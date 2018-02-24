Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United: A-League preview and prediction

Melbourne Victory enjoy their second home game in a row, off the back of last round’s disappointing loss, to meet Adelaide United, in a top-six clash that will have a big say on the shape of the finals. Join The Roar for live scores and updates at 7:50pm (AEDT).

Fifth hosts fourth, as we have reached the stage of the season where the term “must-win” will get thrown around a lot.

This is a must-win game, more so for Melbourne than the visitors. A loss here will see the Victory 6 points out of the top four, and with very few games to make up that gap.

How do you gauge Melbourne’s form at the moment? Taking in the Asian Champions League, they were indifferent against Brisbane, spirited against Ulsan, and terrible against Shanghai. Berisha continues his poor form, and Melbourne just cannot seem to get moving in the middle of the park anymore. Of more concern will also be the 9 goals they’ve conceded in their last three competitive matches, a stat that does not bode well for a team that believes it should be contending for the championship every season.

As for Adelaide. Well, what can anyone really actually make of Adelaide?

The Reds have had a horrid season, in terms of ‘forces’ not necessarily favouring them. Everything has seemingly been going against them when it comes to officiating, yet here we are, seven rounds to go, they are fourth, with a chance to put a two-win gap on fifth.

Marco Kurz has done an amazing job with Adelaide this season. Whether it has been playing with ten men, playing with juniors, horror refereeing decisions, Kurz has still found a way to get his men up for every contest.

Tonight should be no different, and after their stellar comeback against the Mariners, with only those ten men, Adelaide will and should be primed for the kill. Isaias should also have a big say on this contest.

Reds to win it for me. Melbourne should be worn out (after the split round that was tailored to their needs) and nervous. Adelaide should feel confident and strong, and the result should tell for them on the scoreboard.

Adelaide 1-nil.