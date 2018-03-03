Crusaders conquer Stormers 45-28

The Crusaders have beaten the Stormers 45–28 in Christchurch in a game that chopped and changed from entertaining to messy to frustrating.

The Crusaders blew the traveling Stormers away in the first 20 minutes – four quick tries had the crowd wondering if they were going to see an absolute blow out.

The home side were not especially creative in their attack but were truly clinical – almost any chance they got ended up in points for the home side.

The Stormers really just made too many mistakes – their line out was unreliable and in the loose they were being turned off far too often. But to be fair they did fight their way back into the match in the second 20 minutes.

They played to their strengths and kept the ball in their forwards more often and let them smash away into the Crusaders defence. Eventually the Crusaders couldn’t hold them out and the tourists went over for a try before the half time hooter sounded.

At half time it was 31-7 and while the result didn’t look in doubt there was still plenty of room for improvement for both sides.

The Stormers made the perfect start and scored quickly with a great break from their own half. They backed this up with another try after 54 minutes and with the Crusaders really struggling to retain any possession and the lead down to 10 the Stormers had their confidence back up. Surely this come back couldn’t go all the way?

Well, no. It couldn’t. The Stormers gave away too many penalties and mistakes continued and the Crusaders punched back with two quick tries to take the game well beyond the tourists.

Despite that the Stormers didn’t stop fighting and Kitshoff picked up his second try of the season with another strong set of phases through the forwards.

They were really at their best when they kept it tight and hammered away but there was no way they were going to beat the Crusaders this way.

The Stormers tried a final attack for points as the hooter sounded but they couldn’t execute and the Crusaders picked up an easy enough win in the end and their second victory of the season.

There were a surprising number of errors from both sides and each of them struggled to really get any control or rhythm in the game.

This will have frustrated the Crusaders most of all as they would have wanted to killed off the Stormers fight back far sooner.

For the Stormers it was a bad day overall really. Yes they scored four tries against the reigning champions and showed some real heart but they lost, their line out was really poor and they picked up a bad injury to key player Pieter-Steph du Toit in the second half.

There’s obviously a long way to go in the season but we’re seeing the same patterns as usual. The Kiwi sides are looking good and wins on the road are very hard to come by.

The Stormers are regarded as a decent South African side but the gap between them and the Kiwi sides is vast.

Final scores

Crusaders 45

Stormers 28