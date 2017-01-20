Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych: Australian Open tennis live scores, blog

Roger Federer will be hoping to build momentum when he takes on Czech Tomas Berdych in the third round of the Australian Open. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from around 8:30pm (AEDT).
In his first competitive tournament since suffering a knee injury in the aftermath of Wimbledon six months ago, 17-time Grand Slam champion Federer looked shaky in his opening two matches.
The Swiss veteran reached the third round after dropping the second set against Jurgen Melzer, before defeating American Noah Rubin in straight sets after rallying from a break down in the third.
Unlike the qualifiers though, Berdych is a more intimidating prospect.
The 31-year-old is in a physically superior position, having played just the one set in his first round match before Luca Vanni withdrew, before cruising past Ryan Harrison in straight sets in his other outing.
This clash, on Rod Laver Arena, is a replay of last year’s quarter-final, in which Federer prevailed 7-6, 6-2, 6-4.
It will mark the 23rd time the pair have met, with the Swiss maestro holding a head-to-head lead of 16-6. The pressure will also be on Berdych to break his duck against four-time Australian Open champion, having lost all three matches against Federer in the tournament so far.
Nevertheless, the former world No.1 is aware that he will need to lift his game and admits the tall Czech has served up problems in the past.
“Well, I know I’ve got to lift my game a little bit,” Federer said. “He’s caused difficulties for me in the past on faster courts: Cincinnati, New York, Wimbledon, Olympics in Athens. I know what he’s got.”
Prediction
Despite his class, and superior head-to-head record, progression may be too much to ask for a man still finding his form.
Berdych to claim victory in five sets.
Federer 1-1 Berdych:
Federer 1-1 Berdych: The 17th seed quickly gets to 30-0 with a good serve and a unforced error from Berdych but looked nervy by serving two consecutive double faults. He secures his first ace with a swinging serve out wide before following that up with an effort down the T.
Federer 0-1 Berdych:
Federer 0-1 Berdych: The Czech gets to 40-0 thanks to a few unforced errors off the racquet of Federer and Berdych finishes the game with the first ace of the match.
Cronan Yu said | 9:36pm | ! Report
The lead-up to this match has mostly revolved around whether Federer has the physicality to cope. But with the roof closed, this could greatly benefit the Swiss maestro who is regarded as the greatest indoor player of all time. Conditions will really suit his game.
Cronan Yu said | 9:32pm | ! Report
Tomas Berdych has won the toss and has chosen to serve. The players are warming up now; play will begin soon.
Cronan Yu said | 9:23pm | ! Report
The winner of this match will take on the winner of the clash between Nishikori and Lacko on Margaret Court Arena. As it stands, the Japanese star has a two sets to love lead.
Riley Pettigrew said | 9:23pm | ! Report
Good evening Cronan, this will be a good one. We may well be headed for a five-setter here, fingers crossed the Fed comes through.
Enjoy the call!
Cronan Yu said | 9:30pm | ! Report
Cheers, mate!
For sure, It’d be nice to see Fed play well and find some form heading into Feb and then the Masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami in March.
Cronan Yu said | 9:17pm | ! Report
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third round encounter between world no. 17 Roger Federer and world no.10 Tomas Berdych. Strap yourselves in, peeps, we could be in for yet another classic between these two heavyweights!