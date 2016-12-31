Two topsy-turvy SCG Tests between Australia and Pakistan (Part I)

Is this the unluckiest runout of all time?

I have witnessed all Australia vs Pakistan Tests at the SCG since 1972-73. Two stand out in my memory for their unpredictable outcomes.

The first of these two fluctuating Tests with a surprise ending was played in January 1973.

With Ian Redpath top-scoring (79) and Ross Edwards’ knock of 69, Australia made 334. In reply, Pakistan totalled 360, Mushtaq Mohammad hitting a century, with valuable contributions from makeshift opener Nasim-ul-Ghani and Asif Iqbal. Greg Chappell took 5-61.

Nasim told me in the dressing room that he had never opened the batting in any grade of cricket.

Australia was in deep trouble, losing 8 for 101, only 75 runs ahead and their best batsmen (Keith Stackpole, Redpath, Ian and Greg Chappell, Edwards and Doug Walters) back in the pavilion.

Seamer Sarfraz Nawaz, a 6’3” soft-spoken giant, had captured four scalps in this innings.

But the Aussies were rescued by tailenders John Watkins (36) and Bob Massie (42), who put on 83 gutsy runs for the ninth wicket.

This partnership gave skipper Ian Chappell some hope and he called upon the injured Dennis Lillee to open the attack.

“If we had been all out for about 110, I would not have asked Dennis to bowl but being 158 runs ahead gave us a slim chance,” Chappelli said at the press conference.

The gallant Lillee (3-68) took the first wicket and Pakistan collapsed for 106 thanks to Max Walker’s amazing spell of 6-15 in 16 overs.

Walker, who was an architect by profession, became the destroyer of Pakistan. After the match, the moustached Max – smiling from ear to ear – said, “I’m no Dennis Lillee. I just tried to keep the ball up and on line. I’m thrilled to have done so well and helped Australia to win. It’s a dream come true.”

When the popular ‘Tangles’ passed away this September, aged 68, I remembered the Sydney 1973 Test victory over Pakistan as one of his most triumphant moments.

Apart from his spell-binding bowling on the final day, the batting of tail-enders John Watkins and Bob Massie also contributed to Australia’s shock win.

The Pakistan dressing room (from where I watched most of the Test) was plunged in gloom. Mushtaq Mohammad kept muttering, “What went wrong? Why?”

David Lord wrote in The Sun the next day, “Before the Adelaide Test there were factions which wanted to remove the skipper [Intikhab Alam]. The daggers were out, sharpened at Melbourne and thrust home at Sydney where Pakistan had Australia on her knees yet lost.”

At least the current Pakistan team seems united and will give Australia a fright in Sydney next week.

Part II will recreate the thrills and spills of the Sydney Test between Australia and Pakistan in January 2010.