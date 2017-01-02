Bernard Tomic vs David Ferrer: Brisbane International live scores, blog

Bernard Tomic kicks off his 2017 campaign with a tough match, taking on world No.21 David Ferrer in the first round of the Brisbane International. Join The Roar from around 1:30pm (AEDT) for live scores and coverage.
Ranked 26th on the ATP Tour, Bernard Tomic had a disappointing end to 2016 and will be looking to make amends with a fresh start in 2017.
The Australian faces a tough draw at the Brisbane International but will get plenty out of his first-round match against former world No.3 David Ferrer.
Tomic has now won five of his last ten matches and managed to reach the semifinals at Brisbane last year, losing out in the end to eventual champion Milos Raonic.
He reached the fourth round for the second year in a row at last year’s Australian Open but will be looking to go one better as he hopes to crack the top 20 in 2017 and reach new heights.
The key for Tomic will be to keep Ferrer on his line and away from the net. He will also need to get an early lead and make Ferrer work hard late in the game.
Like Tomic, Ferrer has also won five of his last ten matches having struggled at the back end of 2016 with injury.
The Spaniard has experienced a big drop in the rankings, currently sitting 21st on the ATP Tour.
He is seeded eighth at Brisbane and has plenty to play for as he looks to get back into the top ten during 2017 after sitting there early in 2016.
Ferrer has won the majority of meetings between the pair with four victories to his name versus Tomic’s two. The last time they went head-to-head, Tomic defeated Ferrer in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 at Shanghai in 2015. All six of their encounters have come on hard court.
The winner will meet Aussie wildcard Jordan Thompson in the second round after he picked up a straight sets win yesterday.
Prediction
It’s hard to separate these two players, however the experience of Ferrer will just pull him over the line.
Ferrer in three sets.
Join The Roar from around 1:30pm (AEDT) for live coverage following the completion of Monica Puig and Elina Svitolina and be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.
1:56pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 1:56pm | ! Report
Ferrer forces the error too far to the left, Tomic breaks
Bernard Tomic 1
David Ferrer 1
1:55pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 1:55pm | ! Report
Ferrer challenges unsuccessfully, break point
Bernard Tomic 0 40
David Ferrer 1 0
1:54pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 1:54pm | ! Report
Ferrer double faults
Bernard Tomic 0 30
David Ferrer 1 0
1:54pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 1:54pm | ! Report
Ferrer on serve, he approaches the net, Tomic blasts a backhand slice past the Spaniard
Bernard Tomic 0 15
David Ferrer 1 0
1:53pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 1:53pm | ! Report
Ferrer breaks serve as Tomic can’t get over the net
Bernard Tomic 0
David Ferrer 1
1:52pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 1:52pm | ! Report
Tomic with another error, can’t quite make it over the net off the forehand
Bernard Tomic 0 30
David Ferrer 0 40
1:52pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 1:52pm | ! Report
Tomic forces the ball into the net after a Ferrer forehand
Bernard Tomic 0 30
David Ferrer 0 30
1:51pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 1:51pm | ! Report
Tomic gets too much on his shot, Ferrer on the board.
Bernard Tomic 0 30
David Ferrer 0 15
1:50pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 1:50pm | ! Report
Ferrer swings it wide, unforced error.
Bernard Tomic 0 30
David Ferrer 0 0
1:50pm
Riley Pettigrew said | 1:50pm | ! Report
We are underway. Tomic on serve, he opens up with a forehand winner at the net.
Bernard Tomic 0 15
David Ferrer 0 0