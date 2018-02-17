Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:

The Adelaide Crows have kept their season alive thanks to the incredible return of superstar Erin Phillips who booted four goals in a seven-point win, while it may be more bad news for the Western Bulldogs after they lost Katie Brennan to potentially serious injury late in the match.

Final score

Adelaide Crows 6.5 (41)

Western Bulldogs 5.4 (34)

Match preview:

The Adelaide Crows‘ premiership defense is hanging by a thread and if they’re going to keep it alive, they’ll have to knock off the best team of the first two weeks, the Western Bulldogs. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 2:05pm AEDT.

The Crows were a great team in the inaugural season of AFL Women’s in 2017 and wound up winning the premiership away from home as their star player Erin Phillips took out just about every gong there is to take in the competition.

However Phillips hasn’t played in the first two rounds due to injury and the Crows have lost both games, and lost them pretty convincingly.

As a result the season was pretty much become win or die for them – three losses is probably too many for any team to overcome if they want to achieve a top-two finish and make it into the grand final.

The good news for Adelaide is that Phillips returns this week. The bad news is that they are up against possibly the best team going around right now.

The Bulldogs have set themselves up with top bragging rights after dominant victories over the Fremantle Dockers and last year’s grand finalists the Brisbane Lions in the opening two rounds.

They along with Melbourne and Carlton are one of three teams to be undefeated at the moment – while Melbourne have been super impressive, the Bulldogs have arguably matched them in quality so far.

The only problem for the Bulldogs is that unfortunately they’ve lost No.1 draft pick Isabel Huntington for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

Prediction

Having Phillips back is great, and having the home advantage is nice too, but I suspect that the Bulldogs, even missing Huntington, are still the better team here.

Western Bulldogs by 12.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 2:05pm AEDT.