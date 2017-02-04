Phillips fires as Crows thrash Giants in AFL Women’s

AFL boss apologises after AFLW fans are left locked out

Dual Olympic basketballer Erin Phillips played a starring role in Adelaide’s 36-point trouncing of Greater Western Sydney in Saturday’s women’s AFL game.

Phillips had 14 disposals and kicked 3.3 as the Crows opened their campaign with a resounding 7.6 (48) to 1.6 (12) win at Adelaide’s Thebarton Oval.

Before a crowd of 9,250 spectators, Olympic silver medallist and WNBA player Phillips was a dominant force throughout a contest marred by rain.

Phillips booted 1.3 and had another shot at goal fall just short in a commanding opening half which laid the platform for Adelaide’s triumph.

With Rhiannon Metcalfe commanding the rucks – she had 10 opening-half hit outs while the entire Giants team managed just one – midfielders Ebony Marinoff and co-captain Chelsea Randall frequently propelled the Crows into attack.

Phillips, in a roaming forward role, was the main beneficiary while Kellie Gibson, co-captain Randall, Sarah Perkins and lively winger Deni Varnhagen also kicked majors.

The Crows held the Giants goal-less in the first half and led 3.6 to 0.2 at the long break.

And in difficult conditions – rain fell heavily throughout the match the Giants never challenged their hosts, scoring their only goal, by Phoebe McWilliams, early in the last quarter.

Nicola Barr (13 disposals), Jess Dal Pos (12 possessions), Amanda Farrugia and Renee Tomkins battled gamely but it was a grim debut in the competition for the Giants.