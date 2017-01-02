Bernard Tomic vs David Ferrer: Brisbane International live scores, blog

Bernard Tomic kicks off his 2017 campaign with a tough match, taking on world No.21 David Ferrer in the first round of the Brisbane International. Join The Roar from around 1:30pm (AEDT) for live scores and coverage.

Ranked 26th on the ATP Tour, Bernard Tomic had a disappointing end to 2016 and will be looking to make amends with a fresh start in 2017.

The Australian faces a tough draw at the Brisbane International but will get plenty out of his first-round match against former world No.3 David Ferrer.

Tomic has now won five of his last ten matches and managed to reach the semifinals at Brisbane last year, losing out in the end to eventual champion Milos Raonic.

He reached the fourth round for the second year in a row at last year’s Australian Open but will be looking to go one better as he hopes to crack the top 20 in 2017 and reach new heights.

The key for Tomic will be to keep Ferrer on his line and away from the net. He will also need to get an early lead and make Ferrer work hard late in the game.

Like Tomic, Ferrer has also won five of his last ten matches having struggled at the back end of 2016 with injury.

The Spaniard has experienced a big drop in the rankings, currently sitting 21st on the ATP Tour.

He is seeded eighth at Brisbane and has plenty to play for as he looks to get back into the top ten during 2017 after sitting there early in 2016.

Ferrer has won the majority of meetings between the pair with four victories to his name versus Tomic’s two. The last time they went head-to-head, Tomic defeated Ferrer in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 at Shanghai in 2015. All six of their encounters have come on hard court.

The winner will meet Aussie wildcard Jordan Thompson in the second round after he picked up a straight sets win yesterday.

Prediction

It’s hard to separate these two players, however the experience of Ferrer will just pull him over the line.

Ferrer in three sets.

Join The Roar from around 1:30pm (AEDT) for live coverage following the completion of Monica Puig and Elina Svitolina and be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.