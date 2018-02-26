Brumbies vs Sunwolves: Five things we learned

The Brumbies were expected to cruise against the Sunwolves, but the game was a lot closer than expected. Here are five things we learned.

1. Sunwolves better than last year?

It cannot be understated that the Brumbies came very close to losing this match. They were behind at the end of the first half, and only took the lead courtesy of a horrific pass by the Sunwolves that crashed into the uprights, allowing the Brumbies to score a try that they had no right to score.

Some will point out that the Brumbies did not react to the Sunwolves line speed and lacked urgency at the breakdown.

Both of these criticisms are true, but that does not change the fact that the Sunwolves had very good line speed, were accurate and skilled at the breakdown, were solid in the set piece and displaced very good linking skills.

Australian teams that travel to Japan, bring your a-game, and do not underestimate them.

2. Heartbreak for Valetini, but Brumbies’ back-row depth outstanding

When Rob Valetini went off injured I felt horrible for the kid. He had up until then been very impressive and I believe would have added a lot, especially in defence, had he played more of the match. At the time of writing this I have had no confirmation about how long he is out for.

However, one thing Valetini’s injury showed was that the Brumbies have fantastic back-row depth.

The Brumbies’ first choice back-row is likely to be 6. Valetini, 7. David Pocock, 8. Isi Naisarani.

When Valetini went off injured the Brumbies were playing their fourth and fifth choice back-rowers Tom Cusack and Lachlan McCaffrey. Both Cusack and especially McCaffrey were two of the Brumbies’ better players in the win. Lolo Fakaosilea will likely come onto the bench if Valetini and Pocock are injured.

It is fantastic to be at the point where the Brumbies have sufficient depth in the back-row that they can still consider it an area of strength when multiple injuries occur, despite the massive loss of criminally underrated Scott Fardy.

3. Speight will have to improve to hold his spot

Henry Speight has proven that he is a class player at Super Rugby level, but against the Sunwolves he did not display it.

He had some very poor moments in defence and also struggled to make an impact in attack.

In the last couple of years Speight would have been able to hold his spot almost regardless of form. Since Joe Tomane was injured the Brumbies have really lacked any world class wingers.

This year, however, it is different. Chance Peni is his current wing partner, but the Brumbies have plenty of other capable outside back players.

James Dargaville was the Brumbies’ best attacking threat in the quarter-final against the Hurricanes. He made serious metres with almost every run until he went off with a head knock.

Andy Muirhead impressed in some of his matches on tour in 2017. He has pace, a good boot and can also play fullback.

James Verity-Amm took his chances with the Western Force in 2017 and was signed by the Brumbies in 2018. He has good skills, power through contact and the ability to run in both space and in heavier traffic – meaning he can cover wing and centre.

All of these three players will continually push both Peni and Speight for a starting spot in 2018. It is a good thing that we have some solid backup players to keep the current starters honest, as well as provide injury cover.

4. Promise of more attack – but does it mean anything?

All through the off season the Brumbies and new Brumbies coach Dan McKellar have been talking about how the Brumbies will focus much more on attacking flair in addition to the set piece and defence that have made the Brumbies so strong in previous seasons. This new attacking flair was sadly often lacking against the Sunwolves.

Too often the Brumbies’ attack strategy seemed to be: give the ball to Naisarani, hope that he breaks the line and can get away an offload. If not, recycle and set up for the same attack a few phases later.

There were a few moments of more inspired counterattacking flair than Brumbies fans have been accustomed to since Jake White’s stint, but I will wait for a couple of 80-minute attacking performances in a row before I accept all the talk of a more attacking team.

Still, it is early season, and I suspect the attack will only improve from here on in.

5. Battle for halfback spot heats up

Brett McKay has already written about how he thought Joe Powell would be in for a tough contest with Matt Lucas for the starting halfback position.

If anything, the first match of the season only increased the pressure on Powell.

While Powell had a solid game, both box kicking and distributing accurately, he often failed to spark the Brumbies’ attack in the face of the line speed of the Sunwolves.

As soon as Lucas came on the Brumbies’ attack changed. The pace of the attack improved and it felt like the ball was being passed both faster and more consistently out in front of the player.

Some of the Brumbies’ best moments on attack came once Lucas got onto the field (although this could have been due to the tiring defence).

While Lucas probably did not do enough to win the starting jersey as Powell really did have a strong game, it looks like either player is capable of making the nine jersey his own, which is great news for the team.