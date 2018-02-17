Bert van Marwijk will succeed, win or lose

Bert van Marwijk has shown that he is media friendly and endearing. Irrespective of results, he is bound to be a success, because he isn’t guarded and is genuine about his job as Socceroos boss.

His belief in Australia being a “sporting nation” says it all.

The sceptics will be saying that we have a tough group in the World Cup, facing France, Denmark and Peru.

One can view this as doom and gloom or think of it as a challenge to see us progress to the next round. Van Marwijk’s belief is the latter and this is what we need – someone who will endeavour to make the most of what he has at his disposal within a short space of time.

His presence recently at some A-League games and shows that he is willing to consider local players to be included in his squad.

He has been successful in his other jobs. When he coached Feyenoord, he won the UEFA Cup. He also had good results with the Netherlands, taking them to the World Cup final in 2010.

More recently, he coached Saudi Arabia to qualify for the upcoming tournament in Russia – the first time they’ve made the World Cup since Germany 2006.