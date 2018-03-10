Wanderers whack Wellington 4-1

The Western Sydney Wanderers have consolidated their place in the top six with an ultimately comprehensive performance over a team that played as if they have nothing to play for, the home side running out comfortable 4-1 winners.

The first half was a close affair, and was lit up in the final five minutes with Brendan Santalab finishing off some solid lead up play from Mark Bridge to open the scoring.

The Wanderers lead was short lived though, with Sarpreet Singh himself blasting in from close range, to see the contest go to the break with the ledger even.

The second half failed to really get started, as the Wanderers maintained their control of the contest, however at times looked as if they were going to waste their domination in possession.

Eventually, Brendan Hamill would relieve the pressure for the home side, with a headed goal off a Alvaro Cejudo corner. Hamill would then grab his second in similar circumstances off another Cejudo corner, with a flick on from Bridge, to bury the ball into the net and put the result to bed.

When Christopher Ikonomidis finished off some Risdon hard work late on for the Wanderers’ fourth, the result was done and dusted, and Josep Gombau was breathing easy.

The Wanderers can take some comfort from the result, as well as the performance.

As for Wellington, it was clear that they had been told to try and enjoy the night, because they played like a team that was rudderless at times. With no coach and no clear pathway, Wellington at times even looked disinterested. It will be interesting to see how the Phoenix rise from this malaise.

The Wanderers meanwhile carry on with their season, with the RBB back in tow and a strong win giving them some space in the six. They will look to the end of the season to find some form, and give themselves another shot at the title.

Western Sydney Wanderers 4

Wellington Phoenix 1