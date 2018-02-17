Warner’s silences the doubters to end scoring slump

It has been a steady decline of form for Australian opener and power hitter David Warner in recent matches.

Warners slump has not come at the best time, with a tour of South Africa just around the corner. Warner is looking sluggish and tired and struggling to get runs on the board.

Warner has taken on the Twenty20 captaincy, leading the Australians to the Tri-Series final. The morale around the team has not been negatively affected, with key players stating that Warner’s captaincy has been nothing but exceptional.

Warner’s form in the T20 – where he first made his mark on the international cricket scene – has been far from his best. It makes you wonder if he is in fact suffering from the dreaded pressure of captaincy that has hurt so many of his predecessors before him in the Test cricketing arena.

Warner’s past three innings in the T20 have all been single figure scores and not even reaching 50 in the one-day series with England. Darren Lehman has no concern picking the 31-year-old in the upcoming Proteas tour which looked like almost a certainly from well before the Ashes series began.

Warner’s innings in Eden Park at the top of the order, making 59 off 24 balls on a smaller ground, really saw him answer his critics with a great captain’s knock.

Warner returned to his very best playing his trademark aggressive style with a sense of responsibility being captain and responding to the doubters.

Warner has played continuous cricket since the Ashes. What Warner needs is a break with his family after three months of non-stop cricket. Warner needs to find out what’s missing and locate that spark that led him to make his mark on the one-day team and in the T20 side throughout his career.

Warner will be the key for Australia in South Africa, especially with his great record against seam and swing bowling. This could hold him in good stead and would be a great way to boost his confidence.

Look for the real David Warner to stand up in the Republic.