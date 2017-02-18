Unbeaten Lions hold on in AFLW nailbiter

Mohr produces 'one of the shortest kicks you'll ever see'

Former Australian representative sprinter Kate McCarthy kicked arguably the goal of the AFL Women’s competition so far, with Brisbane maintaining their unbeaten record in a nailbiting four-point win over Collingwood.

The 23-year-old, who had also played touch football for Australia and cricket for Queensland, switched on the afterburners with a stunning run-and-gun goal in Saturday’s second quarter.

Believed to be the only AFL player in history to wear a pacemaker, McCarthy left chasing Magpies opponents in her wake as she took five bounces from behind the centre circle all the way to the goal square before converting from point-blank range.

She also kicked another in the last quarter to send the Lions on their way to a hard-fought 4.3 (27) to 3.5 (23) victory, with Collingwood still searching for their maiden AFLW win.

An official crowd 5500 was on hand at the South Pine Sports Complex for Brisbane’s first home game.

A strong wind favouring one side of the ground and tough 34 degree heat contributed to the low scoring.

The Lions relished the conditions, dominated the first half and led by 10 points at halftime, but Collingwood’s opening goal – which came in the third term via Jessica Cameron – seemed to spark them into action.

It was the team’s first major in four quarters of football, having been held scoreless after quarter-time last week by Melbourne.

The visitors closed to within three points courtesy of goals from skipper Steph Chiocci on the three-quarter time siren and Sarah D’Arcy late on.

It took some desperate defensive acts from Brisbane – and a lack of nerve at the vital moments from Collingwood – to close it out.

Collingwood’s marquee star Moana Hope did not touch the ball until midway through the third term and finished with just two disposals, and also missed a set shot from a difficult angle in the last quarter that could have put her side in front.