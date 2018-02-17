Wonder strike helps Jets hold Wanderers

Newcastle have twice come from behind to snatch a point from Western Sydney in a rousing 2-2 A-League draw heavily impacted by the video assistant referee.

Former Wanderers skipper Nikolai Topor-Stanley conceded two penalties to his old club before Dimi Petratos and Andrew Nabbout did their Socceroos chances no harm with a spectacular strike apiece at Spotless Stadium on Friday night.

Despite a pronounced step up in opposition, the sixth-placed Wanderers looked far more like title challengers than they have recently and perhaps at any other time this season.

Integral was Chris Ikonomidis, who backed up an eye-catching maiden start last week with another dazzling display.

The 22-year-old’s seamless combination with Marcelo Carrusca very nearly gave the hosts a lead inside five minutes when the latter picked out an astute pass.

Ikonomidis’ intelligent run preceded a clinical finish, though the VAR ruled him a nick offside after a lengthy review.

A minute or so later they had a goal anyway after Carrusca drew a clever penalty from Topor-Stanley, paving the way for Oriol Riera’s successful spot-kick.

It all made the high-flying Jets appear rather ordinary early on, with Ernie Merrick’s men taking some time to warm into the game.

Eventually they did, though Vedran Janjetovic was there to thwart the damage with two top-shelf diving first half saves to deny Patito Rodriguez and Petratos.

However there was no stopping Petratos’ equaliser after the break.

Having started quieter than usual, the playmaker came alive with purpose in the 48th minute, stunning Janjetovic with a venomous strike.

The hosts reasserted pressure in search of another lead and had it delivered on a platter when the ball ricocheted off Carrusca and onto Topor-Stanley’s hand.

Riera stepped up for a second penalty and his 11th goal of the season but the visitors reacted swiftly and within a minute they’d pulled back level courtesy of an exquisite moment from Nabbout.

The winger took two touches to skip past as many defenders before bending the ball inside the far post off the outside of his boot in a contender for goal of the season.

Late on, Newcastle were denied a lead – and ultimately victory – when the VAR intervened a third time to disallow a Janjetovic own goal, ruling Jason Hoffman had fouled the gloveman in the air as he attempted to clear a corner.