FIFA World Cup daily fantasy: How to play plus tips and tricks to help you choose a winning team



The festival of football has arrived! 32 of the best footballing nations from around the world have converged on Qatar for a month of salivating action. The highs will be exhilarating, the lows heartbreaking, and at the end of it all, one nation will stand above all others – The Champions of the World!

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

What better way to get involved with the tournament than building your own winning World Cup Daily Fantasy team!

Draftstars will have contests on every single game of the tournament. Simply pick your team, enter a contest, follow the action live and if your team scores well, you can win cash for your efforts. Here are some tips to help you climb the leaderboard.

Draftstars is free to join so take a look for yourself and get involved in the World Cup!

Find and follow team news

It is pretty simple – your players need to be on the pitch in order to score points. Teams are typically announced one hour prior to kickoff. The best place to find them is on Twitter, however, players who are confirmed in the starting lineups will have a green ‘C’ next to their name after teams are announced. For the initial stages of the tournament, it is typically safest and best to choose players who are in the starting lineup, as bench players are not guaranteed to play.



Advertisement

Understand the scoring system

The scoring system is heavily weighted towards the importance of goals. Finding players who are involved in the build-up and scoring of goals is crucial to success. A goal is worth ten points (plus one point for a shot, and another point for a shot on target), and assists are worth six points. Building your team around players who combine in attacking play is a strategy for success. For example, you might want to play a player who takes set pieces (corners and free kicks) with someone who is a scoring threat from those set pieces.

Read the game script

For single-game contests, there are no position restrictions, however, you must select at least one player from each team. If you think the game will be a defensive masterclass, you can stack your team full of goalkeepers and defenders, who can score points for clean sheets, saves, tackles, interceptions, etc. If you think it will be a free-flowing shootout, you can play extra attackers hoping to capitalise on the goal and assist points.

Extra time, extra points

Finding that diamond in the rough, the player who scores well, whilst not being selected by a lot of your fellow competitors, can be the key to you taking down the top prize. In the knock-out phase of the tournament, players coming off the bench can help with this. They are often cheaper than starters, and with the potential for games to go to extra time, coming on in the 70th minute is no longer a bad thing. Fresh legs means extra involvement, but a word of caution, if the player does not take the field, they will not score any points.

Advertisement

Chat with other Roarers

You won’t be alone watching the greatest sporting event on the planet, there will be plenty of your fellow Roarers doing the same! Start a conversation, see who they have their eye on, and share your tips and tricks.

Have Fun

The World Cup is a full month of action, with up to four games played every day in the initial stages. Remember to bet with your head, not over it. Draftstars offers a range of responsible gambling options such as deposit and spending limits.



