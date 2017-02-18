GWS Giants vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

The GWS Giants and the Fremantle Dockers are both looking to get their first ever win in AFL Women’s when they meet in Sydney on Saturday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 12:05pm AEDT.

Both of these sides are 0-2 coming into this match after a fortnight of AFL Women’s competition, but that’s a bigger worry for Fremantle than it is for GWS.

The Dockers were widely tipped to be the inaugural premiers of AFL Women’s, but they’re now in a position where they probably need to win all five of their remaining games and even then would need to cross their fingers to make the grand final.

They had a first-up loss to the Bulldogs which was to be expected given the strength of the Dogs side and the fact they were away from home, but their inability to shut down Brisbane last week in WA would’ve been a major disappointment.

GWS on the other hand can be given something of a pass mark for their first two weeks – they played both of their matches interstate and while they were easily beaten by Adelaide, they were impressively competitive against Carlton last week, and nearly snatched a win.

This week they are bolstered by the fact that marquee midfileder Emma Swanson will return from a hamstring injury to play her first AFL Women’s match.

The Giants weren’t tipped to be a contender this year, in fact many have them pegged for the wooden spoon and possibly even a winless season.

For that reason it’s the Dockers who go in with the nerves here and the Giants who know they’ve got nothing to lose from having a red hot crack.

Prediction

If the Giants play like they did against the Blues last week, that plus the addition of Swanson and their home ground advantage should give them a shot. Having adopted the Giants as my AFL Women’s side, I’m hopeful of a first win!



GWS Giants by 12.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 12:05pm AEDT.