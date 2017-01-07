Dimitrov books surprise Brisbane final

Bulgaria’s world No.17 Grigor Dimitrov has ended top seed Milos Raonic’s Brisbane International title defence, booking a final showdown with Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Seventh seed Dimitrov romped to a 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 win over the world No.3 in just under 90 minutes at Pat Rafter Arena on Saturday.

He booked a Sunday final showdown with Nishikori after the world No.5 beat US Open champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in just over 90 minutes in their semi-final.

Third seed Nishikori has a 3-0 record over Dimitrov.

Lanky Canadian Raonic looked like the man to beat after ousting 14-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in three sets in Friday night’s quarter-final.

Especially after he held a had set point in the opening tiebreaker against Dimitrov.

But the 25-year-old Bulgarian saved it and soon converted his own before breaking Raonic’s booming serve twice in the second set.

Raonic had no answer to Dimitrov’s firepower as the former Wimbledon semi-finalist extended his head to head record over the Canadian to 3-1.

The pair’s careers have gone on very different paths since their last meeting three years ago.

Raonic is a top five player after an Australian Open semi-final berth and a maiden grand slam final appearance at Wimbledon in 2016.

In contrast, former world No.8 Dimitrov’s ranking fell to 40 just six months ago.

The 25-year-old Bulgarian dug deep to break back into the top 20 in late 2016 and has again impressed in Brisbane, ousting world No.8 Dominic Thiem in Friday’s quarter-final.

He booked his second Brisbane International final appearance after losing the 2013 decider to Andy Murray.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Nishikori levelled his career head-to-head with second seed Wawrinka at 4-4.

Nishikori has now won three of their last four meetings in the last five months.

Wawrinka complained of a left foot problem leading 5-4 in the first set and received court-side treatment after the next game.

Nishikori has moved through to his first Brisbane tournament decider despite featuring in the semi-finals for the fourth time in 2017.