Milos Raonic vs Rafael Nadal: Brisbane International live scores, blog

Two of the biggest names in men’s tennis will clash for a spot in the semifinals with world No.3 Milos Raonic taking on the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal. Join The Roar from around 8pm (AEDT) for live coverage.

Raonic is defending his crown at Pat Rafter Arena which he claimed last year against Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4, in what was a rematch of the 2015 final which saw Federer come out on top.

A win will give Raonic a 250-point jump which will prove handy in his quest to overtake Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic as the best player on the ATP Tour.

The Canadian has made himself a home in Tennyson, blasting through the second round with ease, 6-3, 6-2 against Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

It comes after a strong end to 2016 which saw him reach the semi-finals of the ATP World Tour Finals, with only two losses at the end-of-year tournament to world No.1 Andy Murray and No.2 Novak Djokovic.

He ended the year at Mubadala, earning victories over Kevin Anderson, 6-3, 6-4, and Stan Wawrinka, 7-5, 7-5, before losing to Nadal in the final.

Nadal has got off to a good start at Brisbane, winning over Alexandr Dolgopolov, 6-3, 6-3, before knocking out Mischa Zverev, 6-1, 6-1.

It comes after he took out the Mubadala Tennis Championships, with a win over compatriot David Ferrer in the semi-finals blasting him into the final where he knocked off Raonic in straight sets.

Nadal struggled on the court toward the back end of 2016, only competing in four tournaments including the US Open after finishing fourth overall at the Olympics.

He will be looking to return to his best in 2017 under new coach Carlos Moyá.

Raonic has only one win from seven encounters against Nadal. Their last official ATP Tour meeting saw Nadal triumph at the 2015 Shanghai Masters, 6-3, 7-6.

The pair clashed in the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships a week ago, however, Nadal claiming a 7-6, 6-3 scalp.

Nadal holds a 5-1 record between the two on hard court.

The winner will take on either Dominic Thiem or Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the Brisbane International final.

Prediction

Milos Raonic will go one step closer to defending his title, holding off a gallant Nadal in a three-set tussle.

Raonic in three sets.

Join The Roar from 8pm (AEDT) for live coverage, and be sure to drop a comment in the section below.