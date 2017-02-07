Leicester embarrassed by failing title defence

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has blasted his team’s “embarrassing” Premier League title defence.

The champions are just a point above the relegation zone after slipping to a wretched 3-0 defeat against Manchester United on Sunday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata scored to earn United a comfortable victory and leave the Foxes deep in relegation danger.

Schmeichel told Sky Sports: “It’s not a situation that’s comfortable at all. We’re the reigning champions and quite frankly it’s been terrible, it’s been embarrassing.

“It’s not good enough and it sums our season up at the moment. Let’s not talk about last season, last season’s gone, as you can clearly see.

“We have to improve right now. It’s time for every single one of us, right from the top to the bottom of this club, to stand up and be counted because if we don’t we’re going to end up getting relegated, and nobody wants that.”

United boss Jose Mourinho has questioned why his style is now appreciated in England.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 15 league games following their comfortable victory at the King Power Stadium.

And Mourinho, who won the title three times during two spells with Chelsea, asked why his style is accepted this year.

He said: “My team is playing very well but for many, many years in my career, especially in this country, when my teams were ruthless and when they were phenomenal defensively and very good in the counter attack, I listened week after week it was not enough, in spite of winning the title three times.

“It looks like this season to be phenomenal defensively and be good at the counter attack is art, so it’s a big change in England.

“I don’t want to change the profile of our play. This is the way we want to play. I don’t want to be the manager of a team that plays very well, creates chances and doesn’t win matches. We need to score goals and we did.”