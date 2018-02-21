A night with Cam and JT? No thanks

No player is bigger than the game. Or so we thought.

On Friday night, the NRL will watch teary eyed as Suncorp Stadium rolls out the red carpet for two of the game’s greatest ever players.

The QRL will resemble that of a blubbering mess as two of their darling children strut on out for the testimonial to end all testimonials.

Hang on, a testimonial?

Something doesn’t feel right. Cameron Smith isn’t retiring from either rep or club football at the end of the year. And Thurston? Sure he never got a proper farewell from the Queensland faithful (injury robbed him of of the chance to play in last year’s decider) but I don’t remember a testimonial for Darren Lockyer or Gorden Tallis either.

While these celebratory sporting occasions are common place in other codes and other continents (notably European soccer), they’re as rare as hens teeth in Australian rugby league. On top of that, when witnessing a testimonial in football they’re generally organised by a club to farewell a departing legend.

Why are we having a testimonial for two players from different clubs, one of whom is potentially retiring in 12 months and the other who could play for another three or four years? Something smells like a Queensland conspi…

Anyhow, the suggestions that Smith and Thurston will pocket a handsome profit from Friday’s proceedings are also cause for concern. If players are able to earn payments exempt from the salary cap for a testimonial, how else can clubs exploit the superstar status of their personnel for financial gain outside of that which is regulated by the cap? Creative accountants must surely be licking their lips.

More immediately however, Cameron Smith should not be able to participate in Friday’s proceedings on the field. If the game really cared for the welfare of it’s participants, those who deliberately elbow others in the head for tackling them too hard should be rubbed out for at least a week.

After Smith did exactly that on his opposite number in last week’s World Club Challenge, the NRL conveniently deemed a warning letter to be more appropriate. Obviously, commercial exposure and reputation is more important than player safety.

All this does is add substance to the widely held belief that Smith is a protected species – a man whose remarkable numbers on the scoreboard have rendered him impossible to discipline or even talk poorly about.

In an age where the importance of treating referees with respect is becoming paramount, the Australian captain fails in his obligation here as well. How are kids supposed to respect referees and their decisions when they see the game’s most championed figure question and attempt to manipulate match officials week in, week out?

One of the criteria established by the NRL in the face of scrutiny was that, to be eligible for a testimonial, players need a near ‘unblemished record’. While he has been somewhat impossible to penalise or suspend across his illustrious career, I do seem to remember Cameron Smith being rubbed out from a certain grand final for a tackle straight out of the Melbourne Storm academy of hand-to-hand combat.

Moving forward, one silver lining from Friday’s game will be the fact a number of charities will benefit from it. I do question however, why an event partnered with four different charities will see it’s two stars potentially take home six figures each for a nights work. Surely all of that money could go to charity?

I am not doubting the utter and absolute legendary status of both players in terms of footballing ability. It is enshrined in gold. Smith is the GOAT. Thurston isn’t far behind. That doesn’t mean this testimonial makes sense however.

Oh and before I forget, go the Blues.