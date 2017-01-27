Steve Smith to miss New Zealand ODIs, Australia needs a skipper

Captain Steve Smith won’t be a part of the Australian ODI squad to tour New Zealand for a three-match one-day series, after Cricket Australia announced on Friday that an ankle injury ruled him out.

They were quick to put away any fears however, that the injury might prevent Smith from playing in Australia’s upcoming four-match Test tour of India, or of participating in a Dubai training camp planned for the lead-up to the series.

The news, however does mean Australia is in need of a captain for the ODI series against New Zealand and with vice-captain David Warner also being rested there isn’t an obvious replacement.

Cricket Australia have not yet named a replacement skipper, stating that the National Selection Panel will be in discussion later today to name one for the series.

Aaron Finch has captaincy experience previously, but given that he was dropped from the squad for the five-match series against Pakistan and recalled now only as a replacement for Warner, seems an unlikely choice as the temporary skipper.

Australia hosted New Zealand for a three-match series earlier this summer, winning all three matches comfortably, but did so with a full complement of stars available.

On New Zealand soil and with Warner and Smith absent, the Kiwis now have a golden opportunity to take some revenge.

The first match of the series is scheduled to begin at 9am (AEDT) on Monday January 30, with the following matches to be played on Thursday, February 2 (at 12 noon AEDT) and Sunday, February 5 (at 9am AEDT).

Australia’s squad for the series, minus the now-absent Smith, but with a replacement to be named is as follows