Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych: Australian Open tennis live scores, blog

Roger Federer will be hoping to build momentum when he takes on Czech Tomas Berdych in the third round of the Australian Open. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from around 8:30pm (AEDT).

In his first competitive tournament since suffering a knee injury in the aftermath of Wimbledon six months ago, 17-time Grand Slam champion Federer looked shaky in his opening two matches.

The Swiss veteran reached the third round after dropping the second set against Jurgen Melzer, before defeating American Noah Rubin in straight sets after rallying from a break down in the third.

Unlike the qualifiers though, Berdych is a more intimidating prospect.

The 31-year-old is in a physically superior position, having played just the one set in his first round match before Luca Vanni withdrew, before cruising past Ryan Harrison in straight sets in his other outing.

This clash, on Rod Laver Arena, is a replay of last year’s quarter-final, in which Federer prevailed 7-6, 6-2, 6-4.

It will mark the 23rd time the pair have met, with the Swiss maestro holding a head-to-head lead of 16-6. The pressure will also be on Berdych to break his duck against four-time Australian Open champion, having lost all three matches against Federer in the tournament so far.

Nevertheless, the former world No.1 is aware that he will need to lift his game and admits the tall Czech has served up problems in the past.

“Well, I know I’ve got to lift my game a little bit,” Federer said. “He’s caused difficulties for me in the past on faster courts: Cincinnati, New York, Wimbledon, Olympics in Athens. I know what he’s got.”

Prediction

Despite his class, and superior head-to-head record, progression may be too much to ask for a man still finding his form.

Berdych to claim victory in five sets.