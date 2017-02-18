GWS Giants vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

The GWS Giants and the Fremantle Dockers are both looking to get their first ever win in AFL Women’s when they meet in Sydney on Saturday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 12:05pm AEDT.
Both of these sides are 0-2 coming into this match after a fortnight of AFL Women’s competition, but that’s a bigger worry for Fremantle than it is for GWS.
The Dockers were widely tipped to be the inaugural premiers of AFL Women’s, but they’re now in a position where they probably need to win all five of their remaining games and even then would need to cross their fingers to make the grand final.
They had a first-up loss to the Bulldogs which was to be expected given the strength of the Dogs side and the fact they were away from home, but their inability to shut down Brisbane last week in WA would’ve been a major disappointment.
GWS on the other hand can be given something of a pass mark for their first two weeks – they played both of their matches interstate and while they were easily beaten by Adelaide, they were impressively competitive against Carlton last week, and nearly snatched a win.
This week they are bolstered by the fact that marquee midfileder Emma Swanson will return from a hamstring injury to play her first AFL Women’s match.
The Giants weren’t tipped to be a contender this year, in fact many have them pegged for the wooden spoon and possibly even a winless season.
For that reason it’s the Dockers who go in with the nerves here and the Giants who know they’ve got nothing to lose from having a red hot crack.
Prediction
If the Giants play like they did against the Blues last week, that plus the addition of Swanson and their home ground advantage should give them a shot. Having adopted the Giants as my AFL Women’s side, I’m hopeful of a first win!
GWS Giants by 12.
12:52pm
Josh Elliott said | 12:52pm | ! Report
Ripping goal from Ashley Sharp, best of the day so far.
12:51pm
Josh Elliott said | 12:51pm | ! Report
Ellie Brush kicking the Giants’ first goal of the day.
12:51pm
Josh Elliott said | 12:51pm | ! Report
Two goals apiece in that quarter with Fremantle extending their lead to 11 points courtesy of a few extra behinds. Been good watching so far, both sides still very much in it at the major break.
12:51pm
XI said | 12:51pm | ! Report
Pretty good match so far. Nice atmosphere too
12:50pm
Josh Elliott said | 12:50pm | ! Report
HALF TIME
GWS GIANTS 2.0.12
FREMANTLE DOCKERS 3.5.23
12:50pm
Josh Elliott said | 12:50pm | ! Report
Massive collision between two players, and they both get up and keep running. Tough stuff!
12:48pm
Josh Elliott said | 12:48pm | ! Report
BEHIND FREMANTLE
Gabby O’Sullivan has a ping on goal, can only manage a minor score.
GWS GIANTS 2.0.12
FREMANTLE DOCKERS 3.5.23
12:47pm
Josh Elliott said | 12:47pm | ! Report
GOAL FREMANTLE
Kara Donnellan bags a great one for the Dockers, and they pull away to a 10-point lead once again.
GWS GIANTS 2.0.12
FREMANTLE DOCKERS 3.4.22