oliver’s rise in 2017 was meteoric, enough to see him placed in the 20’s by Madelyn and I, while Ryan, Josh and Jay didn’t have him in their 50. It is starkly notable that Madelyn and I all had much higher ratings for younger players like Cripps, Heeney and Oliver than the other panellists. It’s clear that we believe the future has arrived. Oliver is the only third year player in the top 50.
Oliver only dropped below 26 disposals in a game once in 2017, and even then he had 24. He is on a run of 22 straight games (all last season) of double-figure contested possessions, and he averaged almost seven per game in both clearances and tackles. This is a man that craves body contact when on the field.
Oliver is a one-touch player in the fiercest heat, and knows what he is going to do with the ball before he gets it, choosing almost always to handball to a teammate he then hopes can create space or move it onto someone who will.
AFL Videos See more »
39. Dane Rampe
This is Dane Rampe’s second consecutive year in the 30s for us, and the Swan certainly deserves his place in this conversation. His versatility as a defender is almost unmatched in the league, given that he is equally at home creating play from defensive 50 or half-back, but is also often asked to play taller and stronger than he is on the opposition’s best forward.
Rampe missed Rounds 2-6 in 2017, and Sydney infamously lost all of them. His team had started to right the ship by the time he came back in Round 9, but he gave them a defensive steel that had been previously lacking.
The Swans are at the thick end of premiership talk again this season, and Rampe is again one of the reasons why.
40. Max Gawn
Max Gawn is the second ruckman in this year’s top 50, driven by Josh having him at 21 in his individual rankings, in a show of faith that he can return to his best after an injury-interrupted 2017.
Gawn’s 2016 season was one of the great ruckman years. He dominated hit outs, placing them to the advantage of his mids all around the compass; he was a contested mark beast both inside 50 and dropping behind the ball; he kicked multiple goals half a dozen times, got plenty of the ball as a link man in chains of possession, and laid his share of tackles when the time came.
Melbourne must surely play finals in 2018. Surely. And when they do, Max Gawn will be at the heart of it.
February 15th 2018 @ 5:37am
Slane said | February 15th 2018 @ 5:37am | ! Report
I wouldn’t have any ruckmen in the top 50. Nine times out of ten the ruckmen is the least skillful player on the field. Any player who can’t run and bounce the ball or even hit an open teammate by foot has no place in a list of top players. Nic Nat is probably the closest to having actual football skills. He can run and bounce the ball, even if he looks uncoordinated as all hell while doing it.
February 15th 2018 @ 7:29am
Rob said | February 15th 2018 @ 7:29am | ! Report
Agree with you to an extent but you blew your argument suggesting a dude who struggles to read the play should ne the only ruckman in the top 50. Gawn is superior to Natinui in pretty much every way and should have been in the top 20.
February 15th 2018 @ 8:18am
Slane said | February 15th 2018 @ 8:18am | ! Report
I didn’t say Nic Nat should be in the top 50. Just that he is the closest ruckman to being an actual footballer.
February 15th 2018 @ 8:41am
Cameron Rose said | February 15th 2018 @ 8:41am | ! Report
Ruckmen are always hard to place, and I personally tend not to rate them that highly. But I’m not in Slane’s league by the sound of it.
February 15th 2018 @ 9:05am
Slane said | February 15th 2018 @ 9:05am | ! Report
Rewatch the Grand Final, Cam. The Tigers won a larger peecentage of their clearances when it was Grigg vs Jacobs than when it was Nank vs Jacobs. An extra body at the coalface is worth more than the 30% chance that a ruckman will actually hit the ball to advantage.
February 15th 2018 @ 3:41pm
Dalgety Carrington said | February 15th 2018 @ 3:41pm | ! Report
I reckon it’s fair to say there are a few misconceptions about viewing the contributions of ruckmen.
Using that an isolated period in the GF skews things a little and it’s a bit like finding an isolated period where say Martin went off and Richmond dominated to equate that to “Dusty’s no good”.
Keeping on the Richmond, if you look at when the Tigers were rising a few years back, they were most dangerous while Maric was out there in his pomp, dropped off as he dropped off (this was most in effect in 2016) and lo and behold Nankervis arrives and they’re snarling again. But it’s best looked at from a structural perspective, rather than the usual measures used for other types of players.
On that, when people get critical, they do so more or less referencing midfielders measures, which I reckon is the wrong frame to view it through. It’s a bit like comparing mobile infantry with heavy artillary. Sure you might still win some battles using only our mobile infantry, and think why do we need our cumbersome heavy artillary? But while you can get by in a few battles with the infantry, heavy artillary comes into it’s own across a longer war.
February 15th 2018 @ 11:14am
Mattician6x6 said | February 15th 2018 @ 11:14am | ! Report
The other thing with nic nat is his shepherding after a ruck contest, blocking the space so wce midfield can get a clean run. The fact this was missing for a lot of 2016 and all of 2017 exposed the flaws ppl where quick to jump upon. A fit natanui takes wce from mid road to contender very quickly.
February 15th 2018 @ 2:38pm
Pelican said | February 15th 2018 @ 2:38pm | ! Report
Paddy Ryder is a good read of the play. He drops back to intercept mark. Goes forward and kicks goals and is one of the best rucks.
February 15th 2018 @ 3:32pm
Slane said | February 15th 2018 @ 3:32pm | ! Report
Isn’t that really just the bare minimum we should expect from any football player? The ability to read the play and go where they are needed?
February 15th 2018 @ 11:03am
Paul D said | February 15th 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
I’m with you Slane, they’re the council buses of the AFL highway
February 15th 2018 @ 3:56pm
Dalgety Carrington said | February 15th 2018 @ 3:56pm | ! Report
Hey, you don’t want to underappreciate those buses. Without them, those highways would be (more) choked up with smog and cars. You just don’t measure their worth by their turning circle or how fast they can go.
February 15th 2018 @ 8:04am
Dankswonderelixir said | February 15th 2018 @ 8:04am | ! Report
Cameron and team not sure if you are planning too but it would be interesting if you could do a similar exercise for players in their 2nd to 4th years.
I did not include first year players as no one has played an AFL match as yet.
Thoughts?
February 15th 2018 @ 8:42am
Cameron Rose said | February 15th 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
This has been mentioned a few times this week by commenters. It might be something we can look at, maybe through the byes.
February 15th 2018 @ 8:13am
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 15th 2018 @ 8:13am | ! Report
Ruckmen are getting a Harsh Roar Treatment in this list! Gawn at his best can change games.
February 15th 2018 @ 8:44am
Cameron Rose said | February 15th 2018 @ 8:44am | ! Report
Yeah, he can, but you of all people should appreciate harsh truths being delivered, even about ruckmen.
February 15th 2018 @ 8:13am
AdelaideDocker said | February 15th 2018 @ 8:13am | ! Report
No Neale?
Good list so far, though. Can’t argue too much about the positioning.
February 15th 2018 @ 8:36am
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 15th 2018 @ 8:36am | ! Report
Time to hop off the fence today AD and start forming your own opinions!
February 15th 2018 @ 8:45am
Cameron Rose said | February 15th 2018 @ 8:45am | ! Report
Neale always seems to be on that’s in the conversation for the lower spots in the 50. You’ll have to wait and see if he makes the cut tomorrow!
February 15th 2018 @ 9:13am
Don Freo said | February 15th 2018 @ 9:13am | ! Report
And Walters and Yeo and foitball’s most under rated player, Shannon Hurn.
February 15th 2018 @ 10:48am
Ditto said | February 15th 2018 @ 10:48am | ! Report
To me Elliot Yeo is an example of a player that should be at the pointy end of this list. With some notable retirements from WCE’s roster, a lot is going to be expected of him. He has the form, history, trajectory and credentials to deliver for the Eagles in 2018.
February 15th 2018 @ 10:59am
Paul D said | February 15th 2018 @ 10:59am | ! Report
I rate Yeo very highly. I agree he and Neale should have been in the mix by now. Walters just below those two.
February 15th 2018 @ 11:25am
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 15th 2018 @ 11:25am | ! Report
All of them should be in front of Zorko! How the heck did he get listed so high!
February 15th 2018 @ 11:41am
Paul D said | February 15th 2018 @ 11:41am | ! Report
Because Zorko is an attention grabbing player with a flashy name who consistently makes the highlight reel. Also, he gets a lot of sympathy for playing for an enduringly crappy team.
Much the same reasons Merrett is so high really
February 15th 2018 @ 12:15pm
Mattician6x6 said | February 15th 2018 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
Wouldn’t you also say he’s a match winner who can turn games? If zorko was in a decent side he would’ve rated even higher.
February 15th 2018 @ 2:32pm
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 15th 2018 @ 2:32pm | ! Report
Mattician you are another bloke looking at it from the wrong way.
Blokes in lousy sides get flattered by standing out and being the “go to”person for their inexperienced teammates.
hence Zorko – plays in lousy team, not as good as he appears on pure stats sheets.
Murphy, plays in dreadful side, not as good as he appears on pure stats sheets.
You see it with other players and clubs too. Look how average Gunston and Breust started to look last year after the Hawks huge fall from grace.
February 15th 2018 @ 4:00pm
Macca said | February 15th 2018 @ 4:00pm | ! Report
“Murphy, plays in dreadful side, not as good as he appears on pure stats sheets.”
“You see it with other players and clubs too. Look how average Gunston and Breust started to look last year after the Hawks huge fall from grace”
This is the most wonderful piece of logic I have seen. Gunston and Breust started to look terrible last year because Hawthorn were no longer a top side (according to Harry) but instead of this being used as evidence that it is harder to be good in a poor team it is used to convince us that “Blokes in lousy sides get flattered by standing out and being the “go to”person for their inexperienced teammates.”
Do you even give the slightest thought to what you are saying before you say it?
February 15th 2018 @ 4:08pm
Macca said | February 15th 2018 @ 4:08pm | ! Report
“Blokes in lousy sides get flattered by standing out and being the “go to”person for their inexperienced teammates” Being the fantastically knowledgeable super coach that you are perhaps you can explain one thing to me – why don’t opposition coaches tag the “go to” person in a lousy team?
February 15th 2018 @ 4:11pm
Paul D said | February 15th 2018 @ 4:11pm | ! Report
Because they’re Nathan Buckley and too arrogant and self-assured to bother with something as mundane as tagging
February 15th 2018 @ 4:13pm
Dalgety Carrington said | February 15th 2018 @ 4:13pm | ! Report
So you’re saying a player is flattered by playing in a poor side, but also when playing in a great side? Where’s the consistency Harshy?
February 15th 2018 @ 11:06am
Mattician6x6 said | February 15th 2018 @ 11:06am | ! Report
Great points Don, Hurn is a machine. Would Rate him as best kick in afl personally
February 15th 2018 @ 9:31am
JamesH said | February 15th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
To be honest I’m surprised Neale, Murphy, Heppell, Gibbs and Sidebottom aren’t ahead of Cripps. I know Cripps is an exciting talent and if he can maintain his fitness I expect him to finish his career rated ahead of most, if not all, of those guys. I just don’t think he’s quite done enough yet to be rated this highly for 2018 (particularly with the injury issues he’s had).
Cripps is a contested ball machine but from a neutral perspective I’d like to see him develop other facets of his game, like his foot skills and hurting opponents when he goes forward – as long as he doesn’t do it against Essendon.
February 15th 2018 @ 9:39am
Macca said | February 15th 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
James H – On Cripps developing his other facets, I agree but I posted this yesterday;
Firstly in 2016 he averaged 8.4 kicks from 26.9 disposals while in 2017 he averaged 11.2 kicks from 24.9 disposals.
Secondly in 2016 he averaged 3.2 marks per game (0.3 contested) while in 2017 he averaged 4.3 marks (0.7 contested)
Third in 2016 he averaged 2.9 inside 50’s compared with 3.1 in 2017
and Finally in 2016 he averaged 177.4 metres gained compared with 234.5 in 2017.
He is evolving his game.
On his injury issues – he has broken his leg twice – the first from hitting the point post the second from being kicked and he had broken ribs last year which he played through – I don’t think these are likely to be recurring injuries. The other injury he had was a back issue which was caused by over work and not reporting a bit of pain when he should have – again I doubt this will be a recurring problem.
He is currently enjoying the best pre-season he has had and looks in amazing knick.
February 15th 2018 @ 10:51am
JamesH said | February 15th 2018 @ 10:51am | ! Report
I’m not suggesting he isn’t evolving, Macca, or that his injuries are likely to continue to hamper him. I’m suggesting that there are still areas of his game that need to improve before he is rated this highly, and the stats you gave me don’t change my view.
Cripps’ kicks per game went up a bit in 2017 (at the cost of his number and his % of contested possessions) because he spent a bit more time outside of contests than he did in 2016. I’d say this has a lot to do with coming back from/nursing his injuries.
This isn’t supposed to be a list based on potential; it’s supposed to be a list of the top 50 players in 2018. If Gibbs were still at Carlton, Cripps would currently be their third best midfielder.
February 15th 2018 @ 10:56am
Macca said | February 15th 2018 @ 10:56am | ! Report
JamesH – “This isn’t supposed to be a list based on potential; it’s supposed to be a list of the top 50 players in 2018.” But given the 2018 season hasn’t started yet potential has a lot to do with it.
As I said yesterday I could see Cripps not being on the list at all, my point is just that given his game is clearly evolving and he is having a great pre-season (as opposed to last year where he missed a couple of months) I think his 2018 season will be a big step forward and 32 will be viewed as too low rather than too high.
February 15th 2018 @ 10:21am
mattyb said | February 15th 2018 @ 10:21am | ! Report
AD,Neale is a lot like Macrae from the bulldogs,players who rack up possessions week in week out but are extremely underrated by those outside their club. Midfielders are a dime a dozen though so are often hard to place.
Personally I’d have them in the top 50 but I’m not surprised they havnt been mentioned yet. Walters is a glaring omission so far but in exercises like this it’s hard to complain,people can see things differently.
Ben Brown is also highly underrated,good to see him finally mentioned,in a world where being ungainly didn’t matter,he’d be far higher.
February 15th 2018 @ 10:56am
AdelaideDocker said | February 15th 2018 @ 10:56am | ! Report
Great points.
I’ll agree with you and maintain that Neale is underrated outside of Freo and WA. Macrae’s another good example as well – albeit a bit of a left field example – of someone who isn’t particularly highly rated outside of their club environments. Honestly, it doesn’t matter if they’re not in the top 50, because I have full confidence that they will service our clubs very well this year. I’ve pegged Neale as a future Brownlow winner, however unlikely that is. But he’s definitely future captain material at Freo.
Brown’s a surprisingly divisive figure, but I will admit he’s done some good work at North of late. He does deserve his place on this list, yes.
February 15th 2018 @ 8:48am
Ditto said | February 15th 2018 @ 8:48am | ! Report
Not a lot of love for Port Adelaide players so far, with Robbie Gray at 11 the only contributor. The Crowd ladder predictor series just recently asked us to believe that they would finish top 3, I’m guessing none of the panalists have them that high. Still I’d rate Ollie Wines at least as likely as Cripps and that’s not a knock on Cripps. It seems on reflection there’s quite a few younger players that failed to progress as much as expected in 2017. Chad Wingard ?
February 15th 2018 @ 9:14am
Rex said | February 15th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
Honestly Ditto – what has Wingard done over the past 3 years?? he’s way down the list based on performance. If you build a list on potential then I agree – top 30 for sure. He just doesnt do enough consistently enough.
February 15th 2018 @ 9:20am
truetigerfan said | February 15th 2018 @ 9:20am | ! Report
Yeah, gotta agree, Rex. Sums up Port Adelaide, too. When they’re on they’re really on but when they’re not . . . Way too inconsistent and just can’t produce against the better sides.
February 15th 2018 @ 9:59am
Ditto said | February 15th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
Hey Rex, to a certain extent this is an exercise in grading potential as it is predicting the best players in 2018. In this regard I think the panalists have played it too safe. However, you’re right, in the last few years the only thing that Wingard has not failed to do is disappoint. So it would probably be wiser to wait and see, rather than pulling the trigger. I made a poor choice Rex, so thanks for putting me straight.
February 15th 2018 @ 10:05am
Rex said | February 15th 2018 @ 10:05am | ! Report
all good Ditto – Id have Charlie Dixon on the 40-50 list – hes a gun
February 15th 2018 @ 9:47am
Pope Paul VII said | February 15th 2018 @ 9:47am | ! Report
Be interesting to see which clubs get the most top 50 players and where they finish this year (and finished last year). Not a big sample in a comp featuring 18 teams.
February 15th 2018 @ 2:27pm
Pelican said | February 15th 2018 @ 2:27pm | ! Report
Wingard has moved from the forward flank to the midfield in the last two years. Last year he averaged 22 possessions per game. He is doing alot of hard work rather than taking the flashy grabs he used to. This is why people who don’t follow Port don’t see him anymore. He is no longer on the highlights real he is in the packs getting the ball out and into the forwards.
February 15th 2018 @ 3:11pm
truetigerfan said | February 15th 2018 @ 3:11pm | ! Report
If he ran both ways he’d get more of the ball. Lacks the ‘want’ to defend.
February 15th 2018 @ 9:14am
johno said | February 15th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
Definitely not a lot of love for your running backmen. Rampe and Laird the only non key defenders to make it so far, given Rance, McGovern and Hurley are all typical KPP players.
But how important are the small defenders? Jetta was outstanding in 2017, but Yeo, Docherty and Hibberd were excellent as well and without these guys the free wheeling Greene’s, Betts, Grays and Walters of the world would just run amok.
That said ….. where’s Sonny? He’s been in the conversation for AA the last few seasons, and barring injury (which doesn’t seem to affect opinion … NicNat and Gawn) in 2017 would have been an AA in my opinion
February 15th 2018 @ 3:40pm
Julian said | February 15th 2018 @ 3:40pm | ! Report
Sonny Walters?
I definitely agree. Had probably the best individual game of the year against Geelong.