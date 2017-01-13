Illawarra Hawks vs Brisbane Bullets: NBL live scores, blog

The Illawarra Hawks will be looking to move one step closer to the playoffs when they take on the desperate Brisbane Bullets during Round 15 in Wollongong. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 7:30pm (AEDT).
The Hawks might be relying on their offence predominantly, but it hasn’t hurt them too much with the club sitting inside the top four and playing high-quality basketball that is close to landing them a finals spot.
Currently sitting in third position with a record of 11 victories and 10 losses, the Hawks will be looking to pick up their next three or four victories in convincing fashion to secure a finals spot.
Their form earlier in the season was abysmal and much of their turnaround has to be credited to Rotnei Clarke taking the team option, coming off the bench and shooting the lights out.
Since he was placed back on the interchange at his own request, he has led the Hawks through some fantastic offence, his shooting lighting the league on fire.
The unsung hero for the Hawks though has been Mitch Norton. Whenever he has been off or injured, there is a noticeable impact on the Hawks offence, and their defence also suffers on the perimeter.
Illawarra had an up and down round last week, getting 117 points put on them by the Adelaide 36ers before they bounced back, putting 106 on Melbourne themselves to claim the victory.
The Bullets, meanwhile are right under the pump and must find ways to start winning if they want to keep their finals hopes alive in their first season back after an eight-year absence.
Sitting in sixth place on the ladder and coming off a very ordinary four-point loss to the Perth Wildcats where their offence was strangled, the club is going to need at least four or five wins from their last eight games to be in with a shot at finals.
Their guard rotation have been inconsistent at best with Torrey Craig carrying the weight in rebounds, but Adam Gibson and Jermaine Beal not quite getting the job done.
With Daniel Kickert not leading the way in the frontcourt, the Bullets defence has been up and down, and the options for Gibson to run the team have been a little limited, leaving Brisbane with plenty of work to do.
In terms of the season series, the Hawks have won twice on the road against the Bullets already – something that could prove to be a death blow for Brisbane come finals time.
Prediction
The Bullets defence on the road will be strong, but Rotnei Clarke is simply too good and will power the Hawks to a victory.
Hawks by 8.
7:55pm
Q1 0′
Hollyfield to the line and he makes one.
Hawks – 23
Bullets – 27
7:55pm
Q1 0′
Quick miss from deep here for Kickert before Clarke does the same in transition at the other end. Hollyfield gets the board and is fouled on the way up. Continuation waved away though.
Hawks – 22
Bullets – 27
7:54pm
Q1 1′
Oscar Forman with a catch and shoot three now for the Hawks!
Hawks – 22
Bullets – 27
7:54pm
Q1 1′
Kickert muscles his way to the hoop now and makes a hook shot.
Hawks – 19
Bullets – 27
7:53pm
Q1 1′
White brings it back up the floor for the Hawks before he goes to Clarke who hits his first three of the evening.
Hawks – 19
Bullets – 25
7:53pm
Q1 2′
Rotnei Clarke misses a three here and they get the offensive board before Forman misses again. Bullets race up the other end and Beal called for the travel.
Such a high pace in this game.
Hawks – 16
Bullets – 25
7:52pm
Q1 2′
The Bullets with it through Tuera in the corner now who finds some room around White and he makes the tough finish in the paint.
Hawks – 16
Bullets – 25
7:51pm
Q1 3′
Oscar Forman to the line and he makes one. Offensive rebound though and White pulls the trigger on a massive three!
Hawks – 16
Bullets – 23
7:51pm
Q1 3′
Tueta has to race down the floor through a full court press before he finds Craig and then onto Young who makes the easiest of layups inside. Far too easy there.
Off the ball foul against Bruce at the other end. Hawks move into the bonus.
Hawks – 12
Bullets – 23