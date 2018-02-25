I can no longer tell what’s reality television or rugby league

Going against everything rugby league thought it knew about itself, Josh Reynolds and Luke Brooks are building cohesion together by watching desperates wed sociopaths weeknights at 7:30pm.

For those struggling to fathom, that’s two masculine footballers wilfully glued to Married at First Sight in a non-ironic manner, a far cry from rugby league’s orthodox bonding methods of 26 beers and some genital origami.

Despite the cultural discord, there’s plenty of synergy between MAFS and the fledgling Tigers halves combo – two ambitious singles experimentally thrust together, with viewers praying either for consummation or someone to abscond for money or an Instagram influencer.

But it’s not the first time the two genres of footy and reality TV have run nakedly parallel.

1. Remember when a fading flagship star joined sixteen c-graders to live in third world conditions without facilities? After an hour of the unfamiliar environment for the star – which was just some mild physical discomfort and the relinquishing of control – he bailed out to return home, not ruling out a possible career in pro tennis in the process. He’s Jarryd Hayne, Get Him Out Of Here.

2. Gogglebox may be viewers watching other people viewing footage we’ve already seen repeated times already, with the people providing commentary from varying angles before settling on an outcome most already expected – but The Bunker does this weekly too.

3. When an ambitious entrepreneur pitches a range of products to suitors in the hope of sparking a fractious bidding war that secures top dollar for numero uno, The Shark Tank is just Isaac Moses in contract talks.

4. A flagship network hit that’s a surefire ratings bonanza, but has now lost all connection to its core theme after becoming ravaged by overblown stereotypes, hyperbole and predictability – plus too many interstate venues. My Kitchen Rules stinks of Origin.

5. The Biggest Loser is the feelgood series involving the ferocious stripping of latent encumbrances until there is nothing remaining but three people and a trainer. Just like Anthony Griffin’s tenure at Penrith.

6. Country boy seeks a life partner, but she’s got to be willing to leave the city because he won’t stay there. He doesn’t like how people stare, or the close proximity to traffic and Brian Smith. Plus there’s not enough pigs to shoot (not a euphemism). The original Farmer who wanted a wife was undoubtedly Jamie Lyon.

7. Who could forget that prematurely terminated water-based presentation? Provided you don’t Google this alongside ‘Northies’, you should find Celebrity Splash.

8. A professional attempts to cure a tortured subject, one who suffers from the agony of unfulfilled potential, self destructive behaviour and a history of pathological self-harm to career. It’s either Dr. Phil, or the latest coach who believes he can harness Dave Taylor.

9. Days of rampant alcohol intake and a sexual free-for-all that results in a melting pot of STDs and regret? Add 145 random ASADA tests, and Love Island simply mirrors the weekend following a Thursday night game.