Presenting the People’s Daily: The finest in Broncos propaganda

Brisbane State Media – also popularly known as BS Media – is proud to present The People’s Daily; Queensland’s only source for unbiased reporting on the pristine and wondrous Brisbane Broncos. All hail Brisbane and all hail BS!
For those yet to be conscripted, The People’s Daily was established in honour of the seven legal premierships captured from the Malevolent South by our almighty and cryogenically-frozen emperor, Wayne Bennett.
Please enjoy BS Media’s frank and fearless reporting on the Broncos and all the club’s latest schemes.
New comrades and good blokes
In phenomenal news, the Broncos have acquired more good blokes.
After only three months in the ranks, Matthew Lodge has already performed many charitable deeds like building a church in the Philippines and beefing up our pack.
Despite this, media outlets from the Evil South are doubting Lodge to be fit and proper for service. This directly contravenes Queensland’s basic human right of being innocent until proven guilty, and guilty until proven a Bronco.
But whatever his past, Lodge is now fully cured after training the house down. Every man deserves a second chance, especially if he’s good and he plays for us.
More good blokes
In further rehabilitation, Lodge has also assumed a mentoring role for James Roberts. This is reportedly having a positive impact on Roberts’ behaviour, and any footage to indicate otherwise will be incinerated.
Following their transcendent reinventions, both are set to be canonised in the Kremlin (Red Hill).
Financial matters
A complete self-audit of finances has revealed the Broncos to meet all fiduciary regulations. This was achieved after successfully negotiating to have Allan Langer exempt from the salary cap.
Further budgetary savings were made thanks to Andrew Gee, who took time out from fleeing to help post another $350,000 saving on running costs.
Club departures
The Broncos would like to thank those who have departed the club in the off-season, especially Ben Hunt. We appreciate your service to the cause, you filthy traitors. The club wishes you all the best being tracked by the Queensland CIA.
The club now plans to recoup personnel by annexing the Gold Coast, thus acquiring Ashley Taylor and Penrith.
Wounded infantry
Captain Darius Boyd has sustained an unfortunate hamstring injury which will see him undertake light duties for the foreseeable future. The cause of the injury is still unknown, but it’s probably Anthony Griffin’s fault.
Mergers and acquisitions
BS Media and the Broncos are collaborating to further increase their 100 per cent market share on the free media. While already boasting a stranglehold on Friday night free-to-air broadcast space and a press corps terrified of Emperor Bennett, the conglomerate believes strengthening their monopoly will benefit citizens with a greater diversity of puff pieces and cover-ups.
Initial testing proves the public is receptive to the prospect of greater thought control, especially those results traced back to BS Media’s Troll Centres in Moscow and Ipswich.
Speaking at gunpoint, Queensland’s Minister for Media has also agreed to the changes.
February 23rd 2018 @ 7:55am
Gray-Hand said | February 23rd 2018 @ 7:55am | ! Report
Pure, undiluted truth.
February 23rd 2018 @ 8:59am
Oingo Boingo said | February 23rd 2018 @ 8:59am | ! Report
Not far from it , anyway .
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:04am
Emcie said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:04am | ! Report
If Red Hill is the Kremlin, shouldn’t it be the QLD KGB not the CIA?
I also find it disheartening that the NRL hasn’t issued a statement regarding these meme level accusations
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:15am
Dane Eldridge said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:15am | ! Report
You got me there. But I had to combine political superpowers to fairly mimic the Broncos level of influence
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:33am
Emcie said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:33am | ! Report
It’s true, no one superpower could fairly represent the level of the Broncos greatness, you may see your family again
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:01am
The Barry said | February 23rd 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Hahaha…why is Greenberg ignoring the memes?
Then he can focus on gifs and knock knock jokes
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:19am
Nat said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:19am | ! Report
MWHA HA HA HA! Zat was all the fun times as a Pussy Riot concert. Please Dane, come to St Peters-bane, try ze soup!
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:40am
Dane Eldridge said | February 23rd 2018 @ 10:40am | ! Report
As a man with a weakness for soup, I fear this may be trap by KGB
February 23rd 2018 @ 12:00pm
Nat said | February 23rd 2018 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
No Dane, you misunderstand, we are a love fun people. How many times have you laugh hearty at Vayne’s comedy? We do LOLs every time we are told too. We don’t keep your favourite foods, parents address or first born’s school in our database.
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:20am
rossco said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:20am | ! Report
We all know its true.
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:25am
Hanrahan said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:25am | ! Report
I have always loved the mighty Broncos (can I have my children back now?).
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:44am
Dane Eldridge said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:44am | ! Report
Me too Hanrahan, I pledge my allegiance to Broncos Inc forever and ever. Now please do not harm my children ‘Corey’ and ‘Parker’
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:03am
The Barry said | February 23rd 2018 @ 10:03am | ! Report
Gordon and Alice…
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:37am
jeff dustby said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:37am | ! Report
nice