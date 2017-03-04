Carlton Blues vs Western Bulldogs: AFLW live scores, blog

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

The Western Bulldogs and Carlton Blues are both trying to keep their fading final hopes alive at the business end of the AFLW season. Catch all the action on The Roar from 11:35am (AEDT).

The Bulldogs lost a key clash with Collingwood in Round 4, leaving the Dogs in fifth with just three games to go.

The Bulldogs struggled in front of goal, kicking seven behinds to just three goals, and it cost them late as Collingwood took the lead in the second half and held on.

Carlton, on the other hand, have two wins and two losses from their campaign so far, sitting in fourth spot, trying to chase down the undefeated Adelaide and Brisbane at the top of the standings.

But despite a second-half surge that saw them draw level late in the game, Carlton lost by a single goal to Melbourne last week, denting their finals campaign and pushing them two games behind the coveted top-two finish needed to progress.

Carlton has the strike weapon of the tournament in their ranks, though. Darcy Vescio has dominated the forward line this season, racking up a league-high eight goals and becoming a real game changer for her side.

The rest of the team has kicked a combined total of 13.

In comparison, the leading goal scorers for the Bulldogs are Kirsten McLeod and Katie Brennan, with three goals each, in a year of hard fought, but lowing-scoring footy.

Having battled with back problems, Briana Davey returns to the side for the Blues this week after missing last round.

For the Bulldogs, Aasta O’Connor is back, after withdrawing late from the Collingwood clash, while Romy Timmins also makes her way into the squad for her second game of the season.

Both sides have a mathematical chance of making the inaugural AFLW grand final, but it’s going to take an undefeated run through the rest of the season and for results to go their way.

While not ideal, Carlton can afford a loss in the last few weeks, having won half their games, but it’s do-or-die for the Bulldogs now, who need to rely on the top three losing all of their games as well.

Prediction

Both teams are in a tight spot, chasing the leading pack, and that kind of attitude can bring out desperate footy.

Overall, Carlton has looked the better side this season, but the Bulldogs have been able to match anyone on their day, yet struggled to finish off games.

With plenty of power up front and a few changes in hand, the Dogs should get home and keep their season alive.

Western Bulldogs to win by 9