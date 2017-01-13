Johnson not keen on Australian T20 return

Concussion-inducing bouncer followed up with beamer

Star paceman Mitchell Johnson has played down the prospect of making a return to Australia’s T20 team, saying he’s enjoying his time in domestic ranks and probably doesn’t deserve to be picked anyway.

After retiring from international cricket in November 2015, Johnson says it’s a decision he doesn’t regret.

The 35-year-old has been in strong form for the Perth Scorchers in the BBL, snaring seven wickets across five games to help lift the team into top spot.

More importantly, he’s enjoying his time back in the spotlight.

Test offspinner Nathan Lyon floated the prospect of Johnson coming out of international retirement if Australia’s selectors sounded out the paceman’s interest for the T20 series next month against Sri Lanka.

But Johnson said it was unlikely he’d return to international ranks.

“Look, I don’t think so. I don’t think that will ever happen,” Johnson said on Thursday.

“The ears prick up a little bit. But I’m happy playing this sort of format (domestically). It’s a lot more relaxed.

“I feel like there’s a bit more of that fun playing the Big Bash.

“When you go to that next level, there’s definitely something different. You really have to step up.

“I’m probably not up to that standard. There’s other guys there that are playing much better – AJ Tye for instance. He’s playing much-better cricket than I am.”

Johnson’s enjoyment of the BBL has convinced him to sound out offers in other T20 leagues around the world.

The left-hander played last season in the IPL, and said he was considering an offer to also compete in Pakistan’s T20 league.

The Scorchers sit in top spot with a 4-2 record, and they can move a step closer towards securing a home semi-final with victory over the Melbourne Stars on Saturday night at the WACA Ground.

Wicketkeeper Sam Whiteman is in doubt after being concussed while batting in Wednesday night’s win over the Brisbane Heat.

“He looks a bit groggy today. It obviously had an effect on him,” Johnson said.

“He said he was feeling quite sick and nauseous.”

Johnson couldn’t help but laugh when recalling Tye’s low-key hat-trick against the Heat.

None of the Scorchers’ players – not even Tye – realised the hat-trick had occurred because it stretched over two overs.

“We got into the dressing room and, up on the screen, it had ‘AJ Tye, hat-trick’. And we were like, ‘Oh, you got a hat-trick’?” Johnson said.

“It was a bit of a letdown for him, I think. Maybe we’ll have to buy him a beer or two.”