Australia can create history at Eden Park tonight

David Warner wasn’t at all impressed with Australia being a lowly seventh in the world T20 rankings in the lead-up to the current tri-series against England and New Zealand.

“It doesn’t sit well with us,” was the stand-in skipper’s comment.

Having won all four of their games in this tournament, if Warner’s troops can beat the Kiwis in the final at Eden Park tonight, Australia will crack the world number one ranking for the first time since the format was introduced in 2005.

What a transformation.

Even if India whitewashes South Africa in the Republic, Australia will remain number one with a win.

Tonight could be a double celebration, with Australia’s 100th start in the shortest format, with a 53rd victory. Hardly a startling stat, in fact 53 per cent is only the fourth best among the most successful countries.

Currently ranked third, India holds the highest rate, with 56 wins from 92 internationals for 60.87 per cent. Top-ranked Pakistan has won 74 of their 123 internationals for 60.16 per cent.

Even South Africa, currently ranked fourth, have won 43 of their 104 for 58.42 per cent.

But Warner has done a superb job as stand-in skipper for a rested Steve Smith as Australia has only won five successive T20s once in 99 starts.

Winning three internationals against England in England was backed up by winning two against South Africa in Australia in 2014.

And four of them were comprehensive wins, after sneaking home by 13 in the first against the English, followed by eight wickets, 84 runs, five wickets, and six wickets.

Only Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, and Glenn Maxwell were involved in the first five wins on the trot, and the current side.

Against England in January-February 2014 were Cameron White, Finch, Maxwell, George Bailey (c), Lynn, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Starc, Brad Hodge, Matt Wade, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Cutting, and James Muirhead.

There were a few changes in March 2014 against South Africa, with Warner, Finch, White, Shane Watson, Maxwell, Bailey (c), Hodge, Brad Haddin, Henriques, Starc, Coulter-Nile, Christian, and Brad Hogg lining up.

And there have been a lot of changes in the current squad with Warner (c), Finch (vc), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Lynn, Maxwell, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, and Adam Zampa all named.

On the basis of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’, Dwarshuis, Head, and Zampa are likely to again miss out tonight, leaving Australia with enormous batting depth.

But all eyes will be on the attacks from both sides on the small Eden Park ground.

In their last meeting, last Friday night at the same venue, 32 sixes were smashed when nine of the 11 bowlers used finished with double-digit economy rates – the worst display of irresponsible bowling I’ve ever seen.

Only Agar, with three overs for 24, and Kiwi leggie Ish Sodhi, with four overs for 34, finished with single-digit economy rates among the carnage.

But with so much hinging on tonight’s result, expect Australia to lift in all responsibilities to finish on top of the world.