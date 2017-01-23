Better late than never to recognise the brilliance of Betty Wilson

Alan Davidson has been credited as the first to score a 100 runs and take ten wickets in the same Test when he scored 44 and 80 in the 1960 tied Test against the West Indies at the Gabba, and captured 5-135 off 30 overs, and 6-87 off 24.6.

But the credit isn’t accurate, ‘Davo’ was just the first male to achieve the feat.

The genuine first was Betty Wilson two years earlier for Australia against England in an era where women’s Test cricket was rated second class, the game scheduled for just three days, and played at St Kilda Cricket Club’s home ground.

Betty scored 12 and a neat 100, and turned in the most extraordinary figures with her offies – 7-7 off 10.3 overs that included the first women’s Test hat-trick, and followed that double achievement with 4-9 off 19 overs, 14 of them maidens.

World War II delayed Betty’s Test debut until 1947 when she cracked 90 against New Zealand in Wellington, and followed that with 111 against England in Adelaide.

Her career spanned just 11 Tests for 826 runs at 57.46, and 68 wickets at a miserly 11.80.

Betty Wilson, along with David Boon and Matt Hayden, will be inducted tonight into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame during the Allan Border Medal presentation.

But why has Betty Wilson’s induction taken so long?

Worse than that, the highly-talented all-rounder, affectionately known as Lady Don, died in 2010, aged 88.

Her recognition tonight will be accepted by nephew Rick Wilson, and with all due respect to Rick, Betty should have been recognised by her peers long ago when she was alive.

Only one other woman has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame – Belinda Clarke.

That was in 2014, after Belinda retired in 2005 with a batting average of 46, and a bowling average of 28.

Betty Wilson retired in 1958.

Cricket Australia was very slow out of the blocks to set up the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 1996 – 119 years after the first Test ever played.

Memo to Peter King (selection chairman), former captains Bill Lawry and Mark Taylor, James Sutherland, the CEO of Cricket Australia, Paul Marsh, the CEO of the Australian Cricketers Association, and the two media reps Gideon Haigh and Malcolm Conn: try to select Hall of Famers who are still alive so they can bask in their well-earned glory.