Waratahs vs Stormers: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The NSW Waratahs have gotten their season started in the right kind of fashion, defeating the Stormers by seven points at home on Saturday night.
Final score
Waratahs 34
Stormers 27
Match preview:
The Waratahs begin their 2018 Super Rugby campaign with a home match against the Stormers at Allianz Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:45pm (AEDT).
While they did not play each other in 2017, previous encounters between these teams are generally tightly contested, with the Stormers holding a 10-9 record in 20 matches, with one draw.
After a disastrous 2017 season where they finished only ahead of the listless Rebels in the Australian conference, NSW will be looking to forget the past.
Their preparations have hit a major hurdle, with starting hooker Damien Fitzpatrick in serious doubt after suffering a knee injury during a warm-up match against the Rebels. This adds further headaches for coach Daryl Gibson, with halfback Nick Phipps already ruled out with a calf injury.
Meanwhile, after re-signing last year, Kurtley Beale will be trying his best to earn a Wallabies jersey for the World Cup next year. Talented and versatile –
he can fit into any spot in the backline – Beale is an integral part of the Tahs’ creative think-tank.
If Beale and Israel Folau have an impact this year, then their side will have plenty of points in them.
As for the Stormers, they are coming off a scrappy win against the Jaguares, where poor execution and impatient decision-making meant they were lucky to get away with the points.
But their backline is filled with world-class players, while impressive lock JD Schickerling and captain Siya Kolise make for a strong forward pack, too.
Damian Willemse showed his class last week, with some brilliant game management, setting up crucial tries and scoring one himself. If the speedy fly-half is allowed to control the pace of the match, expect Seabelo Senatla, Dillyn Leyds and Raymond Rhule to have a field day.
Prediction
Even though Waratahs have an impressive record at home, the Stormers will be too strong.
Stormers by 10.
11:22pm
Cynical Play said | 11:22pm | ! Report
Jake Gordon was good.
10:41pm
double agent said | 10:41pm | ! Report
Think the Tahs should have taken the three on offer a bit earlier.
10:26pm
Cynical Play said | 10:26pm | ! Report
Angus Gardner really is not a top class ref. He’s like an old woman. How many deliberate knock-ons are needed for a card. How easy is it to go to the whistle for a scrum collapse. He was worked by the Stormers. He is a wet lettuce.
11:12pm
double agent said | 11:12pm | ! Report
This deliberate knock on rule needs clarifying. If ruled on as strictly as in the 7s then Beale gets a try and a Stormer a yellow card.
11:16pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 11:16pm | ! Report
Kolisi’s knock in the first half was pretty blatant also.
10:10pm
Shakti Gounden said | 10:10pm | ! Report
Match Report
A Ned Hanigan try after the full-time siren has given the NSW Waratahs a winning start to their Super Rugby campaign after a tough 34-27 win against the Stormers at Allianz Stadium.
The Stormers came to Sydney looking for their fifth consecutive win on Australian soil which has never been done by a South African team previously. The Waratahs were looking to avoid their fifth consecutive loss in Super rugby after a disastrous 2017 season.
A Bernard Foley penalty gave the Waratahs an early lead after the first ten minutes saw both teams trying to find their way into the game. The Stormers however hit back through some enterprising play with Raymond Rhule throwing an inside ball for prop Steven Kitschoff crashing over for his first ever Super Rugby try and expertly converted by SP Marais.
The Waratahs immediately took the lead back with a leaping Israel Folau brilliantly gathering the ball from a Foley kick and racing 40 metres to score. In the 29th minute, from a line-out skipper Michael Hooper broke of the maul and crossed the line giving the Waratahs a handy seven point lead. But as was the case for the entire match, the end to end football continued with Stormers flanker Kobus Van Dyk staying just on the field of play after collecting a smart chip from scrum-half Dewaldt Duvenage to score in the corner. Both teams went to the break locked at 17-17.
The second half started favourably for the Waratahs with a strong Curtis Rona run and offload seeing hooker Damien Fitzpatrick putting the Waratahs ahead once again. But as the half went on, the Stormers started to assert their ascendancy especially during scrum time with multiple penalties conceded by the Waratahs for collapsing early. This was a common problem last year as well. Outstanding work by Stormer no.8, Nizaam Carr from the scrum saw Marais dart over.
NSW lock Rob Simmons was then handed a stint on the bin after an infringement at the line-out. The sin-binning seemed to have re-invigorated the Waratahs after they repelled multiple attacks and staged some of their own with 14 men. As the match seemed to be heading for a draw, a line-out mistake by the Stormers deep in their own territory saw Hanigan score after the hooter giving the Waratahs a much needed 34-27 win.
NSW Waratahs: 34
DHL Stormers: 27
11:01pm
Harry Jones said | 11:01pm | ! Report
Great summary.
You forgot to mention that the Stormers brain trust RECRUITED and PAID good money to bring the WORST tackler in SR history to the Cape (which is full of guys who are fast AND like to tackle), kept him on the field for 80:00+, and relied on him to make a tackle to save the game.
11:12pm
Shakti Gounden said | 11:12pm | ! Report
And not to mention some very poor around the back offloads that gave Waratahs some relief in the first half. He played well last week but was ordinary tonight. I feel the loss of Willemse in the second half really affected their structure and direction and resting Senatla might have not been a good idea. But Marais was excellent so someone has to make way next week.
10:04pm
Harry Jones said | 10:04pm | ! Report
Well done, Ned & the lads
But jeez
We are dumb
10:20pm
FunBus said | 10:20pm | ! Report
How you managed to lose a scrum against the head when you were completely dominant and follow it up with over-throwing a lineout was bizarre. ‘Dumb’ is being kind.
10:23pm
Paul D said | 10:23pm | ! Report
Too busy walking forward, mistakingly kick it forward. Step over the ball lads..
10:44pm
Harry Jones said | 10:44pm | ! Report
As strange as it sounds, we didn’t milk our scrum dominance ENOUGH! 🤣😢
10:21pm
Worlds Biggest said | 10:21pm | ! Report
We were lucky to pinch that Harry, bit of a helter skelter game.
10:04pm
Harry Jones said | 10:04pm | ! Report
We are really really 💩 dumb
10:11pm
Machooka said | 10:11pm | ! Report
Commiserations Harry… weird, crazy, strange game from both sides!?!
10:46pm
Harry Jones said | 10:46pm | ! Report
Stormers
Scrum was Test quality
LO was U14D
Exit was U10C
Breakdown was ok
Aerial was poor
Raymond is a matador
11:05pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 11:05pm | ! Report
I think Rhule get a lot of unfair stick. he tackles well all game (it very clear he has trained at this and improved), but still, some people hammer him for not stopping 110 kilo flanker a meter from the goal line
I feel for you Harry. Maybe the Stormers did not deserve to win, but oh boy oh boy, that game was on a silverplate several times to be “stolen” by the Stormers.
0-3 during the yellow card was probably the biggest reason why your boys did not get the W.
4:41am
Harry Jones said | 4:41am | ! Report
Skøl, Viking
Rhule the Matador leads SR again in missed tackles.
5.
He’ll be at 35+ by the end…
10:00pm
Sports4lyf said | 10:00pm | ! Report
Good win for Tahs!
9:58pm
BeastieBoy said | 9:58pm | ! Report
Heard the crowd were woeful. Look at the background on the video. People want the ARU board to resign. How can we support Rugby when we did such a treacherous thing to WA Rugby?
11:15pm
double agent said | 11:15pm | ! Report
I’m sure the NSW fans stayed away in protest at the treatment of the Force. Nothing to do with them being cellar dwellars 2017.
9:51pm
Ray said | 9:51pm | ! Report
What a see-sawing game and congrats Tahs. Full credit to this young developing side who showed the potential of a very good team, despite the mauling they received in the set pieces and breakdown. As for Rob Simmons, you’re a goose!