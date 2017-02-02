Lealiifano named Brumbies co-captain

Christian Lealiifano has been named a Brumbies co-captain even though he’s not expected to play any Super Rugby this season as he recovers from a bone marrow transplant.

Citing his inspirational qualities, coach Stephen Larkham on Wednesday named Lealiifano to share a new-look captaincy with fellow Wallaby Sam Carter, who is set to lead the team on the field.

The 29-year-old received a bone marrow transplant from his sister after being diagnosed with leukaemia last August.

At the time of his diagnosis, Lealiifano accepted he might never play rugby again, even if he fully recovered.

While he has yet to return to train, the Brumbies are hopeful he can do so later in the season.

“You can see a noticeable lift when Christian is around,” Larkham said.

“He’s a motivator and he’s got immense respect from the players.”

Lealiifano and Carter take over the Brumbies’ captaincy from Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore, who switched back to the Queensland Reds.

Carter, who has played 13 Tests for Australia as well as 79 Super Rugby games for the Brumbies, is relishing his new role.

“He (Larkham) told me a couple of weeks ago and it was a little bit of a shock but it was also something I wanted. I was confident that I could fulfil the role,” he said.