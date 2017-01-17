Blake Mott vs Richard Gasquet: Australian Open tennis live scores

Playing in his first grand slam, qualifier Blake Mott takes on 18th seed Richard Gasquet in the first round of the Australian Open. Join The Roar for live scores from around 2pm (AEDT).

Mott, the 20-year-old Australian, made his way successfully through the qualifying draw, playing a dominant brand of tennis, dropping just one set across the three days.

The first two rounds of qualification were as straight forward as they come for the world no.284, who beat Alexander Kudryavtsev 6-1, 6-2 and Tobias Kamke 6-2, 6-4 before he was taken to a tiebreaker in the first set by James McGee, dropped the second and then came back to take the third 6-3.

After a disappointing start to the season at the Happy Valley Challenger, where he crashed out in the first round, it’s been a massive turnaround in form for Mott and he will be out to keep it going.

For Mott to take the challenge to the 18th seed, his first serve percentage is going to be important, as will his groundstroke game. Running the Frenchman off his feet is barely an option, so it will be all about power and accuracy.

Gasquet had an ordinary finish to the 2016 season, slipping down the rankings.

He started the new year in Perth at the Hopman Cup, impressing in scorching heat at the international teams event, beating Alexandr Zverev, Jack Sock and Daniel Evans, but was blown off the court by Roger Federer.

Based on the form he displayed for the most part, including the pressure of the final, the Frenchman will be hard to stop in the early rounds of the first grand slam of the year.

The pair have never faced off before this meeting and the winner will move into the second round for a match against either Radu Albot or Carlos Berlocq.

Prediction

Mott might have been in some good form through the qualification rounds, but he couldn’t have been dealt a much tougher way to open his grand slam main draw career.

This will be a crushing victory for Gasquet as he builds from his form in Perth.

Gasquet in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this first round match at the Australian Open from around 2pm (AEDT), following Sara Erani vs Risa Ozaki, and don’t forget to add a comment below.