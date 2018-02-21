George Bailey still has lot to offer

Last January, George Bailey was axed from Australian squad after poor form in his last ten matches which included just one half-century in last nine innings and 22 runs in three match against New Zealand.

At 35 now, George Bailey career looks over a career which spanned over four years with 90 ODI matches, Ashes-winning series and part of a World Cup-winning squad. Not at all bad figures for any bloke when the World Cup has eluded greats such as Brian Lara and Jacques Kallis.

But since the axe back in January 2017, Australia have just won six out of 18 matches and the biggest problem in the middle order has been the No. 4 spot as Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith and Moises Henriques have been tried and tested but still, no one has made the spot his own.

As a No. 4 batsman, the team needs someone to anchor innings if two wickets fall in succession or go if the score is 200 odd at 35th over.

That’s what Bailey did so well when replacing Michael Clarke while he was injured for the most part missing the ODIs from 2012-15.

In India and Sri Lanka, he was able to win matches single-handedly. In the West Indies, Australia and England he played the role of grafter to perfection, providing good support to the top order and middle order options.

Always with a cool mind and smile on his face, Bailey marshalled the Australian troops to some astonishing wins in 29 matches, which included one match in the 2015 World Cup before being replaced by Michael Clarke.

Even in the shortest format, he captained well, taking his sides to the finals of the league in the IPL and BBL. He can contribute as a player, but also as an able deputy to the captain.

After doing well consistently for about four years it was unfair that he wasn’t given probably five more innings at least. This year he was named the domestic player of the year which included 200* in first class match.

Bailey would have been an asset in the middle order and still can be if recalled, he can be a good player to have at No. 4. He can grind and even go from ball one if needed.

And going by his recent performance, at 35 he still has a lot of offer. No doubt Australia have missed a player of the calibre of Bailey.