The AFL’s terrible idea that won’t die

The AFL loves nothing more than to meddle. Incapable of letting go of footy’s so-called glory days, HQ is forever tinkering with the rules in a desperate attempt to return footy to something resembling the kick-it-long days of yore.
But while the game evolves and adapts to stricter holding-the-ball interpretations, and harsher deliberate out-of-bounds calls – just as it will to the ban of the third-man up – something much stupider is bubbling away in the minds of those entrusted with the game: the 17-5 fixture.
“We’re going pretty hard at the moment to see if we can make some changes or what changes could be made in 2018,” the AFL’s Travis Auld told reporters this week.
If you’re unfamiliar with the 17-5 plan, it essentially involves teams playing each other once and then after 17 games the league is split into three groups: the top six play for the top six finals positions, the middle six compete for seventh and eighth, and the bottom six compete for draft picks, with the highest finisher ‘winning’ the prized No.1 selection.
AFL House is pushing its fixture reform as a way to eliminate, or at least reduce, late-season dead-rubbers, as well as tanking, which the league has long denied exists.
A cynical outsider might see it simply as a way to squeeze more money out of the next TV deal by promising TV partners better match-ups in the final five rounds.
The major stumbling blocks appear to be appeasing the clubs – who would no longer be able to guarantee their members 11 home games – and the logistical problems of having to plan five rounds on incredibly short notice.
The reporting from the mainstream on the issue has been concerning. For such a flawed concept it seems few, if any, are willing to critique 17-5.
What the league is really trying to do here is double-dip by creating a secondary finals series. It’s debatable whether this cheapens the actual finals, as the stakes aren’t nearly as high, but at the very least it warrants discussion.
The idea that it would stop teams tanking, be it for draft picks or as, we’ve become accustomed to in recent years, by resting players on the eve of finals is perhaps the most laughable. What 17-5 would actually do is give clubs two chances to tank.
If a team is four games clear of seventh spot at Round 14, what is their motivation for the next three weeks? Same goes for a team in the middle six, who know they can’t crack into the top six or fall into the bottom six. Wouldn’t they manage their list to be best prepared for the final five rounds?
Not to mention the risk of a middling team trying to drop into the bottom six and then compete for the top pick – though the idea that players would be motivated to play for a high pick is naive at best.
Then there’s the matter of what to do with the wins from the first 17 rounds. Do clubs keep them, or does everyone start from a clean slate? Both present problems.
After 17 rounds last year, 13th-placed Richmond had six more wins than bottom-placed Essendon and five more wins than 17th-placed Brisbane. So if teams keep their wins, those two teams would have had no chance at topping their group – so much for the top-pick motivation.
At the same point in the season, the seventh-placed Bulldogs – who had the same number of wins as second-placed Greater Western Sydney – were three games clear of the ninth-placed Saints. So under a 17-5 system, in which wins are carried through, the eventual premiers would likely be locked into seventh or eighth position with two or three weeks to play – again, nothing to play for.
Meanwhile, Melbourne (11th) and Collingwood (12th) were four games behind eighth-placed North Melbourne and five games behind the Dogs, so really they would have had no shot at September.
Wiping the slate clean might be worse. It would devalue the first 17 weeks, and greatly increases the likelihood of teams tanking when they’re locked into their third. Sure, they could earn an extra home game by finishing in the top-three of their group, but for some teams that will be out of reach.
All 17-5 really does is push tanking, resting and dead rubbers forward, and in some cases creates two opportunities for such things to happen.
The reality is that it’s impossible to have every game matter in a competition where teams qualify for a finals series, and it’s time for the AFL to grow up and accept that.
February 16th 2017 @ 11:17am
mds1970 said | February 16th 2017 @ 11:17am | ! Report
There’s a fatal flaw in the 17-5 model. That being that it’s not possible to guarantee every club 11 home games. That affects the value of memberships and sponsorship packages.
February 16th 2017 @ 11:25am
Adrian Polykandrites said | February 16th 2017 @ 11:25am | ! Report
I sure hope it’s fatal. The AFL knows this and is pushing ahead – hard – anyway.
February 16th 2017 @ 11:24am
Ryan Buckland said | February 16th 2017 @ 11:24am | ! Report
Welcome back, Adrian!
My mind has been somewhat changed on this. I used to be an advocate, but now I’m more wary, for the reasons you’ve outlined above. I’d at least like to see some independent research done on it; a qualitative study canvassing the views of the coaches and administrators to see how their behaviour might change in this environment. To me it’s worth looking at, because the structure of the league as it sits (18 teams, 22 games) means it is a neat fit.
On your point re tanking, I agree it won’t address it. One thing I’d like to see put on the table is the idea of a draft lottery for those first six picks, with the first 17 games counting for 50% of the weighting of each team’s chances (the less wins, the higher the chance), and the last five counting for 50% in reverse order (the more wins, the higher the chance). I only casually follow the NBA, but there is something freaking mesmerising about the draft lottery. I always tune in.
February 16th 2017 @ 11:26am
Ryan Buckland said | February 16th 2017 @ 11:26am | ! Report
And on tanking, I’m not sure it’s even a “problem” that needs “addressing”. Surely the AFL diaspora is mature enough to realise clubs are the best placed to make decisions about their own futures.
February 16th 2017 @ 11:28am
Adrian Polykandrites said | February 16th 2017 @ 11:28am | ! Report
It’s not.
February 16th 2017 @ 11:34am
GoSwans said | February 16th 2017 @ 11:34am | ! Report
An idea that I like is play the 17 rounds and then split the points and percentage for the repeat games. After round 18 the points from the previous game get halved and you only get half the points from the round 18 game counted toward the table. This counters the advantages in the draw of playing weaker sides / disadvantages of playing stronger ones.
I like the lottery for draft too.
February 16th 2017 @ 11:47am
me too said | February 16th 2017 @ 11:47am | ! Report
There is an easy fix to the ‘fixture’ and yet the AFL hasn’t courted it. It has given us these so called six groups, which invariably contain exceptions to guarantee some marquee games and showdowns – compromising equity for money. Now it suggests three groups of mini-finals, with all the problems well outlined above – again money the major motivator in deciding a system. Quite simply create a floating home and away system. every team plays all other teams an equal amount over four seasons, and allow retention of the showdowns. Ensure over 8 seasons the number of home and away is also equal between teams. As it stands some teams always play a particular team away. st kilda fans must wonder how they’d go against port in melbourne – will they ever get a chance to find out?
Some will hedge that different teams are good or bad in different seasons, but this is something unaccountable and no difference to arguing in a pure 34 game H&A that teams are in better form at some stages than others.
Enough revenue chasing and more equity please.
February 16th 2017 @ 12:04pm
Adrian Polykandrites said | February 16th 2017 @ 12:04pm | ! Report
I think there’s a pretty simple solution to creating a fairer fixture, but didn’t want to force it into this piece.
Print/write out last year’s ladder.
Now, alongside each team from top to bottom, write 1,2,3,1,2,3 … OR 1,2,3,3,2,1,1,2,3,3,2,1…
Each team with a 1 alongside it plays the other 1’s twice, the 2’s play the 2’s twice etc.
If Derbies are important, then shuffle a couple of numbers to make sure they are the same.
Done.