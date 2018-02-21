A night with Cam and JT? No thanks

No player is bigger than the game. Or so we thought.
On Friday night, the NRL will watch teary eyed as Suncorp Stadium rolls out the red carpet for two of the game’s greatest ever players.
The QRL will resemble that of a blubbering mess as two of their darling children strut on out for the testimonial to end all testimonials.
Hang on, a testimonial?
Something doesn’t feel right. Cameron Smith isn’t retiring from either rep or club football at the end of the year. And Thurston? Sure he never got a proper farewell from the Queensland faithful (injury robbed him of of the chance to play in last year’s decider) but I don’t remember a testimonial for Darren Lockyer or Gorden Tallis either.
While these celebratory sporting occasions are common place in other codes and other continents (notably European soccer), they’re as rare as hens teeth in Australian rugby league. On top of that, when witnessing a testimonial in football they’re generally organised by a club to farewell a departing legend.
Why are we having a testimonial for two players from different clubs, one of whom is potentially retiring in 12 months and the other who could play for another three or four years? Something smells like a Queensland conspi…
Anyhow, the suggestions that Smith and Thurston will pocket a handsome profit from Friday’s proceedings are also cause for concern. If players are able to earn payments exempt from the salary cap for a testimonial, how else can clubs exploit the superstar status of their personnel for financial gain outside of that which is regulated by the cap? Creative accountants must surely be licking their lips.
More immediately however, Cameron Smith should not be able to participate in Friday’s proceedings on the field. If the game really cared for the welfare of it’s participants, those who deliberately elbow others in the head for tackling them too hard should be rubbed out for at least a week.
After Smith did exactly that on his opposite number in last week’s World Club Challenge, the NRL conveniently deemed a warning letter to be more appropriate. Obviously, commercial exposure and reputation is more important than player safety.
All this does is add substance to the widely held belief that Smith is a protected species – a man whose remarkable numbers on the scoreboard have rendered him impossible to discipline or even talk poorly about.
In an age where the importance of treating referees with respect is becoming paramount, the Australian captain fails in his obligation here as well. How are kids supposed to respect referees and their decisions when they see the game’s most championed figure question and attempt to manipulate match officials week in, week out?
One of the criteria established by the NRL in the face of scrutiny was that, to be eligible for a testimonial, players need a near ‘unblemished record’. While he has been somewhat impossible to penalise or suspend across his illustrious career, I do seem to remember Cameron Smith being rubbed out from a certain grand final for a tackle straight out of the Melbourne Storm academy of hand-to-hand combat.
Moving forward, one silver lining from Friday’s game will be the fact a number of charities will benefit from it. I do question however, why an event partnered with four different charities will see it’s two stars potentially take home six figures each for a nights work. Surely all of that money could go to charity?
I am not doubting the utter and absolute legendary status of both players in terms of footballing ability. It is enshrined in gold. Smith is the GOAT. Thurston isn’t far behind. That doesn’t mean this testimonial makes sense however.
Oh and before I forget, go the Blues.
February 21st 2018 @ 6:13am
BA Sports said | February 21st 2018 @ 6:13am | ! Report
So 3-0 the Blues this year hey?
This should have a “ha” next to it right?
There are criteria for a testimonial, so it isn’t like the Eels could have one for Jeff Robson. So it is the same for everyone.
And if Cameron Smith announced he was joining your club today, you would salivate, jump in the air and not come down until Grand Final day when your team would most likely be playing.
February 21st 2018 @ 6:57am
jeff dustby said | February 21st 2018 @ 6:57am | ! Report
and that is good reason for a testimonial?
February 21st 2018 @ 6:44am
The Barry said | February 21st 2018 @ 6:44am | ! Report
So the rule says a “near unblemished record” and the only blemishes on Smith’s record you cite are a one game suspension nine years ago and talking to referees. That sounds near unblemished to me.
Smith might try and manipulate the refs but he does it by talking to them calmly and respectfully. I’m surprised more captains don’t do it rather than pointing, yelling, spitting and swearing.
In the NRL season proper I think Smith probably should have got a week for the elbow. It was silly. It was illegal. It wouldn’t have knocked the skin off a rice pudding. But the NRL has done the right thing here. Banning him from his own testimonial for that would be absolutely daft and a poor look. It’s not like he knocked someone’s block off.
February 21st 2018 @ 6:58am
jeff dustby said | February 21st 2018 @ 6:58am | ! Report
its an unblemished record as JT had no cover ups early in his career at the Dogs
February 21st 2018 @ 7:00am
jeff dustby said | February 21st 2018 @ 7:00am | ! Report
there will be huge ratings ………. in QLD. Hopefully they talk about it all night on that great show “Queenslanders only” which features the AUSTRALIAN coach. imagine if there was a show NSW only? ( there is no qld representation in regular NRL medai through Sampson, Vautin, Ikin, Brohman, Lockyer and Lewis
February 21st 2018 @ 7:15am
madmax said | February 21st 2018 @ 7:15am | ! Report
I wonder how much of the ‘testimonial proceedings’ the other 32 players will get! What a joke!! How is this not considered a TPA?? Typical NRL & Greenberg hypocrisy. Punish clubs for supposed TPA issues yet pay these 2 for what? Oh yeah & what about the ‘war chest’ that the NRL have to keep players in the NRL is that not an extra payment above their contracted salary? Shows that the NRL do have their favorites. What would be sad yet funny at the same time is if both players suffered season ending injuries whilst playing.
February 21st 2018 @ 7:21am
Duncan Smith said | February 21st 2018 @ 7:21am | ! Report
This game is about two rugby league immortals, both in the all time top ten of players, and you resent them having this night? If these guys played soccer, rugby in France, tennis, golf etc they would be making ten million a year. I would normally never defend rich sportsmen, but in this case Smith and Thurston deserve to make a few extra bucks.
As for talking to referees, contrary to your article, Smith is respectful in addressing them and a model for kids in that regard.
Finally, for your suggestion Smith should get a week’s suspension and miss his own testimonial game, you win the gold medal for absurdity. With that level of silliness and pedantry, you deserve a job with the NRL. Good one Jack.