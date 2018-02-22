Pre-season preview: Sharks to struggle

The Sharks started 2017 well, generating talk of back-to-back premierships, but all caught up with them – and it’s about how you finish in this competition.

Cronulla were unable to jag a spot in the top four, which proved costly indeed, as they were stunned by the eighth-placed Cowboys, who had limped into the finals.

They could grind away, and get the wood over some lowly teams, but in the big moments they got negative and played dour football.

The final against North Queensland was punctuated by this sort of play – the Sharks jagged some fortuitous tries but never looked likely. They seemed to be playing for penalties, or looking for the easy way to get something happening.

Shane Flanagan was bitter on the refereeing but the truth was his undisciplined and uninspired team looked lethargic and ready for Mad Monday.

How does their squad rate?

There has been plenty of high-profile movement in the Shire over the last year or so.

James Maloney was said to be unhappy with the money he was on and has gone to the Panthers. In his place, ex-Panthers skipper Matt Moylan comes to Cronulla.

Jack Bird signed a rich deal with the Broncos midway through last season, to be somewhat replaced by Josh Dugan.

The forwards are settled, tough and experienced. Paul Gallen, Luke Lewis, Wade Graham, Matt Prior, Andrew Fifita and Jayson Bukuya remain from their grand final winning side. They may be an ageing pack, but that shouldn’t matter this season.

Jayden Brailey made his debut last year, and was impressive. There is depth in the hooking role too, we haven’t seen the best of James Segeyaro in some time but he can be a factor if he can get into some form.

The conjecture is in the backs. They have a good deal of depth in Dugan, Val Holmes, Aaron Gray, Kurt Capewell, Ricky Leutele and Sosaia Feki.

The talk at the moment is that Moylan will play five-eighth alongside Chad Townsend. While plenty of people have always said Moylan would be good at five-eighth he has made a pretty solid career to date of fullback.

Looking over both Holmes and Dugan as prospects for the fullback role, neither offer what Moylan does in attack. They are strong runners, but can offer that elsewhere.

Holmes had a far better season in 2016 from the wing. Dugan has played centre for Australia and while he might have ambitions to play custodian, he just doesn’t provide enough from the back.

If Moylan does play in the halves, will he and Townsend have the tactical game to match it with the best? Moylan has always been a player who chimes in. He is classy but has never controlled a game. Townsend has always been a good foil, but never a dominant playmaker.

Putting Moylan at five-eighth is perhaps weakening a strength to strengthen a weakness. Cronulla have other options in the halves.

Trent Hodkinson has been recruited over the off-season and, in the right team, he has proven he can do a job. There is an added bonus of his goal-kicking to consider too.

Then there is Kyle Flanagan, who is a chance of first grade if things aren’t working early.

Ins

Josh Dugan (Dragons – 2021), Aaron Gray (Rabbitohs – 2019), Matt Moylan (Panthers – 2021), Ava Seumanufagai (Wests Tigers – 2019), Braden Uele (Cowboys – 2019), Scott Sorensen (Raiders – 2019), Trent Hodkinson (Knights – 2018)

Outs

Jack Bird (Broncos), James Maloney (Panthers), Gerard Beale (Warriors), Fa’amanu Brown (Bulldogs), Chris Heighington (Knights), Jeremy Latimore (Dragons), Daniel Mortimer (Leigh), Jaeman Salmon (Eels), Jordan Drew (Townsville Blackhawks), Sam Tagataese (Broncos), Jayden Walker (released), Tony Williams (Eels).

Key man

In 2017, Moylan appeared to be trying his best, but nothing could stop the rot that saw the Panthers start the season 2-7. He was also suspended for breaking team protocol.

A switch to five-eighth mid-season seemed to rejuvenate him, he pulled a game out of the fire for the Panthers out in Bathurst, laying on two tries in two minutes against the Raiders. But a hamstring injury saw him miss the pointy end of the season, as rumours grew louder that he had fallen out with Anthony Griffin.

In the end, it was a sad end to Moylan’s career at the foot of the mountains – the young captain, touted as one of the stars who would deliver the side a premiership, going out in acrimonious circumstances.

Now he starts again at the Sharks, almost certainly in the halves. The question is can he step up as a leader, and as a dominant playmaker?

Moylan has been at his best when allowed to play his natural game, popping up in attack as needed. In 2014, when the Panthers finished top four, as well as Moylan was playing, Jamie Soward was running the show. In 2016, when the Panthers ended on fire, it was Nathan Cleary and Peter Wallace contolling the game.

I like the way Moylan plays, but he is not the dominant, experienced half James Maloney was. If the Sharks are to be successful, Moylan might need to become a leader and a dominant half, or concede he is better suited to fullback.

Where do they need to improve?

Discipline and attack. The Sharks were out of the eight in terms of attack for 2017, but only the Storm had better defence.

It is a testament to the way Cronulla like to play. They have tough and gritty forwards, and can squeeze the life out of a team, but at the end of the season when they needed points over the Cowboys, they seemed frustratingly hard to come by.

Paul Gallen and Andrew Fifita can handle the ball too much in the opposition red zone. The skipper, in particular, has undergone criticism for over-calling the football when his playmakers should be getting it, something that might happen more if his halves aren’t demanding the pill.

Then there is discipline, where Andrew Fifita is up there with the worst. Just as he can win a game, he can lose it with any manner of brain explosion.

Maloney isn’t far off Fifita in terms of discipline, so with his departure should come some improvement.

Top five clashes

Round 1: Cowboys vs Sharks, 1300 Smiles Stadium, March 9

The Sharks will have plenty of motivation if they truly feel as though they were hard done by in last year’s finals. It doesn’t get much harder in terms of Round 1 and this game will tell us plenty about both sides for 2018.

Round 4: Sharks vs Storm, Southern Cross Group Stadium, March 30

Cronulla have a tough opening month, none tougher than a match-up against the premiers. They have been a part of some memorable games against one another, none more so than the 2016 finale.

Round 6: Dragons vs Sharks, WIN Stadium, April 13

The Dragons welcome home Dugan in the second local derby between the two clubs over the opening six rounds. It’s always a tight tussle between the two and with the added flavour of Dugan’s return, it should be a good one.

Round 7: Sharks vs Panthers, Southern Cross Group Stadium, April 22

Wade Graham, Luke Lewis, James Segeyaro and Matt Moylan are all former Panthers, and they’ll be fired up for this one.

Round 19 Sharks vs Raiders, Southern Cross Group Stadium, July 20

In the early rounds, Cronulla got up in a big way over Canberra, before the Raiders returned the favour late in the season.

How will they go?

Fans aren’t going to like it, but they are going to miss the finals this season. They were painful to watch at the end of last season, and while some new personnel have arrived, we might just be seeing some natural regression after a team wins a premiership.

A lot of the 2016 premiership came down to Michael Ennis and James Maloney – highly experienced, if not always disciplined, play-makers. Tough, uncompromising, they demanded the football when the game was on the line. Are Moylan, Townsend and Brailey going to get the same rein?

Moylan and Townsend won’t cut it as a halves pairing. I can’t see where the game management is going to come from in the side.

There is a lingering issue over fullback, the impact of Ben Barba was certainly missed last season – Holmes is a superstar winger, but an average fullback.

They might be bringing in two NSW representatives Moylan and Dugan, but culturally how good are they for a club? Dugan grabbed his share of headlines last year, while Moylan as club captained deemed it acceptable to take a couple of teammates out after a bad loss.

These guys aren’t kids, they have no excuse at their age, with the money they are on, to be dragging their club into the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Sharks will be competitive this year, they have too much talent not to be, but without an experienced half they will slip back into that same style of footy that just won’t net them enough wins.

Predicted finish

10th