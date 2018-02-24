Brisbane Lions vs Fremantle Dockers: AFLW live scores, blog

The Brisbane Lions host the Fremantle Dockers on Saturday afternoon at the South Pine Sports Complex, and on the teams’ recent form it should be a tight contest. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm AEDT.

Both teams are coming off wins in Round 3 and another win here will cement their place at the top of the ladder.

Last weekend, Brisbane settled after a low-scoring wrestle with Carlton in the first half, to come away 22 point victors. A three-goal last quarter set up the percentage-boosting win.

Meanwhile, the Dockers had a hard-fought five-point win against competition favourites, Melbourne, last Sunday.

However, with only a six-day break and cross-country travel, the Dockers will struggle to find the energy to match Brisbane’s midfield run.

The two sides last played in Round 2 of the inaugural AFLW season, with Brisbane thirteen-point victors in the west.

Both teams had NAB Rising Star nominees in Round 3, the Lions’ Sophie Conway and Dockers’ Emily McGuire getting the nod.

However, Conway will miss this clash with Fremantle, due to a minor shin injury sustained against Carlton, Gabby Collingwood returns to the side in her place.

Fremantle’s Emily McGuire will look to build on her strong debut up forward, which featured two snapped goals at critical times.

Prediction

Despite two consecutive wins, albeit at home, a short turn-around and cross-country travel will make it difficult for this Dockers outfit to find the energy to run out another win.

It should be a tight contest, but the Brisbane Lions will finish strong and take the win.

Lions by 10 points

