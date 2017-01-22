Jo-Wilfred Tsonga vs Daniel Evans: Australian Open tennis live scores

Twelfth-seeded Jo-Wilfred Tsonga will have his work cut-out against form Brit Daniel Evans, as round four continues at Melbourne Park. Join The Roar for live scores from around 4:30pm (AEDT).

The Frenchman has endured a competitive journey to the round of sixteen, a four-set win over Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro, followed a dominant straight sets victory over Dusan Lajovic of Serbia before defeating American Jack Sock in a tight four-set shootout.

Meanwhile, Daniel Evans has been playing some impressive tennis, the best of his career. The world No.51 knocked off Argentine Facundo Bagnis in three-sets, before magnificently getting the better of sixth seed Marin Cilic, ahead of advancing to the third round sending Aussie hopeful Bernard Tomic packing.

The 2008 Australian Open finalist Tsonga, fell out of the top 10 in 2016 for just the third time in almost a decade. The right-hander strung some wins together in the Qatar Open two weeks ago, eventually falling to Tomas Berdych in the quarter-finals.

Conversely the 26-year-old Evans, raced to the finals of the Apia International Sydney last week losing to Giles Muller in the final. Britain’s No.3 has now reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time and is looking strong.

The winner of this clash will advance to the quarter-finals and likely play 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka.

The pair have never met before head-to-head, both going into the match with some unknown expectations on Hisense Arena.

The unsponsored Evans will be looking to continue to ride the biggest Australian Open campaign of his career and upgrade from those $20 t-shirts he’s been playing with.



Prediction

This match-up is an intriguing test, with both players never meeting before.

Evans’ hard-hitting form mixed with Tsonga’s explosive athletic style of play will prove to be a treat for the fans.

This match can very well go the distance, but Tsonga’s experience and natural aggression around the court will gift him the upper hand in a fierce tussle.



Tsonga in five sets

Check out The Roar for live scores and all the action from around 4:30pm (AEDT) and share your thoughts in the comments section below.