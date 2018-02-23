Moeen Ali just made the most ridiculous statement about Australia’s Ashes crowds

“I feared (for the future) in the Ashes, actually. The crowds were quite disappointing in general.”
That was Moeen Ali speaking about the second-most attended Ashes series in cricket history. No, really.
Moeen isn’t the first person to publicly voice concerns over the viability of cricket’s longest format – and he certainly won’t be the last – but it would have been nice of him to have some genuine evidence to back up his statement.
Speaking about the future of Test cricket, Moeen had plenty to say about the recently-concluded Ashes series, not much of it positive.
“It’s been a worry for a while but Australia really opened my eyes. I found it disappointing,” he said.
“There were a couple of days — Boxing Day, the first day of the series — but even when they won the Ashes there weren’t that many people celebrating.
“That’s when I thought, ‘Actually, we’re struggling a bit’. We’re very lucky in England — after being all around the world and seeing the crowds everywhere else, we’ve got the best fans, we’ve got full houses most of the time.
“But I think the Big Bash had bigger crowds than the Ashes. That’s great for T20 but for Test matches it’s a massive worry.”
For the record, just under 200,000 fans attended the day-night Test in Adelaide (the final number was 199,147) and over 250,000 punters packed into the MCG over the course of the Boxing Day Test, despite that fixture being one of the most tedious cricketing spectacles seen in this country in recent times, on account of a lifeless pitch.
The Adelaide figure made the second Ashes Test the most-attended cricket match ever at the Adelaide Oval, while the MCG number was the second-highest in the history of Boxing Day Tests.
Now, it’s probably not too much of a stretch to say English crowds will produce sell-outs more frequently than what we see in Australia. But that can be attributed to the disparity in ground capacity between the two countries.
English venues like The Oval (24,500), Lord’s (30,000) and Old Trafford (26,000) are dwarfed by their Australian equivalents; the MCG holds over 100,000 fans, while the SCG (46,000), Gabba (42,000) and Adelaide Oval (53,500) are all far larger than your average Test cricket venue in the UK.
Does Test cricket have something to worry about? Of course it does.
But ill-informed comments from cricket stars bemoaning its future aren’t going to help.
February 23rd 2018 @ 12:11pm
Ouch said | February 23rd 2018 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
Well considering the tour Moeen had, he probably felt very lonely out there.
February 23rd 2018 @ 12:29pm
Darren said | February 23rd 2018 @ 12:29pm | ! Report
More likely Moeen feared for his future in test cricket after the Australian series.
I do agree it’s annoying when people bemoan the crowds but when you look at the facts it’s a very different story.
February 23rd 2018 @ 12:40pm
Trevor said | February 23rd 2018 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
Ali had trouble seeing a ball at 22 yards all summer. No surprise he couldn’t see the crowd 100m away.
February 23rd 2018 @ 12:52pm
rock86 said | February 23rd 2018 @ 12:52pm | ! Report
Comment of the day for me, well done sir.
February 23rd 2018 @ 1:10pm
jameswm said | February 23rd 2018 @ 1:10pm | ! Report
Yep. Maybe he should have concentrated more on his cricket than how many in the crowd were celebrating.
February 23rd 2018 @ 2:06pm
Ryan H said | February 23rd 2018 @ 2:06pm | ! Report
+1. Extremely well played there
February 23rd 2018 @ 12:42pm
Richard said | February 23rd 2018 @ 12:42pm | ! Report
Maybe he couldn’t see the crowds, especially while England were batting, as he spent most of the time crying in the dressing room.
February 23rd 2018 @ 1:02pm
mds1970 said | February 23rd 2018 @ 1:02pm | ! Report
England had a bad series, and Moeen made no contribution whatsoever to England’s cause.
But this summer’s Ashes series was played in front of crowds that England could only dream of. This is a game in rude health.
February 23rd 2018 @ 1:13pm
jameswm said | February 23rd 2018 @ 1:13pm | ! Report
So whose careers did the Aussies end? Cook’s was on the way out till his double tone on the Melbourne Road. Broad was toothless.
And above all, Ali was about as much use as an ashtray on a motorbike…