Andrew ‘Bluemayne’ has endeared himself to the Sydney FC faithful

When Andrew Redmayne joined Sydney FC following the departure of Vedran Janjetovic to the Western Sydney Wanderers in December of 2016, it’s fair to say that no chorus bellowed from behind the goals when his name was announced over the speakers at Allianz Stadium.

Today, not only is his name sung as loudly as the names each of the Sydney squad before kick- off, he is often referred to as ‘Bluemayne’ – a nickname isn’t just a convenience, but a sign of respect.

There has been no better view to witness Redmayne’s growth at Sydney FC than from behind the goals.

With enormous gloves to fill following Danny Vukovic’s premiership and championship-winning performance in the 2016-17 A-League season, Redmayne has stepped up to the challenge, starting every match in front of the goals and recording ten clean sheets along the way.

Redmayne is a testament to the mantra of never giving up.

Writing for Players Voice, he says settling on the idea of being a second choice keeper to Vukovic when he first joined the Sky Blues would have been a dumb decision.

“If I’d done that, I wouldn’t be getting ready to start in an Asian Champions League game in China. I wouldn’t have been part of an FFA Cup-winning team. I wouldn’t have played every game this season for a side that is chasing the A-League premiership and championship double.

“I’d still be sitting on the bench after Vuka got the chance to play overseas. The club would have got another keeper in over the top of me, for sure.”

Throughout the early part of Redmayne’s decade in the A-League he spent a lot time on the bench, including sitting on the sideline when the Roar won two grand finals.

His best chances came at Melbourne City and the Wanderers, the latter seeing him get 23 starts in the 2015-16 season, but fall short in the grand final.

But when he fell out of favour the following season, Sydney FC came calling.

“I knew my time at the Wanderers had expired. I’d been to enough clubs to get a feel for how things worked. The club didn’t want me anymore and I knew Vedran Janjetovic was coming from Sydney FC, but I was treated with dignity on the way out. There was no animosity and I still get on with my old coach, Tony Popovic, and Spider,” he wrote.

But Redmayne’s biggest challenge upon joining Sydney FC was to be embraced by the Moore Park faithful.

For those, like myself, who hadn’t paid close attention to Redmayne other than when he stood front of the opposing goal during Sydney Derby matches, accepting him into the Sydney FC fold was not an easy task, simply because he played for our cross-town rivals.

But as the third installment of this season’s Sydney Derby takes place this Sunday, I’m sure Sydney FC fans are glad he’s in sky blue (yes, his home kit is pink, but you get the point).

Redmayne has proven his worth. His efforts in front of goal each week have helped him earned respect at Moore Park. Gone is the goalkeeper who, early on, left me anxious every time he punched away a swooping corner ball that should’ve been caught.

The Redmayne we see in front of a goal now gives off an aura of confidence and belief that he is making the Sydney number one his own.

Yet, in a testament to his character, Redmayne isn’t content with his form. In his own words:

“I’ve got a two-year contract, but contracts are just a piece of paper if you don’t keep aiming up. I approach every day like I’ve got to perform or else.

“I’m getting married in June. I met my fiancée, Caitlin, while I was playing in Melbourne.

“This is shaping up as the biggest year of my life, on and off the field. The opportunity is there for me to capitalise. I’d be a fool to not do all I can to grasp it.”

Redmayne is part of a team that is on track to win back-to-back premierships, and possibly consecutive championships. And while the attacking prowess of Sydney’s Bobo, Adrian Mierzejewski and Milos Ninkovic has ensured plenty of goals are scored against opposition, nothing should be taken away from Redmayne’s effort as the last line of defence.

Or should I say, Bluemayne.