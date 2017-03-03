GWS Giants vs Melbourne Demons: AFLW live scores, blog

The GWS Giants, in their second and last Sydney-based game for the AFL Women’s season, will be hoping to get their breakthrough first win against the Melbourne Demons on Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, live from Blacktown International Sportspark, at 5:05pm AEDT.

In a seven-week season the Giants have been one of the unlucky sides to only play three home games, and with one of those to be played in Canberra that means they only have two fixtures here in Sydney for the entire season.

Their first, two weeks ago against Fremantle, saw them come as close as they have to a win so far – recording a draw with the Dockers after making an awesome effort to come back from what seemed like an insurmountable deficit.

They’ll be looking at this match as no doubt their best chance to get a win for the year, given they hold the home ground advantage. Lose this one, and it is going to be hard to avoid a winless season unless they can win outside of Sydney.

Standing in their way are the Melbourne Demons, who unlike the Giants have more than pride to fight for – as one of three teams in the league with at least three wins after four rounds, they are in the mix for a grand final spot.

Should they lose any of their remaining games though they can probably kiss those hopes goodbye. Adelaide and Brisbane are both undefeated, so the Demons need to keep winning and hope one of those sides loses two of their remaining matches – or one and a whole lot of percentage.

The Dees have the best player in the league, Daisy Pearce, on their side, and she’ll be one to watch as always, but the Giants despite their losses have seen some great performances this year from the likes of Emma Swanson and Jess Dal Pos.

Prediction

Unfortunately for the Giants, Melbourne are a team on a mission to stay in contention for the grand final and unlikely to get beaten here if they keep their wits about them.



Melbourne Demons by 18 points.

