Australia can create history at Eden Park tonight

David Warner wasn’t at all impressed with Australia being a lowly seventh in the world T20 rankings in the lead-up to the current tri-series against England and New Zealand.
“It doesn’t sit well with us,” was the stand-in skipper’s comment.
Having won all four of their games in this tournament, if Warner’s troops can beat the Kiwis in the final at Eden Park tonight, Australia will crack the world number one ranking for the first time since the format was introduced in 2005.
What a transformation.
Cricket Videos See more »
Even if India whitewashes South Africa in the Republic, Australia will remain number one with a win.
Tonight could be a double celebration, with Australia’s 100th start in the shortest format, with a 53rd victory. Hardly a startling stat, in fact 53 per cent is only the fourth best among the most successful countries.
Currently ranked third, India holds the highest rate, with 56 wins from 92 internationals for 60.87 per cent. Top-ranked Pakistan has won 74 of their 123 internationals for 60.16 per cent.
Even South Africa, currently ranked fourth, have won 43 of their 104 for 58.42 per cent.
But Warner has done a superb job as stand-in skipper for a rested Steve Smith as Australia has only won five successive T20s once in 99 starts.
Winning three internationals against England in England was backed up by winning two against South Africa in Australia in 2014.
And four of them were comprehensive wins, after sneaking home by 13 in the first against the English, followed by eight wickets, 84 runs, five wickets, and six wickets.
Only Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, and Glenn Maxwell were involved in the first five wins on the trot, and the current side.
Against England in January-February 2014 were Cameron White, Finch, Maxwell, George Bailey (c), Lynn, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Starc, Brad Hodge, Matt Wade, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Cutting, and James Muirhead.
There were a few changes in March 2014 against South Africa, with Warner, Finch, White, Shane Watson, Maxwell, Bailey (c), Hodge, Brad Haddin, Henriques, Starc, Coulter-Nile, Christian, and Brad Hogg lining up.
And there have been a lot of changes in the current squad with Warner (c), Finch (vc), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Lynn, Maxwell, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, and Adam Zampa all named.
On the basis of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’, Dwarshuis, Head, and Zampa are likely to again miss out tonight, leaving Australia with enormous batting depth.
But all eyes will be on the attacks from both sides on the small Eden Park ground.
In their last meeting, last Friday night at the same venue, 32 sixes were smashed when nine of the 11 bowlers used finished with double-digit economy rates – the worst display of irresponsible bowling I’ve ever seen.
Only Agar, with three overs for 24, and Kiwi leggie Ish Sodhi, with four overs for 34, finished with single-digit economy rates among the carnage.
But with so much hinging on tonight’s result, expect Australia to lift in all responsibilities to finish on top of the world.
February 21st 2018 @ 10:10am
the Shafe said | February 21st 2018 @ 10:10am | ! Report
I like your work David.
Nice to see the improvement in the squad with the shortform. And I really like the idea of David Warner keeping the T20 skipper’s role.
I am godsmacked that I don’t see this on the TV programme. Am I missing something?? Australia in a T20 final in NZ and it’s not being shown on telly?
February 21st 2018 @ 11:15am
JamesH said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:15am | ! Report
Overseas matches are never shown on free-to-air TV in Australia, except the Ashes (and maybe the WC final?).
February 21st 2018 @ 10:26am
Ram C. Khanal said | February 21st 2018 @ 10:26am | ! Report
How does winning 43 of 104 matches give 58.42% win rate?
Rubbish article. I see this type of misleading stats in every one of your articles and somehow you’re an expert?
February 21st 2018 @ 11:02am
Pedro The Fisherman said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Yet here you are Ram – offering no pearls of wisdom … just some maths!
Perhaps do your own research and you might find that the actual Stats for South Africa are 101 games for 59 wins and 1 No Result!
Rubbish comment!
February 21st 2018 @ 11:18am
JamesH said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:18am | ! Report
Ram is quoting the article, Pedro. David claimed 43 of 104 was a 58.42% win rate.
Neither 43 nor 104 is correct.
February 21st 2018 @ 11:26am
Pedro The Fisherman said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:26am | ! Report
Correct. What would have been better is if Ram had highlighted that the math didn’t look right and maybe researched the correct stats (it wasn’t hard) instead of disparaging the author (whom I will wager knows a lot more about the game than Ram)
February 21st 2018 @ 3:51pm
Geoff said | February 21st 2018 @ 3:51pm | ! Report
So it’s the readers job to correct David Lords senility now?
Jeez you love the bar being low don’t you buddy?
February 21st 2018 @ 11:07am
David Lord said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report
Because South Africa in 59 from 101.
February 21st 2018 @ 10:33am
Ouch said | February 21st 2018 @ 10:33am | ! Report
“Even South Africa, currently ranked fourth, have won 43 of their 104 for 58.42 per cent.”
eh? That’s a 41% win rate.
Remarkable how winning a few games on the trot can catapult us from 7th to 1st. Regardless, rankings mean nothing in the short form game. It’s trophies that matter, and the Oz T20 cabinet is bare. They’ll need cleaners in to clean out the years of accumulated dust.
February 21st 2018 @ 11:02am
Basil said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
true, although the kiwi media were excitedly celebrating the blackcaps as T20 #1, when they were, but there’s only one trophy that means anything in int T20 and they ain’t playing for it anytime soon!
February 21st 2018 @ 11:02am
Pedro The Fisherman said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Nah – they will have to push aside the ODI World Cups to make room for any more trophies!
February 21st 2018 @ 11:10am
David Lord said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:10am | ! Report
And push aside the Ashes as well Ouch.
February 21st 2018 @ 11:17am
Paul said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
It’s interesting that you didn’t attack the bowlers this time David, after your article in the past week.
Assuming the pitch is the same, the weather’s the same, etc, the game will come down to which side out bowls the other. The batting seems pretty equal so hopefully our guys can perform better with the ball than they did the other night. At least they could try a few yorkers if they’re getting hammered
February 21st 2018 @ 2:21pm
David Lord said | February 21st 2018 @ 2:21pm | ! Report
Paul, what does “the worst display of irresponsible bowling I’ve ever seen” suggest?
February 21st 2018 @ 12:02pm
Pedro The Fisherman said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
Has New Zealand found a real ground to play tonight’s game on?
Why not play it at the Basin Reserve … at least it is a cricket ground.
February 21st 2018 @ 12:13pm
twodogs said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
The bums on seats don’t care Pedro, they want to see the ball going OVER the pickets.
February 21st 2018 @ 12:47pm
Jeff said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:47pm | ! Report
Please, one big scoring game and everyone is suddenly a critic. Remember the ODI WC game a couple of years ago where Australia only scored 150 there? The average T20 score at Eden Park is 160 FYI, which is about the same as most grounds.
Am glad they are playing it in Auckland as it’s the only city in NZ atm which is not effected by the cyclone. Wellington is being pelted by heavy rain right now so no game would have been the result.
February 21st 2018 @ 1:11pm
cantab said | February 21st 2018 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
pretty sure Eden park is a 100+ year old ground. will be a test match there next month.
February 21st 2018 @ 2:24pm
David Lord said | February 21st 2018 @ 2:24pm | ! Report
cantab, Eden Park opened as a sports grpund in 1900, the first game of cricket was played there in 1903, the first official Test was between New Zealand and England in 1930.
February 21st 2018 @ 12:06pm
Bob Sims said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
Interesting comments. I wonder if the windy weather will play a role?