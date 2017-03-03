GWS Giants vs Melbourne Demons: AFLW live scores, blog

The GWS Giants, in their second and last Sydney-based game for the AFL Women’s season, will be hoping to get their breakthrough first win against the Melbourne Demons on Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, live from Blacktown International Sportspark, at 5:05pm AEDT.
In a seven-week season the Giants have been one of the unlucky sides to only play three home games, and with one of those to be played in Canberra that means they only have two fixtures here in Sydney for the entire season.
Their first, two weeks ago against Fremantle, saw them come as close as they have to a win so far – recording a draw with the Dockers after making an awesome effort to come back from what seemed like an insurmountable deficit.
They’ll be looking at this match as no doubt their best chance to get a win for the year, given they hold the home ground advantage. Lose this one, and it is going to be hard to avoid a winless season unless they can win outside of Sydney.
Standing in their way are the Melbourne Demons, who unlike the Giants have more than pride to fight for – as one of three teams in the league with at least three wins after four rounds, they are in the mix for a grand final spot.
Should they lose any of their remaining games though they can probably kiss those hopes goodbye. Adelaide and Brisbane are both undefeated, so the Demons need to keep winning and hope one of those sides loses two of their remaining matches – or one and a whole lot of percentage.
The Dees have the best player in the league, Daisy Pearce, on their side, and she’ll be one to watch as always, but the Giants despite their losses have seen some great performances this year from the likes of Emma Swanson and Jess Dal Pos.
Prediction
Unfortunately for the Giants, Melbourne are a team on a mission to stay in contention for the grand final and unlikely to get beaten here if they keep their wits about them.
Melbourne Demons by 18 points.
5:49pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:49pm | ! Report
Demons are +14 in the disposals, but +24 in the handballs and actually -10 in the kicks – that’s because the Giants are just really bringing the physical element of the game, they’re +7 in tackles and really making it difficult for Melbourne to get clean possession.
While Melbourne are +11 in the inside 50s, they just haven’t really been able to find any opportunities to kick goals – they’ve had only a single set shot from a long distance so far and otherwise it has been tight contested play around their goals finding the ball over for a behind, rushed or off-target.
5:47pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:47pm | ! Report
Not the most thrilling quarter of footy in the history of the world that one, Melbourne kicking two behinds and GWS no score.
5:46pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:46pm | ! Report
HALF TIME
GWS 2.1.13
MELBOURNE 0.3.3
5:44pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:44pm | ! Report
BEHIND MELBOURNE
Another behind from Melbourne in tight, contested play still waiting to find their first real opportunity to kick a goal.
GWS 2.1.13
MELBOURNE 0.3.3
5:43pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:43pm | ! Report
Oof – that doesn’t look good for Aleisha Newman. Heavy collision and it looks like she may have a knee injury. Needs to be helped off.
5:42pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:42pm | ! Report
5:39pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:39pm | ! Report
Aimee Schmidt with a great tackle on Alyssa Mifsud, but hangs on to her a bit too long and gives away a free! Bit of a chuckle from that one, but the Giants have been great at physical play so far today.
5:35pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:35pm | ! Report
BEHIND MELBOURNE
Dees have a set shot at goal but it isn’t going high enough and is rushed over in the tussle by a pack on the goalline.
GWS 2.1.13
MELBOURNE 0.2.2
5:33pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:33pm | ! Report
Aimee Schmidt’s goal from the first term.
5:31pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:31pm | ! Report
Second term underway!
5:27pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:27pm | ! Report
Giants remarkably are -14 in disposals but that’s all coming from Melbourne’s use of the handball, the Giants are +4 when it comes to kicks and also putting on the pressure very hard with the tackles, leading that stat 15-5 at the first break.