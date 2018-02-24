Waratahs vs Stormers: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Match result:

The NSW Waratahs have gotten their season started in the right kind of fashion, defeating the Stormers by seven points at home on Saturday night.

Final score

Waratahs 34

Stormers 27

Match preview:

The Waratahs begin their 2018 Super Rugby campaign with a home match against the Stormers at Allianz Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:45pm (AEDT).

While they did not play each other in 2017, previous encounters between these teams are generally tightly contested, with the Stormers holding a 10-9 record in 20 matches, with one draw.

After a disastrous 2017 season where they finished only ahead of the listless Rebels in the Australian conference, NSW will be looking to forget the past.

Their preparations have hit a major hurdle, with starting hooker Damien Fitzpatrick in serious doubt after suffering a knee injury during a warm-up match against the Rebels. This adds further headaches for coach Daryl Gibson, with halfback Nick Phipps already ruled out with a calf injury.

Meanwhile, after re-signing last year, Kurtley Beale will be trying his best to earn a Wallabies jersey for the World Cup next year. Talented and versatile –

he can fit into any spot in the backline – Beale is an integral part of the Tahs’ creative think-tank.

If Beale and Israel Folau have an impact this year, then their side will have plenty of points in them.

As for the Stormers, they are coming off a scrappy win against the Jaguares, where poor execution and impatient decision-making meant they were lucky to get away with the points.

But their backline is filled with world-class players, while impressive lock JD Schickerling and captain Siya Kolise make for a strong forward pack, too.

Damian Willemse showed his class last week, with some brilliant game management, setting up crucial tries and scoring one himself. If the speedy fly-half is allowed to control the pace of the match, expect Seabelo Senatla, Dillyn Leyds and Raymond Rhule to have a field day.

Prediction

Even though Waratahs have an impressive record at home, the Stormers will be too strong.

Stormers by 10.