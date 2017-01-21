Australia vs Pakistan: Fourth ODI preview

With the teams heading back across the country for the fourth ODI, Australia will be keen to close out the series with a game to play against a Pakistan team still trying to salvage something out of their series.

Going to the WACA ground in Perth with the series locked at one game a piece, it was clear the winner was going to come out with all the momentum and a likely series victory come this match at the SCG.

After Australia had lost quite heavily at Melbourne, they were again favourites at the WACA, with Steve Smith again winning the toss and electing to field first, a change that might have made the difference for the hosts stuttering top order.

None of the Australian big guns had got away to any sort of score in the first two matches of the series, but chasing seemed to play right into their hands.

With Pakistan batting first in Perth though, it seemed the Australian bowlers had gone up a gear as well, taking early wickets and never letting up to ensure the score they would be chasing would be similar to what they were able to score in both Brisbane and Melbourne.

While Billy Stanlake struggled with the new ball, it was Patrick Cummins and Josh Hazlewood who led the way, restricting the tourists to just 263 4 for 162 and 5 for 222 after 42 overs.

Pakistan were never really going to have enough on the board with the WACA pitch playing well and David Warner got the Aussie innings off to a fast start.

When he got out for an almost run-a-ball 35, the score only on 44 with Usman Khawaja struggling at the other end, it was Steve Smith who strode to the crease full of confidence before proceeding to play a very solid captain’s knock.

Smith would end the match with a century to his name not out, while Peter Handscomb joined him and finished on 82, getting out with Australia just 37 runs short of the target.

The pair put on 183 for the third wicket and it was simply fantastic to watch, with the run rate being around six for the entire partnership.

Needless to say, Australia cruised to the finish line, Travis Head finishing on 23 at a run a ball with five overs still up their sleeve.

One thing to take into account is that one-day games at the SCG often have a way of being rained out or having the weather reduce the amount of overs available.

At this stage, the forecast suggests rain is not likely, but certainly watch this space with regards to a shortened match and therefore teams to bowl first, with the Duckworth-Lewis method favouring the side batting second.

With plenty of aggression at the top of both orders though, David Warner and Sharjeel Khan the two headline acts it should be a fast and furious sort of game with some big totals hit on an SCG pitch that could well be a little lifeless.

Last five meetings January 19, 2017 – Australia defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets at Perth

January 15, 2017 – Pakistan defeated Australia by 6 wickets at Melbourne

January 13, 2017 – Australia defeated Pakistan by 92 runs at Brisbane

March 20, 2015 (world cup quarter-final) – Australia defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets at Adelaide Oval

October 12, 2014 – Australia defeated Pakistan by 1 run at Abu Dhabi Last five series 2014 – Australia defeated Pakistan 3-0 in United Arab Emirates

2012 – Australia defeated Pakistan 2-1 in United Arab Emirates

2010 – Australia defeated Pakistan 5-0 in Australia

2009 – Australia defeated Pakistan 3-2 in United Arab Emirates

2002 – Pakistan defeated Australia 2-1 in Australia Remaining series fixtures (all times AEDT) 5th match: January 26 at Adelaide Oval (2:20pm)

Should Peter Handscomb take the gloves in the one-day team?

This point is going to divide opinion, but that’s what we are all about here at The Roar. Handscomb can keep, and we all saw it during the Test series.

He was kept out of the first few one-day matches with the squad picked not including him, but injuries have paved the way for him to take George Bailey’s old spot and start about locking down the No.4 position, as he did the No.5 in the Test team.

While I’m against Handscomb taking the gloves in the Test team, the one-day setup is a very different issue. He will be able to do it all in the shorter format and with Matthew Wade doing nothing to demand selection, it opens the way for another middle order batsmen.

Should Travis Head return to the opening role?

On the topic of middle order batsmen and just how much the battle for spots is raging, Travis Head has found himself back in that middle order with Usman Khawaja recalled to the side for the last couple of games due to the Chris Lynn injury.

Head looked to be on a mission during his one crack at opener to make the spot his own, and given he bats there for South Australia it’s a perfect fit.

Getting him out of the middle order not only allows another hitter to come in, but gives Australia a more aggressive approach at the top with the knowledge Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb is in the middle order to get on top of any dangerous situations.

Nonetheless, while he is in the middle order he has a big job to do and can fill both a hitter or rebuilder’s role, another point that makes him perfect for the opening role.

If Khawaja was to miss this game after two poor performances, it should be Head back to the top, with the obvious inclusion in the middle order being Marcus Stoinis after he was brought into the squad for the last match but didn’t play.

Are Pakistan mentally there?

Even though Pakistan won the second match of the series in Melbourne, they haven’t actually registered – or looked like registering a big score yet, and it begs the question about the mental state of the side.

They have spent a long time away from home as a collective unit, and have had very little success after being beaten in New Zealand, then the Test series against Australia and now the one-day matches.

The team will no doubt be looking forward to getting home, and some general errors and sloppiness in the field at times certainly indicate that.

Australia haven’t played at all well yet, and as spectators looking for a competitive match we are grateful for it, because simply put, if the hosts were at their best Pakistan would be nowhere near it in this series.

Azhar Ali’s back, but will it help the tourists?

The Pakistan limited-overs captain has missed two matches in-a-row, and the tourists will be glad to have him back in the fold and at the top of the order for this all-important fourth match to keep the series alive.

But the question really needs to be asked – does having Ali at the top of the order in one-day cricket actually help, or hinder the Pakistanis?

Ali is a grafter – he is a true opening batsmen and while Pakistan haven’t been better with him out of the side, Mohammad Hafeez showed us all exactly what he can do in Melbourne, opening and anchoring the chase.

While it wasn’t any more aggressive than you might expect out of Ali, he did find a way to rotate strike consistently which is something Ali struggled with in the Test series.

There are plenty of Pakistan fans who don’t want to see Ali in the one-day side, and these next two matches are going to be incredibly important for him to answer a few questions with the next major tournament – the Champions Trophy just around the corner.

Adam Zampa must be given another opportunity… And it’s Stanlake who should miss the cut

It probably won’t happen, because the Aussies have taken a serious dislike to spin right throughout this series, but going to Sydney where spin is often the difference between winning and losing in all formats of the game, Zampa must be included in the playing XI.

While Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are the two walk up starters without question on their home deck, it’s hard to see Billy Stanlake being given another run after disappointing in his two matches so far.

Despite being a rookie, it’s an important match for Australia to win so they can rest players in what should become a dead-rubber before what is sure to be a brutal upcoming Indian tour.

Stanlake could well play in that fifth game, but he shouldn’t here with Zampa sitting on the sidelines.

Sharjeel needs to go on with it

The dangerous Pakistan opener has made some strong starts this series, posting a half century on the WACA as Pakistan looked to set a total, but not being able to go on with it badly hurt his side.

He needs to look at others in international cricket like David Warner and go on with an innings, toughing out any concentration lapses he has at the crease to bat deep into an innings.

As every cricketer has been told at least once in their life, you can’t score runs if you’re sitting in the pavilion, and Sharjeel has spent too much time sitting there this series.

The problem is, he has played some dumb shots to get out, trying too hard to advance the scoring rate, which while being the name of one-day cricket isn’t benefiting his team.

In Sydney, Sharjeel must take a more conservative approach. That’s not to say he shouldn’t bat like he has been, but he must play every ball on its merits rather than going for the big shots at dangerous times of the innings when Pakistan need to consolidate.

As the most dangerous player in his side and batting at the top of the order, he carries a huge responsibility – one he has to start living up to.

Why hasn’t Glenn Maxwell bowled in this series?

Three matches, no front line spinner and Glenn Maxwell, Australia’s so-called spin bowling all-rounder for the Test tour of India is yet to bowl an over.

Makes no sense, right?

It makes even less sense when you consider that in the same time period, the all-rounder overlooked for India, Travis Head, has bowled 22.4 overs and struggled, taking just 2 for 116.

Despite the fact it makes no sense, it doesn’t look like changing and with Zampa not likely to come back into the team despite playing at the spin-friendly SCG.

Key game information First ball: 2:20pm (AEDT)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, NSW

TV: Live, Nine Network

Online: Cricket.com.au live pass

Betting: Australia $1.27, Pakistan $3.82

Overall Record: Played 96, Australia 60, Pakistan 32, tied 1, no result 3

Last five: Australia 4, Pakistan 1 Likely Teams Australia

1. David Warner

2. Usman Khawaja

3. Steve Smith (c)

4. Travis Head

5. Peter Handscomb

6. Glenn Maxwell

7. Matthew Wade (wk)

8. James Faulkner

9. Pat Cummins

10. Mitchell Starc

11. Josh Hazlewood Rest of squad – Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Billy Stanlake

Injured – Mitchell Marsh, Chris Lynn Pakistan

1. Azhar Ali (c)

2. Sharjeel Khan

3. Babar Azam

4. Mohammad Hafeez

5. Shoaib Malik

6. Umar Akmal

7. Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

8. Imad Wasim

9. Mohammad Amir

10. Hasan Ali

11. Junaid Khan Rest of squad – Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Asad Shafiq

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) 1st Innings 2:20 PM 5:50 PM Break 5:50 PM 6:35 PM 2nd Innings 6:35 PM 10:05 PM

*Times are subject to change due to over rates, game situation, weather

Prediction

Pakistan might have got a win in Melbourne, but Australia will be back to their best in Sydney with David Warner and Steve Smith leading the charge with the bat, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood should rampant on their home deck with the ball.

Pakistan will put up a fight here, but this should be the last time we see a live match this summer between the two sides.

Australia to claim the series with a match to spare.

