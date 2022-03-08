NRL Round 1 team lists: Surprises galore as all 16 squads named

The teams are in for the opening round of the NRL season and coaches have unveiled a range of surprising selections for the first matches of 2022.

All eyes will be on Penrith on Thursday night when the Panthers begin their premiership defence against Manly in a blockbuster season opener. But the Panthers will be without co-captain Nathan Cleary after off-season shoulder surgery despite the halfback recently saying he was hopeful of being ready.

Friday night features Canberra at home to Cronulla followed by the new-look Broncos hosting South Sydney at Suncorp Stadium.

Saturday’s action kicks off at the SCG with the Roosters tackling Newcastle, before the Warriors take on the Dragons at Sunshine Coast Stadium and the depleted Melbourne side travels to CommBank Stadium to face the Wests Tigers.

The round ends on Sunday night with the Titans heading to Parramatta and the Bulldogs travelling north to lock horns with the Cowboys.

Thursday

Penrith v Manly at BlueBet Stadium: 8.05pm AEDT

Panthers: Nathan Cleary looks set to be out until Round 4 so Sean O’Sullivan will partner Jarome Luai in the halves. As expected, Izack Tago and Stephen Crichton are the new centres with Charlie Staines elevated to the wing and Liam Martin slots into the second row from the grand final team following the departures of Paul Momirovski, Matt Burton and Kurt Capewell.

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Charlie Staines 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To’o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Sean O’Sullivan 8. Moses Leota 9. Api Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo (c) 14. Mitch Kenny 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Matt Eisenhuth 18. Chris Smith 19. J’maine Hopgood 20. Jaeman Salmon 21. Taylan May 22. Kurt Falls 23. Soni Luke 24. Robert Jennings

Sea Eagles: Haumole Olakau’atu was supposed to be out a few more weeks with his elbow injury but has been named in the second row alongside Broncos recruit Ethan Bullemor.

1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Morgan Harper 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Kieran Foran 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Toafofoa Sipley 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Martin Taupau 11. Haumole Olakau’atu 12. Ethan Bullemor 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Tolutau Koula 15. Karl Lawton 16. Sean Keppie 17. Taniela Paseka 18. Morgan Boyle 19. Andrew Davey 20. Christian Tuipulotu 21. Jorge Taufua 22. Alec Tuitavake

Friday

Canberra v Cronulla at GIO Stadium: 6pm AEDT

Raiders: James Schiller is a surprise selection at centre with Jarrod Croker on the extended bench having to force his way back into the team after knee surgery. Xavier Savage has surprisingly been overlooked despite stellar trial form while ex-Bulldogs forward Adam Elliott will make his Raiders debut via the interchange.

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. James Schiller 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Semi Valemei 6. Jack Wighton 7. Brad Schneider 8. Josh Papali’i 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Elliott Whitehead 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Adam Elliott 17. Corey Horsburgh 18. Ryan Sutton 19. Matt Frawley 20. Trey Mooney 21. Harry Rushton 22. Jarrod Croker

Sharks: Ronaldo Mulitalo has been shifted into the centres with former Roosters speedster Matt Ikuvalu on the wing. Matt Moylan will make his first appearance for 2022 in the halves alongside new recruit Nicho Hynes.

1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Ronaldo Mulitalo 5. Matt Ikuvalu 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane 14. Aiden Tolman 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Royce Hunt 17. Andrew Fifita 18. Luke Metcalf 19. Jesse Colquhoun 20. Lachlan Miller 21. Jenson Taumoepeau 22. Jayden Berrell

Brisbane v South Sydney at Suncorp Stadium: 7.05pm (8.05pm AEDT)

Broncos: Billy Walters and Albert Kelly have won the race to be the starting halves pairing with star recruit Adam Reynolds out due to COVID. Jamayne Isaako will be the fullback with Selwyn Cobbo and Corey Oates on the wings. Kurt Capewell, Ryan James and Tyrone Roberts will make their club debuts.

1. Jamayne Isaako 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Billy Walters 7. Albert Kelly 8. Keenan Palasia 9. Jake Turpin 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Ryan James 15. Rhys Kennedy 16. Teui Robati 17. Tyrone Roberts 18. Corey Jensen 19. Brenko Lee 20. Jordan Pereira 21. Te Maire Martin 22. Ezra Mam

Rabbitohs: With Latrell Mitchell suspended, new coach Jason Demetriou has chosen Blake Taaffe at fullback with Lachlan Ilias taking over from Adam Reynolds in the No.7 jersey. Jaxson Paulo has moved in from the wing to the centres with Taane Milne on the flank. Jai Arrow is coming in from the middle to the second row while ex-Tiger Michael Chee Kam makes his club debut via the interchange.

1. Blake Taaffe 2. Alex Johnston 3. Jaxson Paulo 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Cameron Murray 14. Jacob Host 15. Siliva Havili 16. Thomas Burgess 17. Michael Chee Kam 18. Davvy Moale 19. Josh Mansour 20. Liam Knight 21. Richard Kennar 22. Peter Mamouzelos

Saturday

Roosters v Newcastle at SCG: 3pm AEDT

Roosters: Connor Watson is back at the Roosters after four years in Newcastle and has gone straight into a new role at hooker. Sam Verrills is out suspended. Luke Keary has been named to make his return from a torn ACL, along with prop Lindsay Collins from the same injury and Joey Manu after Latrell Mitchell’s high shot ended his 2021 campaign early. Billy Smith has been named in the centres with Joseph Suaalii still recovering from his broken foot.

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Paul Momirovski 6. Sam Walker 7. Luke Keary 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Victor Radley 14. Drew Hutchison 15. Fletcher Baker 16. Nat Butcher 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho 18. Kevin Naiqama 19. Daniel Sulka-Fifita 20. Lachlan Lam 21. Naufahu Whyte 22. Adam Keighran

Knights: NSW prop Daniel Saifiti is a notable omission with the forward suffering a small fracture in his left tibia and is hoping to be back in Round 4. Leo Thompson will make his NRL debut off the bench. Kurt Mann will start at lock for what will be his 150th game in the NRL.

1. Kalyn Ponga (c) 2. Dom Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Enari Tuala 6. Jake Clifford 7. Adam Clune 8. David Klemmer 9. Chris Randall 10. Jacob Saifiti 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Kurt Mann 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Mitchell Barnett 16. Leo Thompson 17. Jirah Momoisea 18. Tex Hoy 19. Pasami Saulo 20. Simi Sasagi 21. Brayden Musgrove 22. Mathew Croker 23. Dylan Lucas 24. Jaron Purcell

Warriors v Dragons at Sunshine Coast Stadium: 4.30pm (5.30pm AEDT)

Warriors: Nathan Brown has handed the fullback spot to Chanel Harris-Tavita with Reece Walsh banned due to his cocaine arrest. Shaun Johnson returns to the Warriors at halfback with Kodi Nikorima at pivot. Former Storm forward Aaron Pene makes his club debut off the interchange.

1. Chanel Harris-Tavita 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Viliami Vailea 4. Rocco Berry 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake (c) 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Euan Aitken 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh Curran 14. Jazz Tevaga 15. Ben Murdoch-Masila 16. Aaron Pene 17. Bailey Sironen 18. Jack Murchie 20. Ash Taylor 21. Adam Pompey 22. Pride Petterson-Robati 23. Taniela Otukolo 24. Jesse Arthars 25. Edward Kosi

Dragons: High-profile forwards George Burgess and Tariq Sims have been omitted from the 24-man squad. St George Illawarra are rolling with the same starting 13 from the Charity Shield win over Souths. Tyrell Sloan will wear the No.1 jersey with Cody Ramsey on the wing with Junior Amone combining with skipper Ben Hunt in the halves while Jayden Sullivan rehabs his hamstring. Veteran utility Moses Mbye, props Aaron Woods and Francis Molo and second-rower Sea Eagle Jack Gosiewski will make their Red V debuts.

1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Cody Ramsey 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Blake Lawrie 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Aaron Woods 11. Jack Bird 12. Jaydn Su’A 13. Jack de Belin 14. Moses Mbye 15. Francis Molo 16. Josh Kerr 17. Jack Gosiewski 18. Jackson Ford 19. Mathew Feagai 20. Daniel Alvaro 21. Poasa Faamausili 22. Tautau Moga

Wests Tigers v Melbourne at CommBank Stadium: 7.35pm AEDT

Tigers: Off-season recruits Tyrone Peachey, Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart are in the line-up. Jake Simpkin will be hooker with Jacob Liddle out with a knee injury while Alex Twal is at prop while James Tamou serves a one-game ban.

1. Daine Laurie 2. David Nofoaluma 3. James Roberts 4. Oliver Gildart 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Jackson Hastings 7. Luke Brooks 8. Alex Twal 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Stefano Utoikamanu 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Luciano Leilua 13. Joe Ofahengaue 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Luke Garner 16. Zane Musgrove 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Thomas Mikaele 19. Starford To’a 20. Jock Madden 21. Tukimihia Simpkins 22. Ruatapu Ngatikaura

Storm: Ryan Papenhuyzen looks set to overcome his ankle injury while Nick Meaney has been named at five-eighth for the suspended Cameron Munster. Brandon Smith has been named at hooker with Harry Grant suspended, meaning rookie Tyran Wishart will make his NRL debut from the interchange.

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. George Jennings 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Nick Meaney 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Brandon Smith 10. Christian Welch 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Josh King 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Jayden Nikorima 16. Trent Loiero 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 18. Dean Ieremia 19. Alec MacDonald 20. Jack Howarth 21. Sualauvi Faalogo 22. Bronson Garlick

Sunday

Parramatta v Gold Coast at CommBank Stadium: 4.05pm AEDT

Eels: The Parramatta squad is very settled – Sean Russell lines up on the wing after Haze Dunster’s knee injury in the trials with former Raiders flyer Bailey Simonsson on the other flank.

1. Clint Gutherson 2. Sean Russell 3. Will Penisini 4. Waqa Blake 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Isaiah Papali’i 13. Ryan Matterson 14. Makahesi Makatoa 15. Oregon Kaufusi 16. Ray Stone 17. Jakob Arthur 18. Nathan Brown 19. Bryce Cartwright 20. Mitch Rein 21. Tom Opacic 22. Hayze Perham

Titans: Will Smith makes his club debut from the bench after switching from Parra while Isaac Liu will start at prop after a lengthy stint with the Roosters.

1. Jayden Campbell 2. Phillip Sami 3. Brian Kelly 4. Patrick Herbert 5. Corey Thompson 6. Alexander Brimson 7. Toby Sexton 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Erin Clark 10. Isaac Liu 11. David Fifita 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 14. Will Smith 15. Sam Lisone 16. Jaimin Jolliffe 17. Kevin Proctor 18. Jarrod Wallace 19. Tanah Boyd 20. Herman Ese’ese 21. Esan Marsters 22. Sam McIntyre

North Queensland v Canterbury at QCB Stadium: 5.15pm (6.15pm AEDT)

Cowboys: Jason Taumalolo is over the hamstring strain which kept him out of the trials. Tom Dearden has won the race for the five-eighth jersey, partnering Chad Townsend, with last year’s incumbent playmaker Scott Drinkwater relegated to the extended bench.

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo 14. Reuben Cotter 15. Jordan McLean 16. Mitchell Dunn 17. Tom Gilbert 18. Jake Granville 19. Scott Drinkwater 20. Griffin Neame 21. Brendan Elliot 22. Ben Condon

Bulldogs: Jake Averillo will start at halfback alongside Matt Burton, who will make his Canterbury debut along with Matt Dufty, Josh Addo-Carr, Brent Naden, Paul Vaughan, Tevita Pangai jnr, Max King and Braidon Burns.

1. Matt Duffy 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Braidon Burns 4. Brent Naden 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Jake Averillo 8. Luke Thompson 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Jack Hetherington 12. Tevita Pangai Junior 13. Josh Jackson 14. Bailey Biondi-Odo 15. Corey Waddell 16. Max King 17. Chris Patolo 19. Brandon Wakeham 20. Aaron Schoupp 21. Joe Stimson 22. Josh Cook 23. Ava Seumanufagai 24. Kyle Flanagan 25. Reece Hoffman