John O’Neill wades into Super Rugby debate

Former boss of Australian rugby John O’Neill’s abrasive style is both grating and polarising, but there’s no doubting his success rate.
You can argue O’Neill was lucky, especially during his first stint with the ARU (1996-2003), when a great collection of players came together at the Wallabies.
Then again, when he moved briefly to the FFA (2004-07), the same thing happened, with a great collection of players coming together at the Socceroos.
But O’Neill played his part in both triumphant periods, off the field as well as on, ensuring behind the scenes that both the Wallabies and the Socceroos had all the tools necessary to succeed.
To very broadly paraphrase the great golfer Gary Player, successful people often make their own luck because they work hard at being the best they can be.
In an article in the Daily Telegraph, O’Neill has waded into the Super Rugby debate, calling for the Argentine Jaguares, Japanese Sunwolves and Southern Kings (from South Africa) to be axed.
I agree with O’Neill about the latter two being dumped, but disagree on the Jaguares. Structurally, since the Pumas are part of the Rugby Championship, it logically follows that they ought to be represented in the Super Rugby.
O’Neill is right in saying that the SARU should have been told to sort their franchise arrangements in-house, instead of unloading an uncompetitive team onto the international stage.
The Sunwolves is a clear case of SANZAAR over-reaching, putting revenue raising ahead of sound, practical principles.
O’Neill argues the Super Rugby should return to 15 teams, followed by a dialogue with New Zealand Rugby Union about a trans-Tasman comp.
I’m not too sure what O’Neill is trying to conjure at this point, as it is simply a continuum of an already cluttered method of thinking and planning. However, I agree with him on this: “[who] called on the ARU to stand up and fight for the best interests of Australian rugby instead of trying to please SANZAAR and world rugby”.
Amen to that. As an aside, where are the Roarers who were proclaiming we should continue to expand Super Rugby into the rest of Asia and North America? Leave that to World Rugby (ex-IRB), that’s their job.
O’Neill goes on to provide a counter-point to current ARU boss Bill Pulver, who argues that sometimes you have to put the good of all rugby ahead of Australian rugby.
However, this is clearly not working for the good of Australian rugby. In fact, this line of thinking has directly contributed to the mess Australian rugby finds itself in today.
O’Neill says the ARU must put the interests of Australian rugby first, noting “What Australian rugby needs is prime-time content. Everyone knows content is king.”
However, O’Neill doesn’t differentiate between pay-TV and free-to-air, prime-time content.
Clearly, Australian rugby is being cruelled by not being seen on free-to-air.
I also find it ironic that O’Neill goes on to talk about the importance of tribalism and the need for teams to be playing regularly in their home cities to win the “battle for hearts and minds”.
Ironic because O’Neill appears to be a champion of revenue streams first and foremost.
Yet, by its nature, Super Rugby runs counter to these sentiments mentioned by O’Neill. The Super Rugby teams play too often overseas in unfriendly time slots.
If the ARU wants Australian rugby to improve and win its own niche of fans separate from the AFL, NRL and A-League, then they need their own national domestic comp, with Australian teams full of Australian players, playing against other Australian teams on Australian grounds in Australian cities.
That is what made South Africa’s Currie Cup and New Zealand’s NPC so beloved and successful before professionalism arrived.
Finally, I also agree no Australian provincial team should be culled. These five teams are the base, the building blocks, of any future national comp.
To drop any of these teams would admit failure and be the beginning of the end for Australian rugby. Another way forward must be found that helps preserve these five provincial teams.
February 24th 2017 @ 1:11pm
Hello said | February 24th 2017 @ 1:11pm
Thanks for the read Sheek.
Agree about the aus super teams we need to try to keep all 5.
As to Super rugby it is fubar.
I have no idea where we could even start to fix it – it has become a monster and needs a complete overhaul and start from scratch
February 24th 2017 @ 1:25pm
Fionn said | February 24th 2017 @ 1:25pm
Do you think a trans-Tasman competition rather than Super Rugby is actually possible/likely?
February 24th 2017 @ 1:36pm
piru said | February 24th 2017 @ 1:36pm
I think that would be the best case scenario personally.
5 (or 6) sides each
February 24th 2017 @ 2:03pm
AndyS said | February 24th 2017 @ 2:03pm
I would see it eventually inevitable. The only question is whether the existing competition evolves into something like it, or whether the whole arrangement just breaks up and everyone starts scrambling desperately for what they can salvage. The first would be preferred for mine, as the second would have the Unions going cap in hand to broadcasters and having to take what they can get.
February 24th 2017 @ 2:12pm
piru said | February 24th 2017 @ 2:12pm
SA were threatening to go play in Europe last time it was all negotiated – I say we let them go and worry about ourselves.
Kiwis and Aussies love is taking the micky out of each other, what better way to do so than to have Aussie vs Kiwi every weekend!
The ANZ Trans Tasman Netball comp was well followed, I can’t for the life of me see why it was canned.
The other option I see, is if Super Rugby stays the unwieldy behemoth that it is, is if the NRC and NPC can somehow be incorporated – I don’t know what the ramifications would be there, but it would be great if it could be done.
February 24th 2017 @ 2:19pm
Fionn said | February 24th 2017 @ 2:19pm
I’d be quite happy with a trans-Tasman competition. I would prefer if NZ had a few more times than Australia so that (hopefully) the rivalry would be a little more equal, but simply having a competition that could be followed would be a vast improvement over what we have now.
I would have thought that 5 Aussie teams and 7 Kiwi teams (like a Super 12 :P) would be a good mix: with the top 4 playing finals regardless of which nationality they are.
If the Australians insist on having at least one team in the finals then have an Aussie and a NZ conference with the top team from each conference making the finals, with 3rd and 4th overall making up the next two spots.
Or else, if you want more matches, have a top 6 in which the top 2 go straight to the semi-finals while 3-6 play a qualifying final beforehand.
February 24th 2017 @ 2:22pm
piru said | February 24th 2017 @ 2:22pm
The other opportunity here might be to throw a trans tas women’s comp in as well, sitting alongside the existing men’s sides.
But now I’m just daydreaming
February 24th 2017 @ 1:25pm
Atawhai Drive said | February 24th 2017 @ 1:25pm
Sheek, this is not a cheap shot, but with reference to the fourth-last paragraph of your excellent piece, don’t we have the NRC?
February 24th 2017 @ 2:01pm
Kaks said | February 24th 2017 @ 2:01pm
Maybe Sheek forgot about it, I know I do..
February 24th 2017 @ 1:46pm
Geoff Parkes said | February 24th 2017 @ 1:46pm
Thanks Sheek, very considered as always.
Not sure if JON is able to explain how, if he wasn’t able to get Super Rugby onto free to air under his watch, why it should be possible now?
The thing about SANZAAR is that the ARU seemingly can’t live with it, but nor can it live without it. It’s a very delicate problem.
It is possible to keep SANZAAR for the Rugby Championship, but go separate ways for domestic rugby. Or a trans-tasman comp. No question that will be one of the models being considered. But that would come with a massive reduction in revenue for the ARU, and a consequent impediment to retaining leading players for whatever competition replaced SR.
Make no mistake, the Top14 and English Premiership are getting stronger and stronger financially, and the salaries are heading further northwards. Local players will continue to test their value in these markets.
There are no simple solutions here.
February 24th 2017 @ 1:46pm
grapeseed said | February 24th 2017 @ 1:46pm
O’Neil, Sheek, Not Bothered, the Ghost of Scott Allen and everyone else in Australian rugby knows that the problem is free to air TV coverage.
Niche products can be sold via Danoz Direct on late night TV for a while, but the moment they start to become popular or a like product comes out, they have to hit the supermarket shelves.
An accessible market place is a cornerstone of customer growth. Imagine if you had to pay to go into Coles or to log on to Amazon? You would simply go to Woolies or buy stuff on jet.com.
Foxtel has been increadibly supportive of rugby, but in a way that is becoming slowly suffocating. It is like selling products in a shop, where the building is owned by a supportive landlord who gives you discounted rent.
It’s great at first, but then the highway gets moved, a super centre is built up the road, and eventually the only customers who come to the shop are those who are prepared to go out of their way because they’re already loyal.
Rugby needs to raise capital or go into debt in order to break free of this artificially small market (2 million Foxtel subscribers out of 9 million Aussie households).
It needs to start allowing walk ins, window shoppers, browsers and opportunists to come along and inspect the product.
We botched the last negotiation because we lacked a long term vision. Time to generate the nine figures required to move out of Mum and Dad’s basement.
February 24th 2017 @ 1:55pm
piru said | February 24th 2017 @ 1:55pm
That’s so well put it’s scary.
Well said
February 24th 2017 @ 2:15pm
ads2600 said | February 24th 2017 @ 2:15pm
Agreed Piru, nice work grapeseed.👍
February 24th 2017 @ 1:52pm
Republican said | February 24th 2017 @ 1:52pm
Clearly the current Super Rugby structure is unsustainable because it is geographically impracticable, having been allowed to expand prematurely.
Australian Super entities should not be scapegoated for what I see essentially a stretch the resources to its limits caused by adding both Japan and Argentina to the mix – at the same time.
That said, I do believe that Australian Rugby is between a rock and a hard place in respect of growth since the status of the code here does not warrant 5 teams yet, in order to remain competitive in this very competitive and arguably saturated footy market, Union does need to take the game to non traditional domestic markets if it is to survive in this country.
Damed if they do, damed if they don’t really.