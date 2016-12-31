The Boxing Day massacre was the reality check Adelaide United needed

Bosnich on the Nix again: 'They're kidding themselves'

The attitude of some Adelaide United fans was somewhat strange before the Boxing Day clash with Sydney FC.

Maybe I was in the minority of supporters who were feeling apprehensive.

But as I filed into Hindmarsh stadium, there was a high level of optimism from many, that the Reds were ready to begin their march towards the finals with a win over the first-placed Sky Blues.

The measure of performance in professional sport is the scoreboard, which is why I could not understand why so many Adelaide fans were feeling confident. Despite the supposed bad luck Adelaide has had with injuries and conceding unlucky goals, the overall results cannot be dismissed.

One win from eleven before the Sydney clash points to more issues than simple bad luck.

Any optimism that existed pre-game was certainly destroyed by the time the final whistle had blown, as Sydney comprehensively dismantled the last-placed Adelaide 4-0.

Where has it all gone wrong for the Reds?

Player recruitment is rightly being scrutinised. Craig Goodwin, Stefan Mauk, Bruce Kamau and Bruce Djite all departed the Championship-winning Reds, while the club opted not to re-sign Pablo Sanchez.

This meant there was a massive overhaul of the playing squad for this season.

And the players who joined the club – without being unkind – are simply nowhere near the calibre of those who left.

Maybe the alarm bells should have been ringing more loudly when Adelaide were bundled out of the FFA Cup at the hands of Redlands United. But this loss seemed to be swept under the carpet, despite other pre-season performances indicating Adelaide was well behind the eight ball on the eve of the season proper.

Winning the double was a massive achievement. Yet, did the club simply celebrate too much and take their eye off the ball in the off-season?

Manager Guillermo Amor has dealt with some criticism, which is to be expected given the position the club are in.

Much of that criticism has been directed at United’s frail defence, which has been regularly exposed.

And as is his way, the Spaniard has tried to remain positive and upbeat. He has shown great faith in his players, although maybe now will be the time he wields the axe.

The January transfer window is now of vital importance to re-generate the squad.

Greg Griffin and the United management have already come under fire for not adequately spending previously and the Reds also have a Champions league campaign to compete in that begins in March.

Signings will be needed to ensure a competitive performance.

The remarkable run last season which saw United clinch the title has perhaps given supporters an unrealistic expectation of what would transpire this season after another rocky start.

The loss to Sydney was the reality check that United needed because despite what those at the club say, they are not performing and no fairy-tale awaits this season.

The rest of the season is about Adelaide United taking some pride in their performance and winning back the respect of the football public. And this needs to start against Wellington on Sunday.