Roger Federer vs Noah Rubin: 2017 Australian Open tennis live scores

Roger Federer faces promising American qualifier Noah Rubin in a fascinating Australian Open second round encounter. Join The Roar for live scores from around 2pm (AEDT).

As expected, Federer was not at his perfect best in the first round against Jurgen Melzer but still got the job done in four sets.

Now, The Swiss maestro faces one of the rising stars of US tennis in Rubin. At just 21 years of age, he battled hard in the first round to defeat countrymen Bjorn Fratangelo in five sets.

With nothing to lose, expect Rubin to leave the best possible impression on Rod Laver Arena as he faces arguably the greatest player of all time.

Players like Rubin rarely get an opportunity to play on centre court so the American really needs to take advantage of the exposure and showcase his talent to a global audience. With Federer still finding his groove, Rubin can ask the great man questions if he backs himself.

Federer meanwhile will be looking to click into gear after an inconsistent performance against the seasoned Melzer. Federer is known to get better as the tournament progresses and a fast start here could see the 17-time Grand Slam winner ease into the third round.

While today’s match has a Federer victory written all over it, Rubin has defied the odds somewhat to get into the second round, qualifying for the main draw by defeating players all ranked well above him on the ATP tour.

Rubin is a serious competitor and needs to keep composure against the Swiss superstar. If he can do that, he certainly won’t hurt his chances of causing a monumental upset.

Prediction

It’s no secret that this match is on Federer’s racquet. If the four-time champion plays well, he will win in straight sets against a talented American that should ask a few questions of one of the all time greats.

Federer in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the match from around 2pm (AEDT) or at the completion of Angelique Kerber vs Carina Witthoeft.