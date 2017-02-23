Socceroos set for Brazil blockbuster in Melbourne

Long An let in three goals in one of the most bizarre football protests

Australia will face off against footballing powerhouses Brazil later this year at the MCG as they prepare for their upcoming Confederations Cup campaign.

The game, scheduled for June 13, will come four days after Brazil face off against arch-rivals Argentina at the same stadium, providing Melbourne football fans with two blockbuster matches within the space of a week.

The match against Brazil will be the final hit-out for the Socceroos before they head to Russia to contest the Confederations Cup, where they will play World Champions Germany, as well as Copa America winners Chile and African Cup of Nations champs Cameroon.

The Socceroos haven’t faced the ‘Seleção’ since the coaching tenure of Holger Osieck back in 2013, when a 6-0 demolition at the hands of Brazil, which was quickly followed by an identical defeat against Frace, saw the German head coach replaced by current manager Ange Postecoglou in the lead-up to the 2014 World Cup.

While it is not yet known what squad Brazil will send to Australia, they are expected to boast a strong line-up with the likes of Barcelona’s Neymar, Chelsea’s David Luiz and Liverpool’s attacking duo Phillipe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino all in the mix to set foot on the hallowed MCG turf.

An official announcement confirming the fixture is expected in the coming hours, so keep it locked on The Roar as this story continues to break.