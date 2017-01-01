Daria Gavrilova vs Lara Arruabarrena: Hopman Cup tennis live scores, blog

Can Nick Kyrgios and Daria Gavrilova get their title defence off to a good start when they take on Spain’s Feliciano Lopez and Lara Arruabarrena? Join The Roar after the Kyrgios vs Lopez match for live coverage.

Daria Gavrilova is gearing up for a big summer after a breakout year in 2016. Currently ranked 25th on the WTA Tour, Gavrilova has her sights on breaking the top 20 and beating out Sam Stosur to become Australia’s highest ranked player.

Gavrilova last played back in October of last year at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, going down in the final at the hands of Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-1.

At last year’s Hopman Cup, she managed to defeat both Elina Svitolina and Sabine Lisicki while narrowly losing out to Heather Watson and Caroline Garcia.

Gavrilova stormed onto the scene last year at the Hopman Cup, winning alongside Nick Kyrgios after defeating Ukraine in the final 2-0, leading to her reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open.

World no. 66 Lara Arruabarrena also had a stellar year in 2016, winning at the Korea Open after knocking off Monica Niculescu 6-0, 2-6, 6-0 to claim a career-high ranking of 61st on the WTA tour.

The Spaniard will be needing an early win over Gavrilova to get her 2017 campaign off to a good start and bring Spain closer to their first final berth since winning in 2013.

The pair have played two times, sharing a win each. Their most recent encounter came at Hong Kong in 2015, Gavrilova defeating Arruabarrena in straight sets 7-6, 6-1.

Their previous meeting saw Arruabarrena defeat the Australian 6-0, 6-2 at Monzon in 2011.

Prediction

Daria Gavrilova will launch her title defence with a straight sets victory over Arruabarrena.

Gavrilova in straight sets.

