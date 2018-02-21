Marco Kurz shows tactical nous despite Adelaide being down to ten men

Marco Kurz is a flexible and adaptable tactician, and he displayed his managerial aptitude when Adelaide United (the Reds) were down to ten men against the Central Coast Mariners on Saturday.

He didn’t stay stagnant and he made alterations that changed the momentum of the contest, with the Reds nearly collecting the three points on offer.

Kurz showed that he is versatile and able to think laterally as a coach. All three substitutions he made on Saturday made an impact and altered the balance of play.

He took a chance and a risk putting Taylor Regan on in place of Jordan O’Doherty shortly after Ersan Gulum was issued a straight red card.

Kurz has shown faith in his young players with the likes of Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain, Ryan Kitto and George Blackwood all growing as players this season. He isn’t scared to throw inexperienced players into the deep end.

There will be an opportunity for these players to go and ply their trade overseas if they continue on their positive trajectory.

Strain hasn’t missed a game since Round 8. He has made many marauding runs forward and found pockets of space, playing with freedom in spite of being a part of the back four.

Regardless of Blackwood failing to hit the back of the net on a regular basis, Kurz has shown trust in the striker’s ability. Elsey showed his versatility on Saturday when he scored the first goal of the game for the Reds.

Kurz plays with two attacking wing backs. Ben Garuccio has made many a run forward, finding space and getting into the right channels to play intelligent crosses into the 18-yard box. Strain has also made forward runs and looked dangerous when in possession.

Kurz showed that he wasn’t scared to make tough decisions on Saturday when he started new import Dzengis Cavusevic on the bench. The move worked well because Cavusevic was able to play in the striker position and was unlucky not to score due to his shot being brilliantly saved by Ben Kennedy.

Michael Marrone made an impact off the bench as well, making intelligent runs and looking dangerous in possession in his short stint on the pitch.

It was a remarkable coaching effort from Kurz on Saturday, with the Reds managing to claw back a two-goal deficit, despite being down to ten men. Thanks to the system, structure and line up that Kurz has implemented I wouldn’t be surprised if the likes of Garuccio, Elsey and Blackwood are on the radar for the Socceroos.

Kurz deserves a lot of credit for his attacking mindset and his adaptability as a manager.