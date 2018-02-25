I can no longer tell what’s reality television or rugby league

Going against everything rugby league thought it knew about itself, Josh Reynolds and Luke Brooks are building cohesion together by watching desperates wed sociopaths weeknights at 7:30pm.
For those struggling to fathom, that’s two masculine footballers wilfully glued to Married at First Sight in a non-ironic manner, a far cry from rugby league’s orthodox bonding methods of 26 beers and some genital origami.
Despite the cultural discord, there’s plenty of synergy between MAFS and the fledgling Tigers halves combo – two ambitious singles experimentally thrust together, with viewers praying either for consummation or someone to abscond for money or an Instagram influencer.
But it’s not the first time the two genres of footy and reality TV have run nakedly parallel.
1. Remember when a fading flagship star joined sixteen c-graders to live in third world conditions without facilities? After an hour of the unfamiliar environment for the star – which was just some mild physical discomfort and the relinquishing of control – he bailed out to return home, not ruling out a possible career in pro tennis in the process. He’s Jarryd Hayne, Get Him Out Of Here.
2. Gogglebox may be viewers watching other people viewing footage we’ve already seen repeated times already, with the people providing commentary from varying angles before settling on an outcome most already expected – but The Bunker does this weekly too.
3. When an ambitious entrepreneur pitches a range of products to suitors in the hope of sparking a fractious bidding war that secures top dollar for numero uno, The Shark Tank is just Isaac Moses in contract talks.
4. A flagship network hit that’s a surefire ratings bonanza, but has now lost all connection to its core theme after becoming ravaged by overblown stereotypes, hyperbole and predictability – plus too many interstate venues. My Kitchen Rules stinks of Origin.
5. The Biggest Loser is the feelgood series involving the ferocious stripping of latent encumbrances until there is nothing remaining but three people and a trainer. Just like Anthony Griffin’s tenure at Penrith.
6. Country boy seeks a life partner, but she’s got to be willing to leave the city because he won’t stay there. He doesn’t like how people stare, or the close proximity to traffic and Brian Smith. Plus there’s not enough pigs to shoot (not a euphemism). The original Farmer who wanted a wife was undoubtedly Jamie Lyon.
7. Who could forget that prematurely terminated water-based presentation? Provided you don’t Google this alongside ‘Northies’, you should find Celebrity Splash.
8. A professional attempts to cure a tortured subject, one who suffers from the agony of unfulfilled potential, self destructive behaviour and a history of pathological self-harm to career. It’s either Dr. Phil, or the latest coach who believes he can harness Dave Taylor.
9. Days of rampant alcohol intake and a sexual free-for-all that results in a melting pot of STDs and regret? Add 145 random ASADA tests, and Love Island simply mirrors the weekend following a Thursday night game.
February 25th 2018 @ 9:59am
Nambawan said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
A silly pointless article.
February 25th 2018 @ 10:35am
Emcie said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
I agree, going off the title I expected a critical analysis on each teams short kicking game. Perhaps if there was a “HA” to designate that this wasn’t meant to be taken seriously I would understand, but as a serious article I can’t help but find it derivitive and purile to the point where it seems unintentionally satirical.
February 25th 2018 @ 1:14pm
damo said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
I think the Roar got rid of the obvious comedy designation “Ha!” after it discovered Ben Pobje articles marked as such weren’t actually funny.
This is pretty much what Dane does these days but I’ll admit this one is pretty flat, normally they’re quite funny.
February 25th 2018 @ 1:24pm
Dane Eldridge said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:24pm | ! Report
Apologies guys, am whipping my staff as we speak. Shall re-tootle and bounce back. (In saying that, thoroughly enjoyed being described as ‘puerile’)
February 25th 2018 @ 2:24pm
Emcie said | February 25th 2018 @ 2:24pm | ! Report
Too much information mate….
February 25th 2018 @ 11:05am
MAX said | February 25th 2018 @ 11:05am | ! Report
Hi Dane,
The off season does strange things to the human mind.
Congratulations on having formulated a brilliant link of sexual overtones via TV shows
with the GGoA. May we now call you “Shagger” Eldridge?
Please advise if you have had to endure a waterboarding session organised by those
unkind Editors at the Roar.
That aside, it’s always great to read your work. I scored it 9 out of 9. I particularly
enjoyed 3 and 9.
February 25th 2018 @ 1:25pm
Dane Eldridge said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
Hello Max. The season is upon us, which means more of your wonderful commentary. Have applied to deed poll for the change to “Shagger.” Bring on round one!
February 25th 2018 @ 6:36pm
Farqueue said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:36pm | ! Report
Maybe the guys who don’t like your articles should read the comments section after a rugby union topic on this site. They really take themselves seriously over there. Many have the answers to most of the world’s problems.