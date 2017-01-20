Gavrilova fights her way into Open third round

Daria Gavrilova is refusing to get carried away with her Australian Open prospects despite working her way into the third round with hard-fought 6-2 1-6 6-4 win over Croatian teen Ana Konjuh.

The feisty 22-year-old Australian is on target to match her fourth-round appearance last year with her victory on Thursday night over the world No.36.

Ranked No.23, Gavrilova next faces 12th seed Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland.

The Hisense Arena match was a rollercoaster with Gavrilova breaking Konjuh in the first game of the final set and holding on to serve out the match.

Gavrilova said she was happy with the way she kept her cool when momentum swung against her mid-match.

“I’m very proud of myself,” the Russian-born baseliner said.

With her 2016 Australian Open her best result at a grand slam, Gavrilova said she wasn’t getting too carried away.

“I’m not thinking about the future. I’m just being in the moment right now,” she said.