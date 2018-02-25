Five talking points from Super Rugby Round 2

Super Rugby is back for real! We’ve had a full round of matches this weekend and had a chance to see all the teams play other than the Sharks (bye) and there’s plenty to talk about.
Twitter is already on fire with concerns over Brad Thorn’s Reds and Chiefs’ fans are angry about how it can be classed as a high tackle when the player is practically on the ground.
So what are the big talking points from Round 2…
Yellow and Red cards are killers – unless they are not
There were plenty of cards pulled out by the refs this weekend – seven in the first four games of the weekend alone. In two of those games those cards really impacted the result.
The Highlanders scored 14 points against the Blues while the Blues had a man in the bin and in Melbourne the Rebels were able to put seven tries past the Reds who had Higginbotham sent off early in the game and then also went down to 13 men for 10 minutes.
However cards don’t need to be the defining moment of a game. The Tahs and the Crusaders both came away with wins in their matches despite being down to 14 men at key times.
The Crusaders were even able to cope with having two players sin-binned and still got the win, while the Tahs actually “won” the 10 minute period while they were a man down 3-0 against a powerful Stormers side.
Some of these cards are coming as a result of firm officiating on new guidelines/rules around competing at the breakdown and high tackles.
The latter could cause some real issues during the season – it seems very harsh to send a player to the bin whose arm goes above the shoulder in the tackle mainly as a result of the ball carrier diving for the line and being about 30cm off the ground at the point of impact.
Lachlan Boshier suffered from this in the game against the Crusaders and it really changed the game against the Chiefs.
Tahs must go to the air more
The Tahs showed great spirit and commitment to keep battling away against the Stormers and their winning try after the hooter earned them an important home win.
But it really did feel like they made things a whole lot harder for themselves in some of their tactics.
Folau had a very good game and the Stormers defence had no answer for him. He scored a classic Folau try as he leapt above the defender to take a high kick cleanly and then raced away to the line.
There is hardly anyone in the rugby world who can compete with this man under the high ball, especially when he’s the attacker.
So it continues to confuse me why the Tahs don’t use this move more. They seem to get their one try from it, tick the box on the To Do list that says “Score from high kick for Izzy” and then move on to other things.
Sure you don’t want to be a one trick team but when this trick is very, very effective it’s ok if you use it a few more times during a game.
Sunwolves not going to be an easy win for opponents
While the Japanese team are not going to challenge for the finals, they could well cause a couple of upsets to traveling teams during the competition.
Against the Brumbies they played well for big sections of the game and really made the Brumbies work hard for their win.
The Rebels, Tahs and Reds will need to make sure that the trip to Japan doesn’t become a missed opportunity they come to regret in the final fight for finals’ places.
Kiwis looking worryingly good already
It’s only Round 2 so let’s not jump the gun but the Kiwis are already looking very good. The Crusaders, Chiefs and Highlanders played with great pace and skill in their games and the Blues looked like they could beat most other sides in the comp despite losing again to Kiwi opposition.
The Crusaders really do look unstoppable and despite having two players sin-binned they romped home to a good win over the talented Chiefs.
If one assumes that teams are only going to get better as the season progresses, then South African and Aussie teams have a lot to be worried about.
But some All Blacks stars out of form
Sonny Bill had a very average, if not poor, game against the Highlanders. He never really looked interested and there were some poor choices and pieces of execution.
The ABs coaching team might start thinking about a Crusaders centre pairing led by Crotty as the best way forward for this year’s Rugby Championship and give it chance to embed ahead of next year’s world cup.
McKenzie at No.10 for the Chiefs isn’t as good as McKenzie at No.15 for the Chiefs. He seemed to force things a bit too much in this weekend’s game and while he always looks dangerous with ball in hand in broken play, it didn’t feel like he was really in control of the Chiefs or the game.
waxhead said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report
Hey Oliver – I agree with a few of your talking points but would express it differently.
For me there’s only 3 talking points from the round.
1) How fantastic do all the NZ teams look.
2) How bad do all the Aussie team look.
3) Sunwolves are the big improvers and they will likely beat most of the Aussie teams.
PeterK said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
Canes didn’t look fantastic
Pilferer said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:10am | ! Report
You mean like 2016
Jameswm said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:13am | ! Report
Will likely beat most.
We’ll see about that. They’re 0-1 so far
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
Do the Aussie teams look that bad? Two of them beat foreign sides, and the other one put 45 points on the other, despite the fact they’re virtually a newly assembled team playing their first match together.
Reverse Wheel said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:13pm | ! Report
It’s round 1. 3 of 4 Aussie teams won. That’s almost as many games as they won in total last year 😉 There’ll be time to lament poor Aussie form. This is not it.
Paulo said | February 25th 2018 @ 2:58pm | ! Report
True, and the one loss was to another Aussie team, so either way there was going to be one loss. Initial thoughts are the gap is closing. With due respect to really only having one round done so far (I think we all agree last week doesn’t count).
Stephen Creagh said | February 25th 2018 @ 4:14pm | ! Report
Agree Fionn. We’re being very quick to criticise the Aussie teams when three of them won first up. Kiwi local derbies are always more entertaining than Australian ones – they just have a different mindset.
And despite the fact that they may well be without Higgers and Tui this weekend, I think the Reds can bounce back against the Brumbies on Friday night at Suncorp.
Akari said | February 25th 2018 @ 5:24pm | ! Report
“the Reds can bounce back against the Brumbies on Friday night at Suncorp.”
The Reds will need to, SC, but not just yet and most certainly not next week.
Ed said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:44am | ! Report
“The Rebels, Tahs and Reds will need to make sure that the trip to Japan doesn’t become a ‘missed opportunity’ they come to regret in the final fight for finals’ places.”
The Sunwolves have one advantage over their Australian rivals – best coach in our conference. I don’t expect them to lose all eight matches to their Australian opponents this season.
PeterK said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
Sunwolves should finish in the middle of the conference at worst.
Daveski said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:08am | ! Report
They did look harder and better at set piece. Not convinced their talent level is better than previous years, in fact the backline looks weaker until some of their best finishers return. Direction and mid field punch at 10-12 might be their main issue.
Valentini is a bitter loss if out for a while though McCaffrey was excellent.
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
Apparently it is likely 3 months…
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 3:58pm | ! Report
Really Daveski? Have you looked through Sunwolves team roster? I see a lot more quality and depth than before. Yes, they lost yesterday, but they had gas I the tank the full 80 and did not lose much strength when they put on their subs.
The important quick-fix for the Wolves is to find a flyhalf that delivers. They have lots of options, but I don’t think they have clue who is their long-term number one.
Daveski said | February 25th 2018 @ 4:56pm | ! Report
I think they might have better depth especially in the forwards. But even then there is no Moli and I think I’m right in saying no Uwe Helu. Not sure Robinson /Parker is an upgrade on Pisi or Tamura at 10. And the back three didn’t have that pacy Sunwolves look ( which admittedly will come when Yamada, Fukuoka, Matsushima are avail for selection).
Anyway let’s just say I don’t think it’s a hugely more talented roster but perhaps more balanced and definitely better coached.
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:20pm | ! Report
You know “your” Sunwolves D. Impressed.
Early days, but what I saw from their pack yesterday, I have not seen before. Solid all over, with some grunt in the front row and some tall timber in the locks. Hattingh and Labuschagne looked proper SR level. And their best forward – Leitch – was not involved at all.
Totally agree that Jospeh and Brown are the real deal.
Me thinks depth and balance will make a difference.
Pisi did not play for them last year.
rugby tragic said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:45am | ! Report
I think after round 1 we should nor hitch our horse to any post.
But the aussie sides look good competitive compared to last year. Waratahs overcome a strong stormers side, the rebels looked like they have a very well balanced side, and the brumbies did enough to beat a very competitive side.
The reds obviously look like they will struggle but i rememeber the year the hurricanes won the comp, they lost their first game by 50 points.
moaman said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Thought the quality of the Highlanders v Blues match a cut above the Crusaders/Chiefs.
Sounds like the ‘Canes were up to their old tricks 1st match so perhaps the loss will be a wake-up call.
Pilferer said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:21am | ! Report
Well if thats a poor game from SBW look out when he fires, And while I think DM is a fullback I thought he had a pretty strong game and will clearly improve.
In fact probably jad a better game than alot of the established 10’s this round.
rugby tragic said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:24am | ! Report
DM is a flyhalf.
He only played fullback because Cruden was already there.
Pilferer said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:42am | ! Report
At school boy level , Has he even played 10 in npc?
Dan54 said | February 25th 2018 @ 2:29pm | ! Report
Yep DM did play 10 at NPC level. I wouldn’t be writing him off after one game.
Council said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:29am | ! Report
A loss to the Bulls isn’t anything to be ashamed of, though I didnt get to watch the match so I only judge on the score of the match.
It’s far too early to be judging any teams yet. To say that the Wise Men will be looking past Sonny in the centres after one match…
Folau had a good match, as much as it annoys me to say that due to the hype around him. That tackle was properly great, the try was good but we saw much the same in the Chiefs v Crusaders match, Stevens took a similar catch but couldn’t get to the ruling.
Was great to have Rugby back too, life will be sweet as for the next several months.