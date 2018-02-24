Brisbane Lions vs Fremantle Dockers: AFLW live scores, blog

The Brisbane Lions host the Fremantle Dockers on Saturday afternoon at the South Pine Sports Complex, and on the teams’ recent form it should be a tight contest. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm AEDT.
Both teams are coming off wins in Round 3 and another win here will cement their place at the top of the ladder.
Last weekend, Brisbane settled after a low-scoring wrestle with Carlton in the first half, to come away 22 point victors. A three-goal last quarter set up the percentage-boosting win.
Meanwhile, the Dockers had a hard-fought five-point win against competition favourites, Melbourne, last Sunday.
However, with only a six-day break and cross-country travel, the Dockers will struggle to find the energy to match Brisbane’s midfield run.
The two sides last played in Round 2 of the inaugural AFLW season, with Brisbane thirteen-point victors in the west.
Both teams had NAB Rising Star nominees in Round 3, the Lions’ Sophie Conway and Dockers’ Emily McGuire getting the nod.
However, Conway will miss this clash with Fremantle, due to a minor shin injury sustained against Carlton, Gabby Collingwood returns to the side in her place.
Fremantle’s Emily McGuire will look to build on her strong debut up forward, which featured two snapped goals at critical times.
Prediction
Despite two consecutive wins, albeit at home, a short turn-around and cross-country travel will make it difficult for this Dockers outfit to find the energy to run out another win.
It should be a tight contest, but the Brisbane Lions will finish strong and take the win.
Lions by 10 points
6:22pm
Sarah Wildy said | 6:22pm | ! Report
Full Time
BRISBANE WIN
Brisbane: 3.4.22
Fremantle: 2.3.15
Brisbane hold on for a 7 point win in a tightly contested, low scoring affair. This win puts Brisbane in a great position heading into the second half of the season.
Stay tuned for a match report soon.
6:18pm
Sarah Wildy said | 6:18pm | ! Report
14:40
Behind – LIONS
Ashmore kicks a right foot banana, misses, but it’s an important point.
Brisbane: 3.4.22
Fremantle: 2.3.15
6:14pm
Sarah Wildy said | 6:14pm | ! Report
11:30
Goal – FREO
Atkins quick snap.
6 point lead to the Lions, will it be enough?
Brisbane: 3.3.21
Fremantle: 2.3.15
6:07pm
Sarah Wildy said | 6:07pm | ! Report
4:45
Behind – LIONS
Frederick-Traub misses to the right.
Brisbane: 3.3.21
Fremantle: 1.3.9
6:05pm
Sarah Wildy said | 6:05pm | ! Report
3:00
Goal – LIONS
Wuetschner waits at the back of the pack and soccers it through.
Brisbane: 3.2.20
Fremantle: 1.3.9
6:01pm
Sarah Wildy said | 6:01pm | ! Report
Fourth quarter underway
Stanton was an injury concern at the end of that third quarter with a hyperextended knee. She’s been assessed and is back out on the ground with it strapped.
Will Brisbane hold on to their 5 point lead? or will Fremantle replicate their steal against Melbourne last week, with a late goal and take the win?
Brisbane: 2.2.14
Fremantle: 1.3.9
5:54pm
Sarah Wildy said | 5:54pm | ! Report
Three quarter time
Fremantle only down by 5 points after a late goal by Barr in the third quarter.
Big last quarter coming up. Goals have been hard to come by, so both teams must make the most of their opportunities in the last.
Brisbane: 2.2.14
Fremantle: 1.3.9