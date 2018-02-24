 

Brisbane Lions vs Fremantle Dockers: AFLW live scores, blog

Sarah Wildy Roar Rookie

By , 24 Feb 2018 Sarah Wildy is a Roar Rookie New author!

    The Brisbane Lions host the Fremantle Dockers on Saturday afternoon at the South Pine Sports Complex, and on the teams’ recent form it should be a tight contest. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm AEDT.

    Both teams are coming off wins in Round 3 and another win here will cement their place at the top of the ladder.

    Last weekend, Brisbane settled after a low-scoring wrestle with Carlton in the first half, to come away 22 point victors. A three-goal last quarter set up the percentage-boosting win.

    Meanwhile, the Dockers had a hard-fought five-point win against competition favourites, Melbourne, last Sunday.

    However, with only a six-day break and cross-country travel, the Dockers will struggle to find the energy to match Brisbane’s midfield run.

    The two sides last played in Round 2 of the inaugural AFLW season, with Brisbane thirteen-point victors in the west.

    Both teams had NAB Rising Star nominees in Round 3, the Lions’ Sophie Conway and Dockers’ Emily McGuire getting the nod.

    However, Conway will miss this clash with Fremantle, due to a minor shin injury sustained against Carlton, Gabby Collingwood returns to the side in her place.

    Fremantle’s Emily McGuire will look to build on her strong debut up forward, which featured two snapped goals at critical times.

    Prediction
    Despite two consecutive wins, albeit at home, a short turn-around and cross-country travel will make it difficult for this Dockers outfit to find the energy to run out another win.

    It should be a tight contest, but the Brisbane Lions will finish strong and take the win.

    Lions by 10 points

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm AEDT.

    • Roar Rookie

      6:22pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 6:22pm | ! Report

      Full Time

      BRISBANE WIN

      Brisbane: 3.4.22
      Fremantle: 2.3.15

      Brisbane hold on for a 7 point win in a tightly contested, low scoring affair. This win puts Brisbane in a great position heading into the second half of the season.

      Stay tuned for a match report soon.

    • Roar Rookie

      6:18pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 6:18pm | ! Report

      14:40

      Behind – LIONS

      Ashmore kicks a right foot banana, misses, but it’s an important point.

      Brisbane: 3.4.22
      Fremantle: 2.3.15

    • Roar Rookie

      6:14pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 6:14pm | ! Report

      11:30

      Goal – FREO

      Atkins quick snap.

      6 point lead to the Lions, will it be enough?

      Brisbane: 3.3.21
      Fremantle: 2.3.15

    • Roar Rookie

      6:07pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 6:07pm | ! Report

      4:45

      Behind – LIONS

      Frederick-Traub misses to the right.

      Brisbane: 3.3.21
      Fremantle: 1.3.9

    • Roar Rookie

      6:05pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 6:05pm | ! Report

      3:00

      Goal – LIONS

      Wuetschner waits at the back of the pack and soccers it through.

      Brisbane: 3.2.20
      Fremantle: 1.3.9

    • Roar Rookie

      6:01pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 6:01pm | ! Report

      Fourth quarter underway

      Stanton was an injury concern at the end of that third quarter with a hyperextended knee. She’s been assessed and is back out on the ground with it strapped.

      Will Brisbane hold on to their 5 point lead? or will Fremantle replicate their steal against Melbourne last week, with a late goal and take the win?

      Brisbane: 2.2.14
      Fremantle: 1.3.9

    • Roar Rookie

      5:54pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 5:54pm | ! Report

      Three quarter time

      Fremantle only down by 5 points after a late goal by Barr in the third quarter.

      Big last quarter coming up. Goals have been hard to come by, so both teams must make the most of their opportunities in the last.

      Brisbane: 2.2.14
      Fremantle: 1.3.9

      Reply
